ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

October sentencing set for Burbank man convicted in T-Mobile phone scam

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vYv8_0h0mFhL100

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile retail store in Eagle Rock faces sentencing in October for running a $25 million scheme to use stolen T-Mobile employee credentials to illegally infiltrate the mobile phone company's internal computer systems to unlock its cell phones.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, of Burbank, was found guilty late Friday of multiple felonies, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, accessing a computer to defraud and obtain value, intentionally accessing a computer without authorization to obtain information, money laundering and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The indictment, filed in Los Angeles federal court, seeks the forfeiture of more than $2.25 million seized from several bank accounts and residential properties purchased with ill-gotten gains.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson scheduled an Oct. 17 sentencing hearing, at which time Khudaverdyan will face more than 75 years in federal prison.

A co-defendant, Alen Gharehbagloo, 43, of La Canada Flintridge, pleaded guilty in the case and is awaiting sentencing.

The pair falsely told customers that T-Mobile granted them the authority to unlock its devices so they could be used on any carrier's network. In fact, T-Mobile and the other major carriers sell devices that only work on their own networks until the customers' phone-purchase and service contracts had been fulfilled.

Khudaverdyan and Gharehbagloo advertised their unlocking services online and by email solicitations and referrals. They would also reactivate cell phones that were reported lost or stolen, according to testimony during the four-day trial.

Between August 2014 and January 2019, the defendants advertised their unlocking services through brokers, email solicitations and websites.

Evidence showed that in order to gain unauthorized access to T- Mobile's protected internal computers, Khudaverdyan obtained company employees' credentials through phishing emails that appeared to be legitimate T-Mobile correspondence.

From January to June 2017, Khudaverdyan and Gharehbagloo co-owned a T- Mobile franchise store in the Eagle Rock Plaza.

Investigators determined that Khudaverdyan and Gharehbagloo used money earned through the scheme to pay for, among other things, properties in Burbank, Northridge and La Canada Flintridge, according to the indictment.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burbank, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Northridge, CA
City
La Canada Flintridge, CA
City
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Burbank, CA
City
Eagle Rock, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Escaped inmate prompts large scale manhunt in West Hollywood

The inmate who escaped from custody in West Hollywood on Friday morning has been caught, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Pike, was located in the 6300 block of Glade Avenue in Woodland Hills Friday evening as of 6:10 p.m.Pike is reportedly 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.  According to LA County Sheriffs, the suspect reportedly walked away from their transport area as they were preparing to escort him to court.They did not disclose where they were taking him, or why he was...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Sentencing#Mobile Phone#Money Laundering#Knx News
foxla.com

‘Fake cop’ arrested in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A 35-year-old man suspected of impersonating a peace officer in Anaheim was in custody Thursday. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to Cerritos Avenue and Euclid Street, near Loara High School, after receiving calls regarding a suspicious vehicle operating with police lights, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
ANAHEIM, CA
Canyon News

Brianna Kupfer’s Killer Had Extensive Criminal History

PACIFIC PALISADES—On August 3, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office released the coroner’s report on the January 13, for Brianna Kupfer, 24, of Pacific Palisades. She was a UCLA student working at Croft House Furniture on North La Brea Avenue who was stabbed 26 times by Shawn Laval Smith.
CBS LA

Irvine woman arrested for poisoning her husband

An Irvine woman was behind bars Friday after she was arrested for continuously poisoning her husband, causing him to contract a month-long illness. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday for poisoning her husband of 10 years.According to Irvine Police Department, Yu's husband had fallen ill over the course of a month, and had grown suspicious that the illness came at the hand of his wife, who he believed was poisoning him. He successfully captured video evidence and turned it in to police, who subsequently took Yu into custody at the couple's home and booked her at Orange County Jail. The man sustained "significant internal injuries" as a result, but is expected to recover. Correction: CBSLA previously reported that the woman had poisoned her husband's food but it's unclear how the woman used the poison. However, Irvine Police have confirmed to CBSLA that the woman did not poison her husband's food as previously reported in this post.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTLA.com

Box cutter attack on transgender woman in Inglewood leads to hate crime charges

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with a hate crime in connection with an attack against a transgender woman in Inglewood earlier this year, officials announced Friday. Ana Luz Vazquez faces one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated mayhem, and one misdemeanor count of violation of civil rights. A hate crime allegation was also filed, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Courthouse News Service

South LA gang leader-turned-peacekeeper sentenced to 35 years for role in 2014 murder

(CN) — A judge sentenced South Los Angeles gang leader-turned-peacemaker Paul "Lil Doc" Wallace to 35 years in federal prison for his role in a 2014 murder. The government has called Wallace the "boss of bosses," a senior leader for roughly 30 years of the East Coast Crips, a "violent street gang that claimed a large portion of South Los Angeles." In April, a federal jury in Downtown LA found Wallace guilty of murder and racketeering, while clearing him of a different murder in 2003.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One

Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
NORCO, CA
KTLA

Family, LAPD searching for man last seen at hospital

Los Angeles Police are asking for help locating a 47-year-old man who went missing Sunday. Family members say Alfredo Gonzalez was last seen at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, and they are concerned for his safety. No further information was provided. Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD’s missing person’s unit at 213-996-1800. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy