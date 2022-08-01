Mayor Stimpson proposes one-time bonus for retired City employees, first responders

Read on mynbc15.com
utv44.com
Mobile Fire hiring second Medical Services Director, first woman in the position
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Dr. John McMahon retired as the Medical Director for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department after 31 years at the end of June, Dr. Jason Eversull was named as his replacement. Now the Mobile City Council will consider a contract to hire a co-director for the...
Mobile Housing Authority to open public housing waitlists Aug. 15
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older). […]
At an emotion filled meeting, Baldwin Planning Commission denies one subdivision, tables another
In a reflection of how contentious development in Baldwin County has become, on Thursday the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission denied approval to a major subdivision outside of Fairhope and tabled rezoning the land for another planned subdivision outside of Lillian. When the commission issued its denial, the crowd...
WPMI
Baldwin Co. Zoning Board denies controversial Sherwood Grove subdivision proposal
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County's growing pains continue to pile up as residents living just outside of Fairhope took their fight against a massive subdivision to the planning and zoning board on Thursday. NBC 15 first brought you the story about the 166-lot subdivision proposal called Sherwood...
WPMI
Retired City of Mobile workers, firefighters, police possibly getting a retirement bonus
Retired Mobile City employees including firefighters and police officers are in line to receive a onetime bonus. This after the Alabama Legislature authorized counties, cities, and boards to issue bonuses courtesy of the Retirement System of Alabama. This is the first bonus that the city has been authorized to give RSA retirees in more than 15 years and during a time where everything from gas to groceries costs more this could be a big help, especially to people that are on a fixed income.
City Councilmen struggling to approve new redistricting map
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council once again took up the issue of new district lines Tuesday morning- a big issue with big implications for residents. Just a week shy of the deadline for The City of Mobile’s new redistricting map to be voted on, City Councilmen are still struggling to get the […]
WPMI
Saraland woman says Kali Oka Road overdue for repairs, part of it in Prichard city limits
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A major thoroughfare off Highway 158 is causing a lot of attention, but for the wrong reasons. A woman reached out to NBC 15 and said Kali Oka Road is in desperate need of repairs. It is a county road however, the part she's talking about is in the city limits of Prichard.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Planning Commission shoots down proposal to build new subdivision
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -There was a big debate Thursday night in Baldwin County. A proposal to build a new subdivision was shot down by the planning commission. The subdivision, Sherwood Grove, was not something many people in the community were in favor of. A lot of people showed up,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple sewer overflows reported in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer has reported on sanitary sewer overflows that has resulted in spillages totaling more than 300,000 gallons this week, according to the Mobile County Health Department. On Monday and Tuesday, an overflow at the intersection of Chin and Butts streets released about...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
WPMI
Mobile County EMS gear upgrade can instruct medics on better treatment on the spot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County EMS says it's getting a big technology upgrade that will help during critical times when a patient fears they're having a heart attack. The emergency response service says new, advanced monitors and defibrillators are going into their ambulances and will give the ER a better understanding of what's happening with the patient in real time. Right now, Mobile County EMS Director Mark Turner says they're limited on how much information can be sent to the hospital.
WEAR
Former customers file complaints alleging Pensacola contractor didn't do his job
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks of Banks Construction has come under fire by dozens of his former customers claiming they paid him thousands to do work at their homes but never finished the job. Winter Powell of Crestview says in June of 2020 she signed a contract with...
Big Dig ahead of Mobile Bay Bridge Project
Many drivers on both sides of the bay are eager for the Mobile River Bridge to be built, but before construction can begin a lot of important archaeological work has to take place.
Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
Caribe association board, Wireman, face suit over 'self-dealing'
Plaintiffs want a jury trial and seek declaratory judgment, board's removal. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Owners of six units of Caribe near Perdido Pass are suing developer Larry Wireman, his wife Judy Wireman and the resort’s condo association board of directors over more than $11.6 million dollars’ worth of work done by Wireman’s companies following Hurricane Sally. Plaintiffs are demanding a jury trial.
Escambia County Public Schools present 5 year strategic plan
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With an emphasis on students, employees, leadership, business and community, Escambia County Public Schools has presented a strategic plan that will shape its schools for the next five years. The 2022-2027 Strategic Plan, titled “We’re All In,” grew out of a research process completed in May 2021, dubbed Celebrating Our […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge orders Mobile woman to surrender more than $41,000 in fraudulent COVID funds
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge has ordered a woman who admitted to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program to surrender more than $41,000, equal to the amount of money that the government paid her as a result of her fraudulent scheme. Sandy Riggins, 35, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in...
WPMI
Baldwin Co School System implements new safety measures
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — With more than 45 schools, the Baldwin County School System is the third largest in the state. And right now, school safety is the focus of the Baldwin County School System. This is the first year a new safety system called CrisisAlert will be installed...
Pensacola Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officers, citizens
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday night, Pensacola Police Department held its promotion and award ceremony to honor recent promoted officers and citizens of the city. Pensacola Mayor Grover C. Robinson IV said the ceremony is a favorite of his. “It is amazing to see the great things our police and citizens do for our […]
utv44.com
New sawmill complex coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Canfor Corporation has announced it will invest approximately $210 million to build a new, state-of-the-art sawmill complex in Mobile. The new sawmill is expected to have an annual production capacity of 250 million board feet on a two-shift basis and will provide a new, modern work environment for the approximately 130 people who will be employed directly, in addition to supporting significant indirect jobs.
