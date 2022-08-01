ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Police release video of deadly I-70 shooting

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department said that a deadly shooting followed by a multi-car crash on I-70 happened near the Northfield exit late Sunday night.

According to police, the early investigation shows a suspect fired a gun into another vehicle and hit the driver. That man was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police said the suspect was in a stolen silver Dodge pickup truck, and crashed the truck into multiple vehicles, before ditching the truck on the highway.

The police did not release a suspect description but are asking the public to help with any clues in this case. You can leave an anonymous tip with our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips that lead to an arrest could lead to a cash reward.

