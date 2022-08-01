Palmerton council buys new police vehicle

Five defendants in pending criminal cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Thursday by Judge Joseph J. Matika. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to complete the conditions, or are revoked from the program, then they would face trial on all pending charges. A person does not admit guilt in entering the program.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO