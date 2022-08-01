Palmerton council buys new police vehicle

Read on www.tnonline.com
Times News
HOP inlets will cost borough over $60K
A project for highway occupancy permit inlets will cost Bowmanstown over $60,000. Borough council on Tuesday awarded a bid in the amount of $62,672 to Lehigh Asphalt for the HOP inlets. Oak Street paving was expected to be completed this week, and Lehigh Asphalt will return to pave Craig Street.
Times News
Schuylkill commissioners OK extension for bus wrap campaign
Schuylkill County commissioners on Wednesday approved a request from Lisa Fishburne of the county Mental Health/Development Services for an extension to the Schuylkill County Transportation Authority contract for advertising bus wraps for the mental health awareness campaign. The extension will continue the contract from July 1 through June 30, 2023....
Times News
Schuylkill businesses cited for violations
Two Schuylkill County businesses were cited by the state police Allentown enforcement office of the state liquor control board for violating the state liquor code. Brandon Kopinetz, trading as J-B Washington Hotel, 201 Sunbury St., Minersville, was cited on May 28 for providing liquor for consumption off premises. Cynthia L....
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Five defendants in pending criminal cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Thursday by Judge Joseph J. Matika. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to complete the conditions, or are revoked from the program, then they would face trial on all pending charges. A person does not admit guilt in entering the program.
Times News
Nesquehoning borough council
Nesquehoning Borough Council acted on or discussed the following items during its monthly meeting last Wednesday. • Adopted a proclamation naming July 29 as Frank Jacobs Sr. day in the borough after the late councilman who passed away earlier this year. • Adopted a resolution in honor of Jacobs. Both...
Times News
Schuylkill eyes STS building to ease prison
Schuylkill County officials have for years explored solutions to overcrowding in its 171-year-old prison on Sanderson Street in Pottsville. Now that the Schuylkill Transportation System is moving, the building has joined the list of options. STS is moving into a new $33 million building at the intersection of Route 61...
Times News
L. Towamensing adopts revised agreement for Chestnut Ridge trail study
Lower Towamensing Township has granted its consent for a feasibility study for a new recreation trail in Carbon and Monroe counties. On a 2-0 vote, supervisors adopted the revised Memorandum of Understanding for the Chestnut Ridge Greenway Study to include a $25,000 maximum contribution. Palmerton Borough council in January agreed...
Times News
Lehighton Borough Council
Lehighton Borough Council took the following action on Monday:. • Agreed to modify 2019 Community Development Block Grant funds for the recreation center/senior center roof replacement. • Accepted the high bid of $6,211 for the sale of the 1989 Federal truck (aerial truck). • Announced that the Navy Band Northeast...
Times News
Schuylkill Twp. supervisors discuss road work
The Schuylkill Township supervisors this week discussed fixing many of the roads throughout the township, including Firehouse Road, Coal Street, Sunny Drive and Cemetery Road. The township was planning to hire a paving crew to fix the roads, but with the rise in tar prices, that plan was unfortunately unrealistic for their budget.
Power back on for thousands after outages in three counties
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — According to PPL, more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Wayne County were without electricity Thursday night. Nearly 1,300 were without power in Luzerne County and more than 700 in Lackawanna County. Officials made repairs overnight, and the lights were back early Friday morning. For...
A New Transportation Service Just Arrived In The Poconos
Photo provided by Monroe County Transportation Authority. As of August 1, PonyPlus, a new on-demand, door-to-door shared ride transportation service, is active in parts of Monroe County.
Times News
Rt. 93 closed because of crash
Route 93 in Nesquehoning was closed Friday night because of a motor vehicle crash. The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. just below the entrance to the Carbon County jail. Nesquehoning police are investigating the incident. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby trauma center. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Man accused of taking Uber to rob bank
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Police say a man has been arrested after he called an Uber to take him to rob a bank in Hanover Township. Police say Friday afternoon, the suspect called an Uber to take him to the CVS on the San Souci Parkway. From there, police tell us he walked to […]
Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
Times News
Carbon center nearly ready
A multiuse training facility in Carbon County that has been in the works for nearly a decade is nearing completion, officials said. Commissioners’ Chairman Wayne Nothstein, who has been a driving force behind the project for emergency responders, said a dedication ceremony and Sept. 11 event will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the new center, located on Public Safety Lane, just off the Broad Mountain, in Nesquehoning.
Times News
Antique signs stolen in Frackville
State police at Frackville are investigating the theft of two antique signs. A 59-year-old Andreas man reported the signs were stolen from his property off Summer Valley Road in East Brunswick Township. The signs were a Barq’s root beer thermometer sign valued at $375; and a Gargoyle oil Mobiloil lubster pump sign valued at $350.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials: Road in Northampton County to be closed indefinitely due to sinkhole
PALMER TWP., Pa - Officials announced a road closure after a sinkhole formed under a roadway in Northampton County. Hollo Road, between Vanburen Road in Palmer Township and Prologis Parkway in Lower Nazareth, will be closed indefinitely to all traffic. The closure is due to emergency repairs. Local truck delivery...
Death investigation underway in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on South Washington Avenue. Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. There is […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes near home in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A helicopter crashed in a yard near a home in Carbon County Wednesday afternoon. The chopper went down along Orioles Drive, just outside of Lehighton, just before 1 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were in the helicopter. We don't know if they were...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Coroner Called to Tractor Accident
The Coroner's office was called to the scene of a tractor accident in Schuylkill County on Thursday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, emergency personnel were called to the area of Brown's Road and Brown's Church Road in Wayne Township for a rescue. While in route, emergency personnel were notified the incident involved...
