LaunchUX Celebrates Milestone 5-Year Anniversary

August 11th, 2022 is the second night of the Annual Path Valley Picnic. This is the night Path Valley Picnic visitors love the most. It’s Parade night!. Thursday evening come down and get you some BBQ chicken for supper. It will be on and ready to enjoy at 4 pm. Bring a lawn chair or sit up on a tailgate and enjoy the biggest and one of the best parades in Franklin County. The parade starts at 6:30 pm and you don’t want to miss it!

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO