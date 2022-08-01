ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Stimpson proposes one-time bonus for retired City employees, first responders

By Keith Lane
WPMI
 4 days ago
Retired City of Mobile workers, firefighters, police possibly getting a retirement bonus

Retired Mobile City employees including firefighters and police officers are in line to receive a onetime bonus. This after the Alabama Legislature authorized counties, cities, and boards to issue bonuses courtesy of the Retirement System of Alabama. This is the first bonus that the city has been authorized to give RSA retirees in more than 15 years and during a time where everything from gas to groceries costs more this could be a big help, especially to people that are on a fixed income.
