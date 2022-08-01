Today in White Sox History: August 1

bvmsports.com
Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout. It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is...
Report: White Sox tried to trade for Shohei Ohtani
The White Sox have been aggressive ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the White Sox tried to make a run for two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels. "The Padres and White Sox are among other teams known to have tried...
Report: Pirates trade pitcher Jose Quintana to Cardinals
Jose Quintana is staying in the NL Central, but he isn't heading back to Chicago. The former White Sox and Cubs starter reportedly was traded from the Pirates to the Cardinals on Monday, less than 24 hours before the deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. The White Sox...
theScore
Report: Mariners acquire Casali, Boyd from Giants
The Seattle Mariners are acquiring catcher Curt Casali and left-hander Matthew Boyd from the San Francisco Giants for right-handed reliever Michael Stryffler and catcher Andy Thomas, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Casali, 33, owns a .231/.325/.370 slash line with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 41 games for...
numberfire.com
Luis Robert still idle for White Sox versus Royals
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is not in the starting lineup again for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Robert was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but he didn't make an appearance and remains idle a day...
Yardbarker
White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers
The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
Padres rout Rockies behind five hits from Jurickson Profar
Trent Grisham and Jake Cronenworth each hit two-run homers, and Jurickson Profar had the first five-hit game of his career
