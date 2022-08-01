Mayor Stimpson proposes one-time bonus for retired City employees, first responders

Retired Mobile City employees including firefighters and police officers are in line to receive a onetime bonus. This after the Alabama Legislature authorized counties, cities, and boards to issue bonuses courtesy of the Retirement System of Alabama. This is the first bonus that the city has been authorized to give RSA retirees in more than 15 years and during a time where everything from gas to groceries costs more this could be a big help, especially to people that are on a fixed income.

