52-year-old Tony Schumacher Wins NHRA Northwest Nationals

Stewart Scores 33, Seattle Beats Minnesota 89-77
SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had a season-high 33 points with eight rebounds and five assists, Jewell Loyd added 17 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-77 on Wednesday night. Seattle made its first four 3-pointers for a 12-0 lead and Stewart made the Storm’s sixth...
Artie Burns Hopes to Capitalize on new Chance With Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Whether it’s been injury or underperformance, Artie Burns has never quite matched the expectations that followed him coming out of college. But he still has the talent that made him a first-round selection six years ago. And coming off a promising 2021 season in Chicago, Burns is hoping his move to Seattle and the likelihood he will become a starting cornerback for the Seahawks will continue his upward path.
Mariners add Depth in Deadline Deals with Giants, Dodgers
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners supplemented on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline, hoping their big splash of last week and some minor moves prove to be enough to end the longest playoff drought in baseball. The Mariners acquired two injured players from the San Francisco Giants in...
Haggerty hits Pinch Homer and M’s Hang on to Beat Yanks 8-6
NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Sam Haggerty opened the seventh inning with a go-ahead homer, Andrés Muñoz escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Seattle Mariners hung on for a 8-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night after blowing a four-run lead.
Castillo, Early Power Send Mariners Past Cole, Yankees 7-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners used a fast start to beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 7-3 on Wednesday. Eugenio Suárez, Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic homered against Cole (9-4) during Seattle’s...
Very Popular WA Restaurant Named 10th Best View in the World
People travel all over the world to catch the view of the Emerald City, fair and lovely Seattle. One very popular place tourists love to eat is Salty's Seafood on Alki Beach. It is known the world over for having some amazing views and recently, readers at Travel Awaits.com named Salty's one of the best restaurant views in the entire world! That is quite a feat! (14 Top Restaurants With A View, According to Our Readers - TravelAwaits.com)
Five of the Best Terrific Zoos for Families to Visit in WA
Washington has quite a few terrific zoos and aquariums for families to visit. There are about five zoos and several aquariums located throughout Washington state. You can see amazing exotic animals and powerful rescued animals living in a protected Washington sanctuary and we have provided below a list of five of the best terrific zoos for families to visit in Washington, including one that has a safari self-guided driving tour option!
5 FUN Restaurants in Washington State to Take Your Kids
I remember my parents taking my little brother and me to The Old Spaghetti Factory and it was one of my favorite places to eat. I loved the Victorian feel of the decor and I especially loved getting Spumoni ice cream for dessert. The spaghetti wasn't half bad, either, from what I can recall. The Spokane location is inside an old liquor warehouse. They probably have ghosts in there, too! Ha, just kidding.
