Lisa Becerra ready to lead Hollister High girls volleyball team

sanbenito.com
San Andreas Volleyball Academy aims to build next generation of local boys volleyball talent
Just when Adrian Masoni felt like the San Andreas Volleyball Academy (SAVA) was gaining traction, Covid-19 hit and put a halt to all of the club’s activity. Having started in 2018, Masoni, the club director, said he was looking to build off its first two years. However, Covid shut everything down and the issues for SAVA were magnified because it charges much less than a typical club organization and it’s essentially volunteer-driven.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Football | Gonzales Spartans QB readies for upcoming season
GONZALES — Last year Gonzales Spartans starting quarterback Juan Pablo “JP” Acosta-Ayala won the job after not playing football since his eighth-grade year. Despite the season not going as planned, the now-junior player is confident that this year is going to be different. “This year our mentality...
lookout.co
A breakdown of the Santa Cruz high school system from a realtor’s perspective
“How are the schools?” As a Realtor, this is a question I get almost daily. Frankly, the answer isn’t all that clear. You could ask 100 different students at the school and get 100 different answers because our opinions are shaped by our own experiences. Asking Realtors would produce similar results.
pajaronian.com
Aptos High welcomes new principal
APTOS—Aptos High School’s new principal began her career in education during a stint in the Peace Corps, where in a small mountaintop village in Ethiopia she upended the school’s boys-in-the-front, girls-in-the-back paradigm and learned the influence a good educator can have. “I fell in love with education...
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Community champion Joe Noonan dies at 48
San Jose lost one of its passionate advocates with the passing of Joe Noonan Aug 2. A tireless advocate for community organizations and projects, Joe most recently served in a leadership capacity with the Bay Area Furniture Bank, a non-profit that transports and donates surplus furniture to families in need. He was 48.
KSBW.com
When are Central Coast schools starting? Local school start dates
SALINAS, Calif. — Students will be returning to the classroom starting at the beginning of August. Video Player: Central Coast parents feel inflation during back to school shopping. Teens on the Central Coast will get to sleep in just a little bit this coming school year. Thanks to California...
Mountain lion spotted in San Jose park
A mountain lion was seen in Alum Rock Park in San Jose earlier this week, and anyone who is heading out to local parks this weekend should be aware, Santa Clara County officials said.
Paying it forward: Nativo Gonzalez searches for Santa Cruz's soul with 'Paid the Cost' podcast
Local-centric podcaster Nativo Gonzalez aims to tell the story of new projects and efforts in the Santa Cruz business world, the role of fathers, life-journey narratives, emerging subcultures and the unique joys and challenges of living in Santa Cruz County. For two years, his weekly shows have been doing just that.
Local fitness coach helps bridge the gap between diabetes and the Latino population
A local fitness trainer is helping the community stay in shape beyond just the gym. The post Local fitness coach helps bridge the gap between diabetes and the Latino population appeared first on KION546.
Silicon Valley
First ‘seltzery’ in California launched in Monterey County
PACIFIC GROVE — Bringing an effervescence to Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the California Seltzer Co. has begun filling the space at 631 Ocean View Blvd. to become the first “seltzery” in California. Veronica Camp, one of the founders of the company, said that during the process...
diablomag.com
One Fine Weekend in Moss Landing
Cars pass it each day, driving to and from Monterey on Highway 1. It’s the fishing village of Moss Landing, marked by two smokestacks from an off-line power plant. For fans of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, this is a region rich with marine life. Tucked behind a few shops in this tiny town (just 25 minutes north of Monterey and around a two-hour drive from the East Bay) is a mile-deep underwater chasm called Monterey Canyon that rivals the Grand Canyon in depth, a section of the Old Salinas River Channel, and the Elkhorn Slough.
Gilroy Dispatch
Uvas Creek work aims to help fish
Crews have been stationed inside the currently dry Uvas Creek alongside Christmas Hill Park for the past few weeks, adding redwood logs and gravel along three sites, with the hope that when the water flows again, fish will have a safer habitat. Valley Water’s Uvas Creek Fish Habitat Improvement Project...
Pacific Grove votes against ‘Project Homekey’
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove City Council voted 5-1-1 not to pursue a Homekey Project, according to Pacific Grove councilman Luke Coletti. The primary reason is the recent State Water Control Resources Control Board letter that dismissed the application by the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District to modify the cease and desist order against The post Pacific Grove votes against ‘Project Homekey’ appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Schoch Family Farmstead is the only local creamery making Monterey Jack.
Tucked off Highway 101 is a portal to another time. Here at Schoch Family Farmstead, there’s a rhythm that remains the same day after day, year after year and generation after generation, even as the outside world changes: The cows must be milked. And they have been, every day, twice a day, since 1944 – in the same milking barn.
benitolink.com
Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration
10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister. 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. –...
Murder-suicide claims life of Soledad native, Navy sailor
Authorities in Fallon, Nevada are investigating a murder-suicide that claimed the lives of two enlisted sailors, including a Soledad native. The post Murder-suicide claims life of Soledad native, Navy sailor appeared first on KION546.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Tea at Vim, Burger in Aptos closes and Madson Wines opens Westside tasting room
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend! Here are this week’s...
Silicon Valley
Tech woes hobble leases for San Jose office building near Santana Row: execs
SAN JOSE — Widening woes in the tech sector such as job cuts have hobbled efforts to land a big tenant for a brand-new San Jose office building next to Santana Row, real estate executives said Thursday. Despite the current short-term lease challenges for the One Santana West complex,...
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
benitolink.com
Section of Union Road to be renamed Cesar Chavez Way
Union Road between Airline Highway and Fairview Road will be renamed César Chávez Way. Photo by John Chadwell. Este articulo y toda la pagina de BenitoLink puede ser traducido en español con el botón de google translate, localizado arriba a la derecha y en mobil abajo antes de los anuncios.
