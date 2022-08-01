ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield Park, NJ

Firefighters Free Severely Injured Driver In NJ Turnpike Pileup

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXEEM_0h0mAOaH00
Chain-reaction crash on northbound Route 95 in Ridgefield Park. Photo Credit: Rory Puntasecca for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters extricated the driver of a Lincoln SUV following a chain-reaction crash involving a tractor-trailer on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County.

Four victims in all were hospitalized, one of whom was in traumatic arrest, following the pileup shortly before noon Monday near the Emerson Street overpass in Ridgefield Park, responders said.

A Jeep and a third SUV were also involved in the crash near mile marker 117.8.

Ridgefield Park firefighters freed the trapped driver and cleaned up a large fuel spill.

State Police confirmed the crash and said they were investigating. No further details were available Monday afternoon they said.

Comments / 3

Arthur Erdman
4d ago

When was the last time they ever reported the causes of these accidents ? The police always say "under investigation" and that is the end of it.

Reply
3
 

