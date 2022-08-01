Swanton man pronounced dead after crash

www.fcnews.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Toledo man indicted for crash that killed passenger, trapped a woman in duplex
A Toledo man was indicted Wednesday for a crash that killed his passenger and damaged a Toledo duplex in October. Lee Moore, 27, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of failure to comply. Toledo police say they were attempting to stop Moore’s vehicle on...
Woman dies after crashing into ditch in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old Riga woman died early Wednesday morning when police said her vehicle crashed into a ditch at a high-rate of speed. Ronni L. Vansteenkiste-Amador died Aug. 3, from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred earlier in the morning in Whiteford Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
13abc.com
Man indicted in deadly crash on Alexis Road in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
thevillagereporter.com
Targeted Enforcement Event Slated For Williams County
Williams County – The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working in conjunction to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes in Williams County. Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio state troopers will be highly visible during the entire...
Times-Bulletin
Grover Hill motorcycle crash
13abc.com
TPD: One man injured in early morning stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized in a stabbing in Toledo Wednesday morning. A call for a stabbing at the Key Bank near Central Avenue and Collingwood Blvd. came in around 2:00 a.m. According to Toledo Police, 34-year-old man was stabbed but his injuries were non-life-threatening. Life Squad...
One person hospitalized after Old West End stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on Collingwood and Central Avenue in the Old West End shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Toledo Police said the male victim was stabbed multiple times in his upper body, including in his head, neck and chest. This occurred in the parking lot of Key Bank. The victim was transported by life squad to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
12-year-old found hog tied in Northwood hotel room; Parents arrested
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A Wood County couple is in jail and facing charges after hog-tying a child for over nine hours. Jason and Tabetha Sosnowicz were arrested July 22 at the Baymont hotel on Oregon Road in Northwood. According to court documents, police received a call stating a child may have been tied up in one of the rooms.
WTOL-TV
Fire breaks out in Wood County apartment building
There are no reports of injuries among residents and firefighters. The east side of the building is a total loss.
Fremont taco stand owner arrested on drug charges
FREMONT, Ohio — A Fremont taco stand owner is facing drug charges after his business and residence were raided Wednesday. The Sandusky and Ottawa County Drug Task Force executed search warrants at the Vasquez Taco Stand at the corner of West State Street and Clover Street and a residence in the 600 block of South Park Avenue. Both properties are owned by Octavio Vasquez.
Wood County apartment complex up in flames Thursday morning
WESTON, Ohio — Several families have been displaced after a fire at the Broad Oak apartment complex Thursday morning. Crews from seven local fire departments were called to scene for the blaze that was reported around 7:45 a.m... in the apartment complex at 20200 Oak St. in Weston, a village about nine miles west of Bowling Green.
ClickOnDetroit.com
41-year-old man charged with reporting fake armed robbery in Monroe County
NEWPORT, Mich. – A 41-year-old man has been charged with reporting an armed robbery that turned out to be fake in Monroe County. Deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 4) to a home in the 8000 block of Swan Creek Road in Newport, according to authorities. A...
13abc.com
Man charged for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot. According to court documents, Matthew Barrett Jr. was arrested on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting a woman in the foot with a pistol in the 1500 block of South Ave. on July 29. Police at the scene told 13abc the female victim said the suspect was her brother.
'We're holding on to the little things': 6-year old boy continues recovery after deadly East Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — New information came out about the deadly housefire that happened last month in east Toledo. A child is still in the hospital recovering from severe burns he received more than three weeks ago after surviving the fire. 6-year old Derek Wozniak was inside the building when...
UPMATTERS
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident downstate
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
sent-trib.com
Northwood couple charged after allegedly tying up child
A Northwood couple is in jail for allegedly leaving their son hog-tied in their motel room. Jason Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, were arrested July 29 and charged with endangering children/administering corporal punishment, a third-degree felony. Northwood police responded to the Baymont Inn in the 2000 block of Oregon...
fcnews.org
Wauseon Police Report
9:15 a.m., 438 Marshall, civil matter. 9:41 a.m., 100-B Beech, abandoned vehicle. 12:47 p.m., 485 E. Airport Highway, harassment. 1:57 p.m., 00 W. Leggett, suicide attempted. 2:11 p.m., 335 Royal Bounty Ln, rape. Thursday, July 14. 9:48 a.m., 200-B Dickman Rd, 911 hang-up. 2:36 p.m., 455 E. Airport Highway, 911...
hometownstations.com
Discovery hearing held for man suspected of fatally striking Officer Francis
The man believed to be the driver of the car that hit Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis back in March appeared in Hancock County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Emin Johnson appeared in court where his lawyer and the state went over documents that are not available yet in his case. The state explained that the DNA report, as well as the crash incident report, have not been finalized and released to both parties, further stating that it could take more than a week to get the necessary documents to have the case proceed. Johnson's lawyer also shared that a plea offer has not yet been made to his client and that they intend to sign a speedy trial waiver to help the court.
13abc.com
Mother arrested, charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of her teenage child
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter Wednesday after her 18-year-old daughter was found dead. Police said the teenager was “functionally-impaired.”. According to Toledo Police, on April 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Chase Street after receiving a call...
13abc.com
Drug raid at taco stand, residence yields 4 kilos of cocaine, $50,000 in cash
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Four kilograms of suspected cocaine and $50,000 in cash was found during a search Wednesday. Octavio Vasquez was charged with drug possession and drug trafficking. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Vasquez Taco Stand on West State St. and Clover St., which is owned...
