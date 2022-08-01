ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

kinyradio.com

NWS: 'Atmospheric river' to flow through Juneau area this weekend

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An atmospheric river will affect the northern half of Southeast Alaska Friday through Saturday night. The system will produce heavy precipitation along with gusty winds. Storm total rain amounts will range from 1 to 3.5 inches through Sunday morning, with the heaviest rain falling Friday afternoon through Saturday.
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

A very wet Ironman weekend ahead for Juneau

Juneau is scheduled to get soaked this weekend. The National Weather Service office says they expect the area to get 2.5 inches of rain on average across the Juneau area, so they’re calling for 1 to 3 inches. “One part of town might get the 1 inch and another...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Emergency water line repair in North Douglas scheduled for this week

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Emergency repairs to the water line in North Douglas will take place Thursday, Aug. 4, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. During this period, a water line shutdown will affect residences from 9070 North Douglas Highway to the end of the water line, before the North Douglas Boat Launch Ramp.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

District: Construction shutters 2 Juneau school campuses until mid-month

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to ongoing construction, two Juneau school campus closures are in effect until Aug. 15. The Kax̱dig̱oowu Héen Elementary School (formerly Riverbend Elementary School) campus will be closed to the public until Aug. 15. A temporary school office is open in the Mendenhall Valley Public Library, located at 3025 Dimond Park Loop, Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Council members, public air concerns over Hoonah police chief contract

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The City of Hoonah will hold a special meeting to address the employment contract and personnel review of Hoonah Police Chief Eric Hurtado. The date and time of the meeting will likely be announced this week. During a lengthy Committee Acting As a Whole debate on...
HOONAH, AK
kinyradio.com

Shelter for homeless youth in Juneau reaches 1 year mark

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau's Shéiyi X̱aat Hít, or Spruce Root House, has reached its one-year milestone. The Zach Gordon Youth Center, Juneau Parks and Recreation, and Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority partnered to open the facility to serve as an emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth in the community.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Juneau Assembly approves changes to taxi rates and fees

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Assembly approved changes to fees and rates for taxi services during their regular meeting Monday. The change falls under the Commercial Passenger Vehicle Class A endorsement, which covers taxi rates and fees. The flag drop rate increased from $3.40 to $4.00 and the mileage rate...
NOTN 8-5 AM
NOTN 8-5 AM

NOTN 8-5 AM

A Juneau resident was arrested Wednesday for alleged theft and arson, in connection to Monday's structure fire on La Perouse Ave. Former Gov. Bill Walker and his running mate for Lt. Gov., Heidi Drygas, sat down for an interview this week with the Alaska Landmine. An Alaska newspaper reports that...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

CCFR responds to structure fire on Glacier Highway

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A late afternoon fire on Wednesday saw Capital City Fire Rescue attend to an incident near Fred Meyer. According to CCFR Assistant Chief Ed Quinto, a small fire broke out inside Juneau Christian Center just after 3 p.m. Quinto said CCFR received a report from a...
kinyradio.com

Jager completes international professional 'Fire Marshal' designation process

Chantilly, Virginia (KINY) - Juneau Fire Marshal Dan Jager has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Fire Marshal” on an international level. The Commission on Professional Credentialing met on Aug. 2 to confer the designation. Fire Marshal Jager becomes one of only 228 such...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Update: Authorities investigating Tuesday morning fire involving 5 cars

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A fire involving five cars occurred Tuesday morning in the Juneau Valley, an investigation by Capital City Fire and Rescue and Juneau Police is underway. On Tuesday morning at about 5 am, CCFR received a report of a vehicle fire on Alpine Street in the parking...
JUNEAU, AK

