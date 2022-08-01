Shippensburg University: Welcoming Sheila Bush, as Head Coach of Women’s Tennis

Five years ago today, LaunchUX opened for business. The company offers search engine optimization (SEO) and web development service but never wanted to position itself as a marketing company. The company started with a small team working out of Neil’s home in Chambersburg in 2017. “Anyone can make a website, but what makes our firm different is that we develop them with a scientific perspective,” said Nathan Neil company owner. “In the early days of the company, we knew we had a great product, and the local community received us very well.”

