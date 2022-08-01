Read on www.digitaltrends.com
Related
CNET
Best Buy Deal Knocks $670 Off This 75-Inch Toshiba M550 4K Smart TV
Whether you're a movie buff, a hardcore gamer or a serious sports fan, all your favorite content looks better on a big screen. If you're in the market for a new TV, we think bigger is almost always better, and right now, it doesn't have to break the bank, either. Best Buy is currently offering $670 off this massive 75-inch Toshiba UHD smart TV, so you can pick it up for just $730. There's no clear-cut expiration on this discount, so if you're looking for a large, affordable TV set, consider acting sooner rather than later.
Digital Trends
You can get an LG OLED TV for only $700 at Best Buy right now
If you’ve always wanted an OLED TV in your living room, Best Buy is offering you a chance to buy one with a $100 discount. The 48-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV, which originally costs $800, will be delivered to your doorstep for $700. This is one of the best OLED TV deals that you can avail yourself of right now, and you better hurry because there’s no telling when this offer will end.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Digital Trends
These 50-inch TVs are all under $300 at Walmart right now
Are you planning to buy a new TV for your home theater setup? If you’re on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Walmart TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts on TVs of all brands and sizes, including several options if you’re looking to purchase a 50-inch TV — you just have to make sure first that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Cheap 2-in-1 laptop: Save $160 on the HP Pavilion x360 today
If you’re on the hunt for an affordable but reliable 2-in-1 laptop, take a look at HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible. You only have to pay $470, as its original price of $630 was slashed with a $160 discount. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now, so we don’t expect it to last long. You’ll be glad if you grab onto it while you still can.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on laptop and desktop workstations
Dell is well-known for its business laptops and workstations, which is why we always appreciate seeing this amazing surprise sale with discounts on both types of PCs. As such, here are a few good picks, and if you’d like to see more, you can also look at some great Dell laptop deals.
Amazon Prime Day: The absolute best deals available right now
Amazon Prime Day, the two-day shopping bonanza that puts hundreds of thousands of products on sale — both at Amazon and at many other retailers that now join in on the e-Commerce free-for-all — is here, and we're bringing you the best products and discounts in this tidal wave of tech deals. From the best Android phones to the best chargers, Chromebooks, tablets, wireless earbuds, and beyond, if it relates to mobile tech, the best deal you'll find for today is right here.
Digital Trends
What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Engadget
Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $280 at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is your chance to get an Apple Watch Series 7 if...
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, and more
We have great deals for all of you looking to save some bucks on some of the best products on the market. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 series that’s receiving some love before the possible launch of the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Intel is working on a new type of processor you've never heard of
Intel has let slip information about a new type of processor soon to make its way into the company’s portfolio: the versatile processing unit, or VPU. Although no formal announcement has been made, written materials published by Intel alongside a new Linux driver confirmed the existence of the processor, which is designed to accelerate AI inference workloads.
Apple Insider
Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
Digital Trends
Dell business laptops are over half off today
Just because it’s back-to-school season does’t mean that all of the laptop deals are meant for students. Many of us are working from home, which means business laptops need a refresh every now and then, too. Luckily for all of us, Dell has got some of its best business laptops on sale today for over half off, which translates to some pretty enticing savings when you consider the original price tags on these powerhouse machines. These Dell laptop deals are worth checking out before they’re gone for good, so keep reading to check out some of the highlights of today’s business laptop sale.
Digital Trends
Dell just slashed $700 off the XPS 15 price
The Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop can be yours for $1,600, after a $700 discount to its original price of $2,300, in one of the best laptop deals that you can currently avail from Dell. If you need a powerful and reliable laptop for work or school, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 15 — however, you’ll have to hurry if you want to buy it for this special price, because we’re not sure how long this clearance sale from Dell will last.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'
These visuals of our expected demise will haunt me forever.
Engadget
Amazon knocks $100 off Samsung's Freestyle smart projector
Samsung debuted its Freestyle smart projector earlier this year at CES as a portable home theater gadget with auto focus and auto leveling features, making it easier to watch anything, anywhere. Normally priced at $900, the Freestyle projector is down to $798 at Amazon right now, which is just about $100 off. Samsung also has it for nearly the same price. The only time we've seen the projector cheaper was when it went on sale for $650 at Woot in a one-day sale back in April. If you missed the chance then, now's a good opportunity to grab the Freestyle while it's decently discounted.
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
Digital Trends
Amazon cut the price of the 2021 iPad to $300
It’s hard to remember what life was like before tablets were part of our daily workflow, and just like laptops and smartphones, they need to be updated every now and then to keep up with current tech, which is why we always keep an eye out for the best iPad deals. Right now just so happens to be one of those times, as Amazon is offering a 2021 10.2-inch iPad for $300, saving you $29, or 9% off the original retail price of $329. Apple deals are rare, so if you’re thinking about upgrading your iPad or buying one for the first time, click the Buy Now below to grab one at a great price.
Comments / 0