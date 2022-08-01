52-year-old Tony Schumacher Wins NHRA Northwest Nationals

I remember my parents taking my little brother and me to The Old Spaghetti Factory and it was one of my favorite places to eat. I loved the Victorian feel of the decor and I especially loved getting Spumoni ice cream for dessert. The spaghetti wasn't half bad, either, from what I can recall. The Spokane location is inside an old liquor warehouse. They probably have ghosts in there, too! Ha, just kidding.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO