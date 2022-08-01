Read on foxillinois.com
foxillinois.com
Springfield community comes out for Beatles tribute band
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Beatles music could be heard in downtown Springfield last week. No, it wasn't the real Beatles, but a tribute band. The Reunion Beatles tribute band played all of the band's biggest hits. The event at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) was free...
foxillinois.com
2 days of discounted carnival rides at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, August 16 all carnival rides at the Illinois State Fair will be $2. Tuesday is not the only day for $2 ride tickets. On August 11, the opening day of the fair, the tradition of $2 rides will continue. “We are always looking...
foxillinois.com
Entries being accepted for Chilli Pepper Pageant
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The 37 Annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest is now accepting online entries for the 2022 Chilli Pepper pageants. The pageant is taking place Saturday, Oct. 1. There are six total pageants and they are open to residents of Christian County. The age groups...
foxillinois.com
Jelani Day's family launches foundation in his honor
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — The family of Jelani Day is officially launching a foundation in his honor. It is a non-profit foundation to promote social change, initiate missing person reform, and provide scholarships to students. An event called "An All White Affair" will kick-start the foundation's efforts. It is...
foxillinois.com
Powerlight Abe Lincoln car show roars back to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — If you love cars and movies than you're in luck this weekend. The 9th annual Powerlight Abe Lincoln Car Show combines both passions and is usually the biggest car show in central Illinois. It features car replicas from different movies including one of the DeLorean...
foxillinois.com
NewsChannel 20 back to school fundraising drive
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — As the school year is quickly approaching NewsChannel 20 and Capitol Radio Group are teaming up to support the Horace Mann Educators Foundation's back-to-school campaign. You can help through the Donors Choose Campaign. Horace Mann has pledged to match all donations in Springfield and surrounding...
foxillinois.com
History comes alive at the Vachel Lindsay House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — History came alive at the Vachel Lindsay House on Wednesday afternoon. The event, Tea with Mary Lincoln, is part of the summer-long series taking a dive into state and local history. Those attending got the chance to speak with a Mary Todd Lincoln interpreter and...
foxillinois.com
Salvation Army's school supplies drive kicks off
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Salvation Army's back-to-school supplies donation drive began Friday, August 5. Salvation Army has partnered with Walmart in Champaign and Vermilion counties for this back to school drive that allows people to buy school supplies right there in the store and drop them off in the donation box when they're leaving the store.
foxillinois.com
Power restored to CWLP customers in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 10 p.m. More than 600 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers in Springfield were dealing with outages Wednesday as of 4:45 p.m. due to afternoon storms. CWLP says high winds, rain, and lightning brought branches down...
foxillinois.com
Parkland College teaching students how to fix electric cars
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — As more people switch to electric vehicles, Parkland College is preparing its automotive students to fix them by providing a new Electric Ford Mustang. According to the Illinois Secretary Of State, there are nearly 46,645 electric vehicles registered in Illinois as of last month. That...
foxillinois.com
Uncalimed property auction coming to Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Someone's unclaimed items could be your treasures. On Tuesday, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs shared an auction preview for the upcoming Illinois State Fair. Among the items up for auction are a silver Faberge picture frame, a $500 bill from 1934, as well as rare...
foxillinois.com
City council votes down Wyndham Hotel proposal again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After a motion to discuss the hotel's future again, the city council rejected the proposal to convert the Wyndham Hotel into an apartment building for the second time. Good Homes Co. Developers want to transform the Wyndham Hotel into modern luxury apartments. It was voted...
foxillinois.com
Willard Airport receives grant for Washington DC flights
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Thousands of dollars are going to improve air service for small communities. The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that it will award $16.9 million to communities across the nation. Here in Illinois, Willard Airport in Champaign County will be receiving $850,000 to help maintain...
foxillinois.com
HSHS St. John's, Gateway Foundation launch recovery program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — HSHS St. John's Hospital and the Gateway Foundation have launched a substance abuse recovery program. The program is available to patients in the emergency department as well as throughout the hospital. The program will have a team of experienced individuals working to transition patients from...
foxillinois.com
ISU scholarship of slain Lyft driver now online after reaching $25K goal
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The scholarship in the name of the Kristian Philphotts who was killed while driving Lyft back in January is now posted on Illinois State University's website. The Dr. Kristian "KP" Philpotts Memorial scholarship will provide one Veterinarian student with at least $1,000 when they are...
foxillinois.com
Missing man from Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are looking for a man who was last contacted on June 8. Cornell E. Lewis, 63, was last seen at the Midtown Inn. Lewis is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has a scar on his right arm.
foxillinois.com
Roads close for sewer repair in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Stark Excavating and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will close Anthony Drive between Dale Drive and Dobbins Drive in Champaign on Monday. Crews will be adding a new storm sewer for I-74. No through traffic will be allowed on Anthony Drive between Dale and...
foxillinois.com
Lightning strikes Logan Correctional Center
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — A guard tower at the Logan Correctional Center was damaged by lightning Tuesday morning. After the tower was struck, the tower caught on fire. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control. Prison staff was able to evacuate the tower safely and no...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested in Prairie Street shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Champaign man is facing charges after an early Friday morning shooting. Police were sent at approximately 2:16 a.m. to the 400 block of North Prairie Street for a reported shooting. Officers arriving on the scene found a 28-year-old Urbana resident with a non-life-threatening injury...
foxillinois.com
Springfield woman dies in early morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield woman is dead after a crash early Friday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 30-year-old woman died at 4:25 a.m. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:37 a.m. in the 800 block of West Monroe. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The...
