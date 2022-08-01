Read on www.theharlemvalleynews.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
Related
theharlemvalleynews.net
OBITUARY, Donald R Cady, Sr.
Donald R Cady, Sr, 88, of Pleasant Valley, NY passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1934 en route to Vassar Hospital to the late George S Cady Sr and Mabel Pectal Cady. He was proud to have lived in Pleasant Valley his entire life. He attended Arlington schools, leaving the high school in 1952 to join the US Navy. He had to present signed permission from his mom to leave school at the age of 17. He served 3.5 years as a catapultist on the USS Siboney (CVE112) also known as a “Baby Flat Top Escort”. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He worked at Schatz Federal from 1956 to 1958 making ball bearings. He then worked at De Laval (now Alpha Laval) for 28 years. In 1981 he and his wife opened GE Masten Feed Store which is still in business. In 1961 Don married the love of his life, Pamela Williams, who survives at home.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
Darien High School Graduate Dies Unexpectedly At Age 25
A man who grew up in Fairfield County and pursued higher education opportunities out of state has died at the age of 25. Luke Walter Kostrzewski, a former resident of Darien, died unexpectedly in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday, July 19, according to his obituary. He was born in Stamford...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Family abandons rat infested Newburgh apartment (VIDEOS)
NEWBURGH – Natasha Patterson and her six children have been living in one of the renovated apartments at 170 South Street in the City of Newburgh, but she has been forced to abandon her home because of a rat infestation. She is not satisfied with the efforts of RUPCO,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Teacher Of The Year’ Passes Away Unexpected in Hudson Valley, NY
A "well-loved and respected teacher" from the Hudson Valley passed away unexpectedly a few weeks before the start of the new school year. Michael Ambron, 64, of Fishkill passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie from heart failure, according to his obituary.
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
RELATED PEOPLE
Firefighters hospitalized after Newburgh blaze
Four Newburgh firefighters were evaluated at St. Luke's Hospital after battling a three-alarm fire Monday afternoon.
Winning NY Lottery Take 5 Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Poughkeepsie
A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $19,000 was sold at a convenience store in the Hudson Valley. The Take 5 ticket was sold in Dutchess County at Stewart's Shops, which is located at 6 Manchester Circle in Poughkeepsie, New York Lottery reported on Saturday, July 30. The lottery...
Body Discovered Near Hudson River ID’d as Wappingers Falls Man
A body has been discovered by police near the Hudson River and has been identified as a local man. According to City of Beacon Police, the body was found near the shoreline along Dennings Point. The secluded area is part of Hudson Highlands State Park that juts out into the Hudson River. The peninsula is a popular hiking and fishing spot that also contains some abandoned buildings and ruins.
Devastating Crash Disrupts Commute on Rte 9 in Wappingers Falls
Commuting in the Hudson Valley isn't always easy. Congestion builds quickly and drivers can get more aggressive and even careless on the way home from work. It seems like the warm weather in the summer months only adds to the reckless driving. You could be the most cautious driver in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers
I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York
Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
Dutchess County motorcyclist killed in Copake crash
Police say Michael Manetta, of Red Hook, was killed at the intersection of County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in Copake on Sunday.
UK Man Driving Wrong Way In Hudson Valley, NY, Seriously Injures 2 Kids
A UK Man was arrested for driving the wrong way in the Hudson Valley and causing a horrific accident that left two children fighting for their lives. On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 12:37 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Rd in Blauvelt, New York.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Columbia County
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Columbia County. New York State Police said Michael Manetta, 54, of Red Hook, died at the scene.
Nurses demand safer working conditions at Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Hundreds of nurses at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie are calling for better working conditions.
Long Island shelter throws "DOGust" bash to get rescue dogs adopted
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- For many animal lovers, it's "DOGust Day." August 1st is recognized as the universal birthday for all rescue-shelter dogs across America. Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduced us to a family who went to Nassau County to celebrate and adopt a puppy of their own. Seven-year-old twins Tyler and Allison Paulino were over the moon. Their parents Jennifer and Gerry agreed to drive from New Jersey to Port Washington in search of the perfect pet. The Paulinos recently lost their beloved family dog to old age and the pain will be eased, they think, with a new adoption. North Shore Animal...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Wappinger Fatal Crash Under Investigation
The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into a three-car fatal crash which occurred on State Route 9D in the Town of Wappinger at approximately 10 am on 8/4/22. Preliminary investigation has revealed that vehicle one operated by Katherine E. Woisin (age 85 of Wappinger) was pulling out...
Comments / 0