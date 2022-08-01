ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

Swanton man pronounced dead after crash

By Fulton County Expositor
fcnews.org
 3 days ago
www.fcnews.org

The Ann Arbor News

Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Man indicted in deadly crash on Alexis Road in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Targeted Enforcement Event Slated For Williams County

Williams County – The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working in conjunction to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes in Williams County. Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio state troopers will be highly visible during the entire...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Grover Hill motorcycle crash

Please fill out the form below to submit a comment. We welcome your comments at timesbulletin.com. Persons commenting must provide their full name and an email address. Anonymous comments will not be posted. Comments should remain on the topic set by the original article. Personal attacks, profanity, slander, libelous statements and texting languages will not be allowed. All comments will be reviewed prior to posting. Comments will only be posted during regular business hours. Phone numbers are optional and will not be publicized.
GROVER HILL, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One man injured in early morning stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized in a stabbing in Toledo Wednesday morning. A call for a stabbing at the Key Bank near Central Avenue and Collingwood Blvd. came in around 2:00 a.m. According to Toledo Police, 34-year-old man was stabbed but his injuries were non-life-threatening. Life Squad...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One person hospitalized after Old West End stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on Collingwood and Central Avenue in the Old West End shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Toledo Police said the male victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, including in his head, neck and chest. This occurred in the parking lot of Key Bank. The victim was transported by life squad to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Fremont taco stand owner arrested on drug charges

FREMONT, Ohio — A Fremont taco stand owner is facing drug charges after his business and residence were raided Wednesday. The Sandusky and Ottawa County Drug Task Force executed search warrants at the Vasquez Taco Stand at the corner of West State Street and Clover Street and a residence in the 600 block of South Park Avenue. Both properties are owned by Octavio Vasquez.
FREMONT, OH
WTOL 11

Wood County apartment complex up in flames Thursday morning

WESTON, Ohio — Several families have been displaced after a fire at the Broad Oak apartment complex Thursday morning. Crews from seven local fire departments were called to scene for the blaze that was reported around 7:45 a.m... in the apartment complex at 20200 Oak St. in Weston, a village about nine miles west of Bowling Green.
WESTON, OH
13abc.com

Man charged for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot. According to court documents, Matthew Barrett Jr. was arrested on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting a woman in the foot with a pistol in the 1500 block of South Ave. on July 29. Police at the scene told 13abc the female victim said the suspect was her brother.
TOLEDO, OH
UPMATTERS

Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident downstate

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
sent-trib.com

Northwood couple charged after allegedly tying up child

A Northwood couple is in jail for allegedly leaving their son hog-tied in their motel room. Jason Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, were arrested July 29 and charged with endangering children/administering corporal punishment, a third-degree felony. Northwood police responded to the Baymont Inn in the 2000 block of Oregon...
NORTHWOOD, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon Police Report

9:15 a.m., 438 Marshall, civil matter. 9:41 a.m., 100-B Beech, abandoned vehicle. 12:47 p.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, harassment. 1:57 p.m., 00 W. Leggett, suicide attempted. 2:11 p.m., 335 Royal Bounty Ln, rape. Thursday, July 14. 9:48 a.m., 200-B Dickman Rd, 911 hang-up. 2:36 p.m., 455 E. Airport Highway, 911...
WAUSEON, OH
hometownstations.com

Discovery hearing held for man suspected of fatally striking Officer Francis

The man believed to be the driver of the car that hit Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis back in March appeared in Hancock County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Emin Johnson appeared in court where his lawyer and the state went over documents that are not available yet in his case. The state explained that the DNA report, as well as the crash incident report, have not been finalized and released to both parties, further stating that it could take more than a week to get the necessary documents to have the case proceed. Johnson's lawyer also shared that a plea offer has not yet been made to his client and that they intend to sign a speedy trial waiver to help the court.
BLUFFTON, OH

