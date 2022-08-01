ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania: $40 Million PAsmart Investment In Workforce Development

By Staff Report
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fcfreepresspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

PennDOT sends $171m Charging Station Plan to Feds

Monday is the deadline for states to submit proposals for millions in funds toward electronic vehicle infrastructure and Pennsylvania turned in its homework last week to the U.S. Department of Transportation. A 121-page report outlines the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation strategy for deploying a convenient, reliable, affordable and equitable EV...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Missing Women’s Remains Found In Florida

This February 2022, Cumberland County Police were looking for a woman who allegedly was missing and in danger. Jasmine Forbes is a 31-year-old woman from Chambersburg PA. She was later to be found deceased in another state. : Chambersburg: Old Jail Tea Party Fundraiser. Jasmine Lynn Forbes. 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Franklin County Free Press

Opinion: Media Coverage of Doug Mastriano is Pure Comedy

I’ve never been a Doug Mastriano fan. Anyone who knows me or who has ever read one of my columns knows that. I don’t with Mastriano on matters of policy, but I gave up being a cheerleader for politicians who pledge to “fight for me” a long time ago. I believe in honest and fair discussion based on the facts, and that’s why I am alternately amused and disgusted by the “mainstream” media coverage of conservative Republicans in general and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in particular.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Local Businesses Celebrated for Property Improvement

The Cumberland Valley Business Alliance (CVBA) hosted the Economic Development Breakfast at Green Grove Gardens on Thursday, July 21. The event, sponsored by F&M Trust, recognized six businesses for their property improvements accomplished in 2021. The winners were recognized for outstanding real estate improvements. Franklin County Housing Authority won in...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy