A living picture of Vermont history
At 94, Trueman Bryer is likely the last living Vermont Railroad Telegraph Operator and Dispatcher to have worked out of St. Albans for Central Vermont railroad moving freight and passengers through Vermont. He still has the Telegraph machine and Train Order sheets that would be ‘handed’ to the person located on the caboose, to be hand-carried to the engineer that directed each train. Canadian National acquired Central Vermont after the 1927 flood. This purchase allowed Vermont train rails and bridges (taken out by the flood) to be restored enabling tons of Canadian lumber, thousands of Christmas trees, and huge rolls of newsprint for newspaper outlets to be transported to the U.S.A. His book, “The Trueman Bryer Memory Book* provides a ‘living picture’ from him of the history of railroading from Canada to Connecticut.
The Hearse House comes alive
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Community friends and members of the Rockingham Republican Town Committee spent four to five hours this past Saturday doing some much needed carpentry work on the 1849 Hearse House, located just east of the Rockingham Meeting House. In exchange for the Town Committee use of the meeting house for candidate forums, eight volunteers meet monthly to address carpentry and masonry issues facing the property. On Saturday they were Mike and Michele, Ryan, Wichie, Steve, Don, Walter and Bill. Charlie, a neighbor from down the road, took the photos. The House is used to shelter an 1816 horse-drawn hearse made by Osgood of Saxtons River.
Rockingham Old House Awards 2022 Silver Jubilee
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Kicking off with the Aug. 6 and 7 Old Home Days and the Meeting House Pilgrimage weekend, nominations are now open for Rockingham Old House Awards 2022. “During our Awards Silver Jubilee year, we want to celebrate with property owners their on-going restoration and renewal of historic homes and commercial buildings,” said John Leppman, Chair of the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission (RHPC). The awards program is sponsored by the commission.
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
Southern Vermont’s largest EMS provider set to open state’s 1st training academy
“Many rural communities in Vermont and around the region rely on their local emergency medical responders, but there’s a dearth of qualified individuals and training opportunities,” according to the head of Rescue Inc.’s new Vermont EMS Academy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southern Vermont’s largest EMS provider set to open state’s 1st training academy.
Mr. Pianoman to perform in Mount Holly
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – Jamie Ward, a.k.a. Mr. Pianoman, will play on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 on the Mount Holly Village Green at 6:30 p.m. The concert will be free. Come hear classic blues, rock, and boogie-woogie classics sung and played on piano, plus a chance to win a prize in the “Name That Tune” music contest, prizes provided by the local Mount Holly Beer Company.
Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant
Comprising 11- and 12-year-olds from Sharon, Thetford, Tunbridge and Randolph, among other nearby towns, Central Vermont has not lost a game in winning the Vermont state tournament, the Corcoran Tournament and the New England championships. Read the story on VTDigger here: Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant.
Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.
“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
A Vermont family’s promise to fight drugs keeps on delivering
“We’re trying to rehabilitate people — and also our community,” said Gregory Tatro, whose late sister lives on through the nonprofit Jenna’s Promise recovery network in Johnson. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Vermont family’s promise to fight drugs keeps on delivering.
10 Sure Signs Your Neighbor is New Hampshire’s Mega Millions Winner
A new millionaire lives among us, New Hampshire. It happened on Friday, July 29, when a customer in Salem hit pay dirt at a Market Basket, according to Seacoast Current. The jackpot ticket sold just outside of Chicago was worth a whopping $1.28 billion. Anyone else hoping it winds up...
It’s decision time for Vermont voters
ADDISON COUNTY — Addison County residents will have plenty of reasons to come out to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to cast ballots in a series of primary runoffs that will solidify the final field of candidates for a variety of county, statewide and federal positions that will ultimately be decided in the General Election this November.
Vermont Health Connect enrollees to pay hundreds more in premiums next year
Health insurance premiums could increase an average of $70 or more a month for more than 70,000 Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Health Connect enrollees to pay hundreds more in premiums next year.
Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. According to a post on Facebook, people can enter to win a new Energy Star Air Conditioning unit by sharing their favorite place to cool down. People have left comments like “Lake Dunmore,” “My...
Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks
“They are a very affordable source of housing that receives very little in ongoing public investment to maintain that affordability,” said Josh Hanford, Vermont’s commissioner of housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is pouring millions into manufactured homes and mobile home parks.
Vermont begins accepting marijuana retail licenses ahead of legal sales
BURLINGTON, Vt. — We're just 8 weeks away from the scheduled launch of Vermont's recreational marijuana marketplace. As Vermont's Cannabis Control Board continues to accept applications from those seeking retail marijuana licenses, businesses in the area said they are ready to set up shop. The Bern Gallery Smoke Shop...
Scott promotes clean energy by getting a new EV
St. Johnsbury, VT — Governor Phil Scott picked up a new security vehicle in St Johnsbury – a fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning – and used the occasion at Twin State Ford to promote EVs as a way to reduce greenhouse gasses. “EVs make a lot of...
August declared agri-tourism month in Vermont
PLAINFIELD, Vt. — To kick off the beginning of agri-tourism month in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott stopped by Greenfield Highland Farm in Plainfield. Soon, others will also get to enjoy the farm for themselves. “Agri-tourism is the chance to see working lands, how they raise the animals sustainably, improve...
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Organic Valley begins milk pickups at Vermont farms
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - One year after Horizon terminated contracts with dozens of dairy farmers in our region, a truck picked up milk at a Morrisville farm. The Rooney Farm was dropped last year by Horizon, and Wednesday they began their contract with a different milk processor, Organic Valley. Representatives...
Vermont police department to participate in national training pilot
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this fall, Montpelier police officers will take part in a pilot bias training program. It comes through a partnership with the Virginia-based research group CNA and the U.S. Department of Justice. Montpelier is one of several departments nationwide participating in the study. The DOJ will...
