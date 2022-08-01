Pennsylvania: $40 Million PAsmart Investment In Workforce Development

Read on fcfreepresspa.com
Wolf working on rebooting $2,000 payments for some households
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined state Rep. David Delloso in Folcroft to reintroduce a program to give $2,000 checks where annual household is less than $80,000. “I hear directly from so many people all across the commonwealth, day after day, about how much this program would mean to them and their families,” Wolf said during a press conference.
Tipped workers to receive full tip without credit card fees
If you tip your server in Pennsylvania on Friday, she or he might get to keep more of it and the cumulative amount might affect hourly wages. A new law taking effect increases the amount of money an employee will receive when they get a tip paid with a credit card.
PennDOT sends $171m Charging Station Plan to Feds
Monday is the deadline for states to submit proposals for millions in funds toward electronic vehicle infrastructure and Pennsylvania turned in its homework last week to the U.S. Department of Transportation. A 121-page report outlines the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation strategy for deploying a convenient, reliable, affordable and equitable EV...
Missing Women’s Remains Found In Florida
This February 2022, Cumberland County Police were looking for a woman who allegedly was missing and in danger. Jasmine Forbes is a 31-year-old woman from Chambersburg PA. She was later to be found deceased in another state. : Chambersburg: Old Jail Tea Party Fundraiser. Jasmine Lynn Forbes. 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn...
Opinion: Media Coverage of Doug Mastriano is Pure Comedy
I’ve never been a Doug Mastriano fan. Anyone who knows me or who has ever read one of my columns knows that. I don’t with Mastriano on matters of policy, but I gave up being a cheerleader for politicians who pledge to “fight for me” a long time ago. I believe in honest and fair discussion based on the facts, and that’s why I am alternately amused and disgusted by the “mainstream” media coverage of conservative Republicans in general and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in particular.
PennDOT’s plan proposes road user fees, package tax
The next plan for viable long-term funding to support Pennsylvania’s highways and bridges may be twofold: a tax on delivered goods and a road use fee on traditional and electric vehicles. After a state court killed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s plan to toll nine bridges across the state,...
Only Five State Governors are less Popular than Wolf
Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited and not running for reelection. According to the latest Morning Consult survey, only five governors in the country are less popular. The survey looked at governors’ popularity across the nation. Wolf isn’t underwater, however. He has a 47% approval rating and a 46% disapproval...
Local Businesses Celebrated for Property Improvement
The Cumberland Valley Business Alliance (CVBA) hosted the Economic Development Breakfast at Green Grove Gardens on Thursday, July 21. The event, sponsored by F&M Trust, recognized six businesses for their property improvements accomplished in 2021. The winners were recognized for outstanding real estate improvements. Franklin County Housing Authority won in...
Suicide Hotline Rebranded as the 988 Suicide Lifeline
Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead, Department of Health Acting Secretary Dr. Denise Johnson, and Representative Mike Schlossberg joined together today to highlight the national launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that officially went live on July 16. People who call, text, or chat with...
Shapiro Announced “Hero-Pay” for Police Retention and Recruitment
After sounding the alarm and meeting with police departments across Pennsylvania to address the historic shortage of sworn officers, Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that ‘hero-pay’ retention bonuses for police officers who have been working in short-staffed departments can be funded in the recently authorized state budget.
