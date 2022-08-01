LaunchUX Celebrates Milestone 5-Year Anniversary

Read on fcfreepresspa.com
Rory Thomas Snider obituary 2022~2022
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Rory Thomas Snider, passed away after his brave battle with heart failure. Although his life on earth was much too short, it was abundant in love, faith, and courage. Rory was born to parents Jeremy and Gabrielle Snider on June 13, 2022 at Penn State...
Notice Under Fictitious Name Law: ThomasCrew
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious. Located at 1747 Cape Lookout St : Franklin in the City of Chambersburg : Pennsylvania,. 17202-8121 intends to register the said name with the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Dated at Chambersburg Pennsylvania, this...
Notice Under Fictitious Name Law: Lighthouse Ministries
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious. Located at 8421 Orchard Dr : Franklin in the City of Mercersburg : Pennsylvania, 17236-9580. intends to register the said name with the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Dated at Mercersburg Pennsylvania, this August...
Franklin County: Lisa Stouffer Awarded Employee of the Month
The Franklin County Commissioners proudly presented the July 2022 Employee of the Month award to Lisa Stouffer during the board’s July 27 public meeting. Lisa serves as the purchasing coordinator with the county’s procurement department. : Ship U: Wrestling Coach Finalists for Excellence Award. Special Thanks and Recognition...
Missing Women’s Remains Found In Florida
This February 2022, Cumberland County Police were looking for a woman who allegedly was missing and in danger. Jasmine Forbes is a 31-year-old woman from Chambersburg PA. She was later to be found deceased in another state. : Chambersburg: Old Jail Tea Party Fundraiser. Jasmine Lynn Forbes. 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn...
Ruth A Carson obituary 1926~2022
Ruth A Carson, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born June 28, 1926 in Pleasantville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry D. and Elizabeth Beckley Barefoot. Her beloved husband, Raymond R. Carson, preceded her in death in 2011.
Patricia Raye Hawkins obituary 1945~2022
Patricia Raye Hawkins (Becker), 76, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Born November 14, 1945, in Grafton, ND. She was the daughter of the late Ray and Polly (Decker) Becker. She is survived in life by her husband Charles Hawkins...
Frederick S “Tim” McCleaf 1951~2022
Mr. Frederick S “Tim” McCleaf, 71, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 3, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son A. Fred McCleaf of Waynesboro and the late Nancy (Lanehart) McCleaf. Tim graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School...
Harold Franklin Nelson obituary 1942~2022
Harold Franklin Nelson, Jr., age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown, MD. Born December 29, 1942 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Harold F. Nelson, Sr. and Ida Mae Ford Nelson and step-father George Benedum.
Chambersburg: Police Department and K9 Drogo Held a Demonstration for Students
Officer Morris and K9 Drogo provided a tour of the station and K9 demonstration for students from Corpus Christi Yesterday, August 2nd, 2022. Students from Corpus Christi had a blast while Drogo preformed an article search. : Shop Smart and Spend Less This Back-to-School Season. Officer Morris & K9 Drogo.
Franklin County: Calling All Photographers for Countywide Contest
The Franklin County Commissioners are calling upon all photographers to help tell the story of Franklin County through a countywide photo contest. Photographers will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity while sharing images of what they love about the county, its people and its culture. Submitted entries will be used to highlight Franklin County across a variety of mediums.
Charles E “Earl” Young Sr. 1933~2022
Charles E “Earl” Young Sr., 88, of Greencastle, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at his home. Born September 3, 1933 in Greencastle, he was a son of the late Paul A. and Helen Hays Young. Earl was a 1951 graduate of Greencastle Antrim High School. A...
Charles Wilbur “Bud” Dietrick 1935~2022
Charles Wilbur “Bud” Dietrick, 86, of Chambersburg, PA passed away the morning of Friday, July 29, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 15, 1935 in West Virginia he was the son of the late Herbert S. and Mildred M. Dietrick. He was a graduate of Churchland High...
Russell E Mellott obituary 1957~2022
Russell E Mellott, 65, of Harrisonville, PA passed away Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at his residence. Russell was born in McConnellsburg, PA on February 19, 1957, the son of the late Mary A. (Manning) and Rankin E. Mellott. He was the widower of Dorothy J. (Crevoiserat) Mellott whom he married...
Hilde B Elliott obituary 1927~2022
Hilde B Elliott, 95, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born June 18, 1927 in Itzkany, Romania, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Anna Brucker of Romania. Hilde owned and operated Elliott’s Styling Salon until retiring in 2002....
Spring Run: Path Valley Annual Picnic and Parade, Aug 11th
August 11th, 2022 is the second night of the Annual Path Valley Picnic. This is the night Path Valley Picnic visitors love the most. It’s Parade night!. Thursday evening come down and get you some BBQ chicken for supper. It will be on and ready to enjoy at 4 pm. Bring a lawn chair or sit up on a tailgate and enjoy the biggest and one of the best parades in Franklin County. The parade starts at 6:30 pm and you don’t want to miss it!
Robert LeRoy Buckley obituary 1935~2022
Robert LeRoy Buckley, 87, Littlestown, PA passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Hanover Hall Home in Hanover, PA. He was born January 15, 1935 in Westminster, MD the son of the late Morris and Grace Noel Buckley. His wife Mary Madeline Buckley died in 2020. Bob owned and operated...
Phyllis Elaine Bender obituary 1939~2022
Phyllis Elaine Bender, 83, of Chambersburg, departed this life on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 10, 1939, in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Glenn R. and E. Elaine (Gardner) Miller. Phyllis had a long and extensive real estate career in the Chambersburg...
Brehon R Sweeny Sr. obituary 1942~2022
Mr. Brehon R Sweeny Sr., 79, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born December 26, 1942, in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Grant and Margaret (Abrams) Sweeny. He and his wife of nearly 51 years, Mrs....
Harley James McCartney 1942~2022
Harley James McCartney, 80, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away July 26, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. He was born on January 20, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland to Harley J. and Irene Davis McCartney. He was a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in Business Management. He was...
