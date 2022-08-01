Every Saraland City School will have armed school resource officer

Read on mynbc15.com
Related
WPMI
Baldwin Co School System implements new safety measures
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — With more than 45 schools, the Baldwin County School System is the third largest in the state. And right now, school safety is the focus of the Baldwin County School System. This is the first year a new safety system called CrisisAlert will be installed...
WPMI
Crime Alert: Sheriff's Office says Mobile man beat 81-year-old stepfather
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office received a domestic violence complaint between a father and son last week. Deputies say the 56-year-old stepson, Kim Griffin, physically assaulted his 81-year-old stepfather, Willie McCall. The sheriff’s office says to call it what it is: elder abuse. After the assault, the victim, Willie McCall had to go to the hospital for injuries to the back, mouth, face, and neck.
WPMI
Michigan man arrested for murder of Flomaton man wanted in connection with WI murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the request of Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched a homicide investigation into the death of Dwight Dixon, 52, of Flomaton. Dixon was found deceased...
WPMI
Mobile Art Studio holds back-to-school supply drive for students and teachers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As with just about everything, the cost of school supplies is soaring. Parents and teachers may not have what they need for this back to school season. That's why Creative Culture Studios is hosting a back to school drive on August 14th from noon to 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPMI
Orange Beach City Schools prepare to welcome students for first time
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — In one week, the Orange Beach City School System will welcome students for the first time. It's a rapid turnaround just 3 months after the city officially separated from the Baldwin County Public School System. Orange Beach leaders and educators will have roughly 1,200...
4 suspects in RV Taylor shooting are going before a grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Lequinten Morrissette filled the courtroom in purple and red shirts Thursday morning as three men charged in his murder faced a judge. Tyrik Dubose, 21, Anthony Shinn, 20, and William Anderson Jr., 23, are all accused of opening fire back in May in the RV Taylor community that […]
WSFA
State trooper’s vehicle struck by ‘distracted’ driver on I-65 south Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding motorists of the state’s Move Over law after they say a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a distracted driver in south Alabama Friday afternoon. ALEA officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 65...
WPMI
Mobile Fire hiring second Medical Services Director, first woman in the position
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Dr. John McMahon retired as the Medical Director for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department after 31 years at the end of June, Dr. Jason Eversull was named as his replacement. Now the Mobile City Council will consider a contract to hire a co-director for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
11 wrecks snarl I-10 traffic for hours: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile Police said four people were injured and transported to hospitals from 11 separate wrecks involving 35 vehicles on I-10 eastbound Thursday morning. Police diverted the snarled traffic for more than four hours. Police said the “main incident” involved an 18-wheeler and 10 other vehicles. TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — A wreck involving between […]
1 shot, 1 arrested following exchanged gunfire: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Brooke Avenue Wednesday morning. Kendall Meggs, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden. According to officers, Meggs and another man […]
WPMI
Jennifer Claire Moore Fdn. Rodeo gives outlets to youth struggling with mental health
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — With suicide rates at an all-time high among youth today taking care of your mental health has never been more important than it is today. The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundations is a local Baldwin County foundation whose mission is to provide programs, services, and resources to youth struggling with mental health.
WPMI
Citronelle PD officer indicted on federal charge of unreasonable force against inmate
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — A former Citronelle police officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury for using unreasonable force against an inmate. Meade is accused of hitting Bryant King in the groin with a baton while King was handcuffed and on the ground. A narrative on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPMI
ALEA launches death investigation at Flomaton home
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A death investigation is underway in Flomaton after a person was found dead in a home early Wednesday morning. The home is located at Junction Rd. and Dixon Rd. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tells Channel 3 its State Bureau of Investigation was contacted by Flomaton Police to...
Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
14-year-old killed in Mobile by three men was an innocent bystander, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 14-year-old who was killed in Mobile by three men back on May 31 was an innocent bystander and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, according to testimony given by a detective on Wednesday morning. Ciara Jackson, 14, had just gotten to Mobile three days before […]
WPMI
Two Houston men arrested in Baldwin Co. 'bank jugging' investigation
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Bank jugging has made its way to the Baldwin County area. Bank jugging involves the theft of money by people following bank customers who have just made large cash withdrawals. Police say two men from Houston were running this operation right here along the...
WPMI
Woman arrested for leaving fentanyl in dollar bill outside Orange Beach Police Dept.
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Orange Beach Police, on 31 July 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers found a folded up dollar bill outside the police department. When the officer picked it up to log it into lost and found property, a white powdery substance fell out.
WPMI
Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
WPMI
Mobile Police: 11 collisions involving 35 vehicles shut down I-10 EB
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — EVENING UPDATE:. According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a wreck with injuries on I-10 eastbound near Highway 90. When they arrived on the scene, multiple vehicles were involved in traffic crashes. The main incident involved an 18-wheeler and ten vehicles. Another traffic incident involved six vehicles. There was a total of four injured individuals that were transported to the hospital for treatment. In total, there were 11 separate collisions that involved a total of 35 vehicles. All crashes are still under investigation.
WPMI
Mobile man pleads guilty to shooting K9 and possessing firearm as a felon
GULFPORT, Miss. (WPMI) — A Mobile, Alabama man pled guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of animal crushing, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Comments / 0