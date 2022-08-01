Every Saraland City School will have armed school resource officer

Read on utv44.com
Crime Alert: Sheriff's Office says Mobile man beat 81-year-old stepfather
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic violence complaint between a father and son last week. Deputies say the 56-year-old stepson, Kim Griffin, physically assaulted his 81-year-old stepfather, Willie McCall. The sheriff’s office says to call it what it is: elder abuse. After the assault, the victim, Willie McCall had to go to the hospital for injuries to the back, mouth, face, and neck.
Michigan man arrested for murder of Flomaton man wanted in connection with WI murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the request of Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched a homicide investigation into the death of Dwight Dixon, 52, of Flomaton. Dixon was found deceased...
Eichold-Mertz Magnet School ranked #1 in state, 100% 3rd graders reading at grade level
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Eichold-Mertz Magnet School of Math, Science and Technology ranked #1 in the state for having the most third graders reading at grade level. It scored 100%, meaning all 83 of it's students that tested reached proficiency, according to data from the Alabama Dept. of Education.
Orange Beach City Schools prepare to welcome students for first time
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — In one week, the Orange Beach City School System will welcome students for the first time. It's a rapid turnaround just 3 months after the city officially separated from the Baldwin County Public School System. Orange Beach leaders and educators will have roughly 1,200...
Mobile Fire hiring second Medical Services Director, first woman in the position
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Dr. John McMahon retired as the Medical Director for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department after 31 years at the end of June, Dr. Jason Eversull was named as his replacement. Now the Mobile City Council will consider a contract to hire a co-director for the...
Woman arrested for leaving fentanyl in dollar bill outside Orange Beach Police Dept.
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Orange Beach Police, on 31 July 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers found a folded up dollar bill outside the police department. When the officer picked it up to log it into lost and found property, a white powdery substance fell out.
Derrick Dearman has four of ten capital murder convictions thrown out
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday vacated four of the ten capital murder convictions against Derrick Dearman. Dearman was charged with 12 counts of capital murder and 2 counts of kidnapping in the 2016 brutal mass murder of six people, including an unborn child, in Citronelle in August 2016.
Mobile Police make arrest in Wednesday morning shooting on Brooke Ave.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 8:28 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Brooke Avenue in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the male victim and subject had exchanged gunfire. During the exchange of gunfire,...
Baldwin Co. Zoning Board denies controversial Sherwood Grove subdivision proposal
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County's growing pains continue to pile up as residents living just outside of Fairhope took their fight against a massive subdivision to the planning and zoning board on Thursday. NBC 15 first brought you the story about the 166-lot subdivision proposal called Sherwood...
Spanish Fort breaks ground on $3.9 million construction project
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Construction has finally begun on roadways near the Eastern Shore Centre which is great news for drivers who are sick and tired of getting their cars banged up. For several months now drivers have complained about big potholes, flattened tires and hundreds of dollars...
Dozen indicted in Mobile counterfeit check cashing scheme
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A federal indictment unsealed on Thursday reveals that a dozen people have been charged in a counterfeit check cashing scheme in Mobile. Those charged in the indictment with conspiracy to commit bank fraud are:. Arrington Jaylun Gardner. Markisha Jakeria Johnson. Johnathan Earl Kyser. D’Undra Norwood...
Beware this sneaky new Google Verification scam
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Oksana Singh's dog went missing, she did what anyone else would do. “So I posted on our pages on Facebook, so What’s Happening in Spanish Fort, What’s Happening in Daphne, What’s Happening in Fairhope and then Baldwin County Lost and Found,” says Singh.
Want to work at Airbus? You might want to take a look at this:
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 46 young people entered a room filled with friends, family and optimism. They were about to graduate from Flightpath 9, a brand new program at Bishop State that will land them apprenticeship positions in commercial aircraft manufacturing at Mobile's Airbus plant. Among them, Kennedy Brown,...
Pollman's Bake Shop permanently closes two stores, main Mobile shop temporarily shuttered
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Inside, the phone never stops ringing. Outside, the customers never stop coming. This morning, Fred Pollman, owner of Pollman’s Bake Shop at Broad and Virginia Streets was meeting them at the door, telling them to come back next week. Since 1918, Mobilians have been...
