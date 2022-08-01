Detroit Offers Monkeypox Vaccine To Those Who May Have Been Exposed

(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit is offering doses of the Jynneos vaccine to residents who have been exposed to the Monkeypox virus, or those who think they may have been exposed.

Health officials say the vaccine will be used as first doses during initial allocations from MDHHS to Detroiters in need on the following basis:

Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) – To prevent development of the virus in individuals who have been exposed to the Monkeypox virus

Expanded Post-Exposure Prophylaxis – Individuals with risk behaviors in geographies, settings, events or venues with known Monkeypox virus transmission in the previous 14 days

Here’s where the monkeypox vaccine is being distributed:

Wayne HIV/STI Clinic, located at 50 East Canfield (M– F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and 1 st & 3 rd Saturdays 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

& 3 Saturdays 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) Detroit Health Department, located at 100 Mack Avenue (M-F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

“The Detroit Health Department is providing doses of this vaccine to any Detroiter who may have been exposed or suspects they have been exposed in an effort to help mitigate spread of the Monkeypox virus,” said Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says if the Jynneos vaccine is administered up to 14 days after exposure, it could still prevent development of the illness and may also effectively reduce symptoms if disease occurs, but they recommend it is administered within four days of initial exposure.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.