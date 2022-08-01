ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Rockingham, VT

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

A living picture of Vermont history

At 94, Trueman Bryer is likely the last living Vermont Railroad Telegraph Operator and Dispatcher to have worked out of St. Albans for Central Vermont railroad moving freight and passengers through Vermont. He still has the Telegraph machine and Train Order sheets that would be ‘handed’ to the person located on the caboose, to be hand-carried to the engineer that directed each train. Canadian National acquired Central Vermont after the 1927 flood. This purchase allowed Vermont train rails and bridges (taken out by the flood) to be restored enabling tons of Canadian lumber, thousands of Christmas trees, and huge rolls of newsprint for newspaper outlets to be transported to the U.S.A. His book, “The Trueman Bryer Memory Book* provides a ‘living picture’ from him of the history of railroading from Canada to Connecticut.
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

The Hearse House comes alive

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Community friends and members of the Rockingham Republican Town Committee spent four to five hours this past Saturday doing some much needed carpentry work on the 1849 Hearse House, located just east of the Rockingham Meeting House. In exchange for the Town Committee use of the meeting house for candidate forums, eight volunteers meet monthly to address carpentry and masonry issues facing the property. On Saturday they were Mike and Michele, Ryan, Wichie, Steve, Don, Walter and Bill. Charlie, a neighbor from down the road, took the photos. The House is used to shelter an 1816 horse-drawn hearse made by Osgood of Saxtons River.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
vermontjournal.com

Rockingham Old House Awards 2022 Silver Jubilee

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Kicking off with the Aug. 6 and 7 Old Home Days and the Meeting House Pilgrimage weekend, nominations are now open for Rockingham Old House Awards 2022. “During our Awards Silver Jubilee year, we want to celebrate with property owners their on-going restoration and renewal of historic homes and commercial buildings,” said John Leppman, Chair of the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission (RHPC). The awards program is sponsored by the commission.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
Town Of Rockingham, VT
Government
City
Town Of Rockingham, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Bellows Falls, VT
vermontjournal.com

Mr. Pianoman to perform in Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – Jamie Ward, a.k.a. Mr. Pianoman, will play on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 on the Mount Holly Village Green at 6:30 p.m. The concert will be free. Come hear classic blues, rock, and boogie-woogie classics sung and played on piano, plus a chance to win a prize in the “Name That Tune” music contest, prizes provided by the local Mount Holly Beer Company.
MOUNT HOLLY, VT
VTDigger

Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant

Comprising 11- and 12-year-olds from Sharon, Thetford, Tunbridge and Randolph, among other nearby towns, Central Vermont has not lost a game in winning the Vermont state tournament, the Corcoran Tournament and the New England championships. Read the story on VTDigger here: Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.

“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
COLCHESTER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut River#Art#Earth#Local Life#Localevent#The First Baptist Church#Irish Pub Rounding#The Rich Earth Institute
Addison Independent

It’s decision time for Vermont voters

ADDISON COUNTY — Addison County residents will have plenty of reasons to come out to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to cast ballots in a series of primary runoffs that will solidify the final field of candidates for a variety of county, statewide and federal positions that will ultimately be decided in the General Election this November.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Recycling
WCAX

Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. According to a post on Facebook, people can enter to win a new Energy Star Air Conditioning unit by sharing their favorite place to cool down. People have left comments like “Lake Dunmore,” “My...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont begins accepting marijuana retail licenses ahead of legal sales

BURLINGTON, Vt. — We're just 8 weeks away from the scheduled launch of Vermont's recreational marijuana marketplace. As Vermont's Cannabis Control Board continues to accept applications from those seeking retail marijuana licenses, businesses in the area said they are ready to set up shop. The Bern Gallery Smoke Shop...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Scott promotes clean energy by getting a new EV

St. Johnsbury, VT — Governor Phil Scott picked up a new security vehicle in St Johnsbury – a fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning – and used the occasion at Twin State Ford to promote EVs as a way to reduce greenhouse gasses. “EVs make a lot of...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

August declared agri-tourism month in Vermont

PLAINFIELD, Vt. — To kick off the beginning of agri-tourism month in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott stopped by Greenfield Highland Farm in Plainfield. Soon, others will also get to enjoy the farm for themselves. “Agri-tourism is the chance to see working lands, how they raise the animals sustainably, improve...
PLAINFIELD, VT
WCAX

Organic Valley begins milk pickups at Vermont farms

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - One year after Horizon terminated contracts with dozens of dairy farmers in our region, a truck picked up milk at a Morrisville farm. The Rooney Farm was dropped last year by Horizon, and Wednesday they began their contract with a different milk processor, Organic Valley. Representatives...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont police department to participate in national training pilot

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this fall, Montpelier police officers will take part in a pilot bias training program. It comes through a partnership with the Virginia-based research group CNA and the U.S. Department of Justice. Montpelier is one of several departments nationwide participating in the study. The DOJ will...
MONTPELIER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy