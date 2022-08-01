CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Salvation Army's back-to-school supplies donation drive began Friday, August 5. Salvation Army has partnered with Walmart in Champaign and Vermilion counties for this back to school drive that allows people to buy school supplies right there in the store and drop them off in the donation box when they're leaving the store.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO