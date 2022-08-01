Read on www.cnn.com
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Travel news: Space balloons, floating hotels and supersonic jets
CNN Travel's roundup of the week's news includes innovative transport concepts: NASA's X-59 supersonic jet, a "carbon-neutral spaceship" and a design for a nuclear-powered floating hotel.
UK boy dies after life support stopped at end of long legal battle
A London hospital on Saturday withdrew life support for 12-year-old British boy Archie Battersbee after his parents lost a long, emotive and divisive legal battle. After a highly charged battle between the hospital and his parents, 23-month-old Alfie Evans died in April 2018 when doctors in Liverpool, in northwestern England, withdrew life support.
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
Airlines cancel more than 1,500 US flights Friday
Massive flight cancellations have spilled over into a second day after thunderstorms pounded major airports on the East Coast on Thursday.
Delta Air Lines is permanently making it easier to earn elite status
Delta Air Lines has permanently changed how its members can earn elite status. Now members will earn elite-qualifying credits even when they redeem their miles for nearly free travel. Find out more.
White House summoned Chinese ambassador to condemn provocations after Pelosi's Taiwan visit
(CNN) — The White House summoned China's ambassador on Thursday to condemn China's "irresponsible" military activities near Taiwan as tensions continue to escalate in the region following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island this week. "After China's actions overnight, we summoned PRC Ambassador Qin Gang to...
Discovery in paleontologist's backyard reveals evidence of North America's early humans
The surprising discovery of mammoth fossils in a paleontologist's backyard have led to evidence that humans may have arrived in North America much earlier than expected.
What should I do if my flight has been canceled or delayed?
Here are some expert tips about what travelers should do when flights are delayed or canceled.
Unexpected discovery could make story of very early humans 'more real,' scientists say
Researchers found 88 human footprints on a US military base in Utah. The prints likely belong to those living in the Ice Age.
Beluga whale refusing food after straying into France's Seine river
PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Concerns are rising for a beluga whale which has been spotted in France's river Seine far, from the cold Arctic waters it is more suited, after it refused food and appears emaciated, a local official said on Saturday.
Lightning strike on oil storage tank in Cuba causes massive fire
Lightning struck a large oil storage tank on Friday evening in Matanzas, Cuba, causing a huge fire.
Why the international climate community isn't popping champagne over the US energy bill
US officials are hoping the energy and tax bill puts them in a better position for difficult climate negotiations to come.
US to take part in military exercise near India's disputed border with China
The United States is to take part in a joint military exercise with India less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the South Asian country's disputed border with China.
Ukrainian families navigate green corridor to Russian-occupied territories
CNN’s Nic Robertson speaks with Ukrainians navigating the route toward Russian-occupied territory, south of Zaporizhzhia, to reunite with family. Flooding in the region has turned the road to mud.
Taiwan says multiple Chinese aircraft and vessels spotted in possible simulated attack
Taiwan says it detected "multiple" Chinese aircraft and naval vessels taking part in military drills around the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, in what could be a possible simulated attack against the island.
