Shippensburg University: Welcoming Sheila Bush, as Head Coach of Women’s Tennis

Rory Thomas Snider obituary 2022~2022
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Rory Thomas Snider, passed away after his brave battle with heart failure. Although his life on earth was much too short, it was abundant in love, faith, and courage. Rory was born to parents Jeremy and Gabrielle Snider on June 13, 2022 at Penn State...
Ruth A Carson obituary 1926~2022
Ruth A Carson, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born June 28, 1926 in Pleasantville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry D. and Elizabeth Beckley Barefoot. Her beloved husband, Raymond R. Carson, preceded her in death in 2011.
Harold Franklin Nelson obituary 1942~2022
Harold Franklin Nelson, Jr., age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown, MD. Born December 29, 1942 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Harold F. Nelson, Sr. and Ida Mae Ford Nelson and step-father George Benedum.
LaunchUX Celebrates Milestone 5-Year Anniversary
Five years ago today, LaunchUX opened for business. The company offers search engine optimization (SEO) and web development service but never wanted to position itself as a marketing company. The company started with a small team working out of Neil’s home in Chambersburg in 2017. “Anyone can make a website, but what makes our firm different is that we develop them with a scientific perspective,” said Nathan Neil company owner. “In the early days of the company, we knew we had a great product, and the local community received us very well.”
Jill L Garland obituary 1973~2022
Jill L Garland, 48, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born September 12, 1973 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was the daughter of Robert and Bonnie Miller Garland. Jill was a graduate of Southern Fulton High School and later earned several degrees from Hagerstown Business...
James Edward Rohanna obituary 1945~2022
James Edward Rohanna, 77, of Gettysburg, passed away at home on July 31, 2022. Born April 6, 1945 in Waynesburg, PA, to the late Edward J. and Martha L. (Hoy) Rohanna. He was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, proudly served four years in the United States Navy and earned a degree in tool design from Alliance College, an Associate in Engineering from Penn State York and his B.S. from Mount St. Mary’s College.
Jack Eugene Hockenberry 1943~2022
Jack Eugene Hockenberry, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born Thursday, July 29, 1943 in Cleversburg, Cumberland County, he was a son of the late John F. and Violet M. Lynch Hockenberry. Jack was a member of the Prince Street United Brethren Church in...
Charles E “Earl” Young Sr. 1933~2022
Charles E “Earl” Young Sr., 88, of Greencastle, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at his home. Born September 3, 1933 in Greencastle, he was a son of the late Paul A. and Helen Hays Young. Earl was a 1951 graduate of Greencastle Antrim High School. A...
Patricia Raye Hawkins obituary 1945~2022
Patricia Raye Hawkins (Becker), 76, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Born November 14, 1945, in Grafton, ND. She was the daughter of the late Ray and Polly (Decker) Becker. She is survived in life by her husband Charles Hawkins...
Charles Wilbur “Bud” Dietrick 1935~2022
Charles Wilbur “Bud” Dietrick, 86, of Chambersburg, PA passed away the morning of Friday, July 29, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 15, 1935 in West Virginia he was the son of the late Herbert S. and Mildred M. Dietrick. He was a graduate of Churchland High...
John Joseph Rogers obituary 1959~2022
John Joseph Rogers, Jr. of Chambersburg, Pa. died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 30, 2022. He was 62. Born August 11, 1959 in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late John J. and Ann (Crean) Rogers; and preceded in death by his sister Teri (David) Spencer.
Missing Women’s Remains Found In Florida
This February 2022, Cumberland County Police were looking for a woman who allegedly was missing and in danger. Jasmine Forbes is a 31-year-old woman from Chambersburg PA. She was later to be found deceased in another state. : Chambersburg: Old Jail Tea Party Fundraiser. Jasmine Lynn Forbes. 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn...
Phyllis Elaine Bender obituary 1939~2022
Phyllis Elaine Bender, 83, of Chambersburg, departed this life on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 10, 1939, in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Glenn R. and E. Elaine (Gardner) Miller. Phyllis had a long and extensive real estate career in the Chambersburg...
Dorene Marie Miller Timmons 1938~2022
Dorene Marie Miller Timmons, age 84, of Chambersburg PA, has passed on to eternal life on July 25, 2022. Dorene was the daughter of the late John F. Miller and Fanny Rebuck Miller Myers. Dorene is survived by her husband of 63 years, Marvin Luther Timmons; their children Natalie Beth...
Miriam Elaine Barton obituary 1941~2022
Miriam Elaine Barton, 80, of Harrisonville, PA passed away Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at Donahoe Manor, Bedford, PA. Miriam was born in Bedford, PA on November 4, 1941, the daughter of the late Blanche (Steiner) and Arnold Clingerman. She was a homemaker who attended many churches in the area and...
Harley James McCartney 1942~2022
Harley James McCartney, 80, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away July 26, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. He was born on January 20, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland to Harley J. and Irene Davis McCartney. He was a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in Business Management. He was...
James T “Buzz” Warne obituary 1948~2022
James T “Buzz” Warne, 73, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 5, 1948 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Wilbur, Sr. and Mary E. Palmer Warne. Jim was a 1968 graduate of CASHS. A US Army...
Reynolds F Stull Jr. obituary 1951~2022
Mr. Reynolds F Stull Jr., 71, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, in his home. Born June 17, 1951 in Quincy Township, PA, he was the son of the late Reynolds and Margret (Green) Stull. Mr. Stull worked at Redland Brick, Rocky Ridge, MD. He retired in...
Robert LeRoy Buckley obituary 1935~2022
Robert LeRoy Buckley, 87, Littlestown, PA passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Hanover Hall Home in Hanover, PA. He was born January 15, 1935 in Westminster, MD the son of the late Morris and Grace Noel Buckley. His wife Mary Madeline Buckley died in 2020. Bob owned and operated...
Bryant Dorn Hornbaker obituary 1967~2022
Bryant Dorn Hornbaker, 55, of Mercersburg, passed away on July, 25, 2022 at his home. Born May 14, 1967 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of Dorn and Patricia Hornbaker. Bryant graduated from James Buchanan High School in 1986 and worked 35 years for RA Hill, Inc. Bryant was...
