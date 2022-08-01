Michael Keaton says he’s probably too lazy to star in another TV series

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
‘Stranger Things’ fans wonder if the show has a new power couple
Netflix’s fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things is notably home to an array of couples that help to keep hopeless romantics full of love and hope. And while couples like Nancy and Steve — sorry, Jonathan — and Mike and Eleven — sorry, Will — are often the central focus of the hit sci-fi series, eagle-eyed viewers are starting to wonder if a different couple is stealing the romance spotlight.
‘The Sandman’ star calls her role ‘the ultimate form of dress-up’
One of the most fascinating things about Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is that we’re dealing with immortal primordial embodiments of some of the most fundamental concepts in existence, yet the story portrays them in a light that says they can be just as petty as any other sibling in history.
Underused ‘X-Men’ star makes the pitch for a multiversal MCU return
Fox’s X-Men franchise was far from perfect, but it did yield a handful of great movies across its 20-year existence, as well as turning countless mutants into household names. Sadly, one who ended up left on the sidelines was Edi Gathegi’s Darwin, and some fans still aren’t over his demise in First Class over a decade ago.
MCU fans hoping ‘Thunderbolts’ brings back a polarizing Netflix character
Now that we know the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be assembling its own team of antiheroes and villains ahead of Thunderbolts coming to theaters in July 2024, speculation has inevitably turned to the potential members of the titular unit. The smart money would be on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra...
Keanu Reeves leading ‘Devil in the White City’ for Scorsese and DiCaprio in first major TV role
The list of A-list actors to have never headlined a TV series keeps getting smaller, and we can now cross Keanu Reeves off the list after it was confirmed the action icon would be heading to the small screen to lead Hulu series Devil in the White City, which has been in development for what feels like forever.
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
‘Top Gun’ star John Leguizamo and others criticize James Franco as choice to play Fidel Castro
There’s been a movement in Hollywood the past few years for the industry to pay more attention to white actors playing roles outside of their race. The issue was brought to the forefront recently with the news that actor James Franco would be portraying Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro. James...
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
‘Batgirl’ co-director shares email Kevin Feige sent him after movie was canned
In the wake of Warner Bros. cancelling the planned streaming release of Batgirl, superhero fans across the Marvel and DC divide have lent their support to the team behind the movie, lamenting the fact that we’ll never get to see Leslie Grace suit up as Barbara Gordon, or even get a glimpse at Brendan Fraser as supervillain Firefly. This doesn’t just apply to the fans, either, as it turns out Marvel chief Kevin Feige sent the Batgirl directors a kind message in the wake of the sad news.
Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen
Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix
There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
Simu Liu reveals how he wants to be remembered when his career ends
Chinese-Canadian star Simu Liu took to Twitter yesterday to joke that the end of his career is nigh, along with a wish to be remembered as easy-going and sincere. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings posted an impish quip about his ideal legacy and took a playful jab at celebrities who peddle non-fungible tokens.
Sci-fi supporters staunchly defend an inconsistently underwhelming epic
Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest hit of the year by a mile, racking up over $1.3 billion at the box office to secure a place as one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, while near-universal acclaim has also seen it justly deemed as one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era, with a Best Picture nomination at next year’s Academy Awards looking likely. As a result, fans have taken to revisiting the duo’s first collaboration on Oblivion in their numbers.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson couldn’t keep up the love, reportedly break up
It’s time to pour one out for romance at its most pure. That’s right, everyone’s favorite bleach blonde Disney-esque couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, have allegedly stepped off of their magic carpet. Their whirlwind romance began when the pair met on the set of SNL, and...
Horror junkies cautiously optimistic for the episodic reboot of a cult favorite
It’s hard to think of a recognizable horror property that hasn’t been rebooted or remade at this stage, with the all-encompassing desire to reinvent every scary brand now expanding to include cult classics that flopped at the box office first time around, with Paul W.S. Anderson’s Event Horizon a notable case in point.
Lady Gaga fans are prepping for the madness that will be ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
Fans of the Academy Award-winning singer and actor Lady Gaga are thrilled by the news that she is starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux. The Born This Way star delighted her fans yesterday when she tweeted confirmation of her casting in the film with a teaser video depicting black silhouettes against a blood-red backdrop with the text, “Phoenix, Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux.”
Morbin’ Time never ends after ‘Morbius’ hits big on both Netflix and HBO Max
Just when you thought the dust had settled once and for all and there was nothing else to be said, Morbius has returned with a vengeance to become one of the most popular movies on a pair of rival streaming services. Due to the fact that Sony doesn’t own and...
Fans roast Warner Bros. Discovery for canceling ‘Batgirl’ and cutting back HBO Max
After the back-to-back pieces of news that Warner Bros Discovery would be canceling the Batgirl movie, despite it being almost complete, and that the company would also be paring down original content for streaming service HBO Max, fans are dunking on the perceived dumpster fire that is the newly-merged company.
Is HBO Max getting canceled? What we know about the rumors
Turmoil with HBO and WarnerMedia has subscribers to HBO Max concerned about the future of the service. The people at HBO Max have made several baffling decisions in recent days, with the shocking cancelation of 2022’s Batgirl film sending the internet into a frenzy. The unexpected moves from the streaming giant are sparking concern among fans of the service, many of whom suspect that HBO Max could be on its way out. But is WarnerMedia really prepping to cancel the popular streaming option?
