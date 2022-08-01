ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Chief Hatter chosen as representative for Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police

By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 4 days ago

Abilene Department Police Chief Anna Hatter has become the region III representative for the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police. The role includes her networking and discussing concerns with police chiefs from across Kansas with the statewide organization. Hatter began her role in June.

Hatter said the president of the association, Valley Center Chief of Police Lloyd Newman, reached out to her to see if she was interested in being the region III representative. The former representative, Salina Chief of Police Brad Nelson, had announced his retirement and the association wanted Hatter to take over the role. Region III is a north central Kansas region consisting of 12 counties, including Dickinson, Ellsworth, Republic and Smith counties. Hatter said her role does not have a term limit.

Abilene, KS
