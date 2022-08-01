James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy 3 might be his favorite movie – but not his favorite shooting experience

James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. might just be his favorite of the trilogy.

The director took to Twitter to answer a question from a fan who asked if Vol. 3 or The Holiday Special was his "favorite story" to shoot.

"The Holiday Special was a pure joy. Vol 3 was very difficult for a billion reasons, beginning with its size and complexity," Gunn explained. "It might be my favorite movie but it probably wasn’t my favorite shooting experience, other than the love I have for the whole team."

Gunn recently appeared at San Diego Comic-Con to exclusively premiere the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer for those in attendance, announcing that the threequel is the "end" of the story of these particular characters. The trailer, which has not yet been publicly released, sees Gamora as the head of the Ravengers, the debut of Will Pulter's Adam Warlock, and a Rocket origin story.

Gunn explained why the trailer isn't coming out just yet , telling a fan that it just isn't quite ready: "It’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views & close inspection – remember we didn’t wrap long ago – so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry!"

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is set to hit the big screen on May 5, 2023 as part of Phase 5 of the MCU. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order .

