NWS: 'Atmospheric river' to flow through Juneau area this weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An atmospheric river will affect the northern half of Southeast Alaska Friday through Saturday night. The system will produce heavy precipitation along with gusty winds. Storm total rain amounts will range from 1 to 3.5 inches through Sunday morning, with the heaviest rain falling Friday afternoon through Saturday.
A very wet Ironman weekend ahead for Juneau
Juneau is scheduled to get soaked this weekend. The National Weather Service office says they expect the area to get 2.5 inches of rain on average across the Juneau area, so they’re calling for 1 to 3 inches. “One part of town might get the 1 inch and another...
Emergency water line repair in North Douglas scheduled for this week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Emergency repairs to the water line in North Douglas will take place Thursday, Aug. 4, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. During this period, a water line shutdown will affect residences from 9070 North Douglas Highway to the end of the water line, before the North Douglas Boat Launch Ramp.
District: Construction shutters 2 Juneau school campuses until mid-month
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to ongoing construction, two Juneau school campus closures are in effect until Aug. 15. The Kax̱dig̱oowu Héen Elementary School (formerly Riverbend Elementary School) campus will be closed to the public until Aug. 15. A temporary school office is open in the Mendenhall Valley Public Library, located at 3025 Dimond Park Loop, Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Council members, public air concerns over Hoonah police chief contract
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The City of Hoonah will hold a special meeting to address the employment contract and personnel review of Hoonah Police Chief Eric Hurtado. The date and time of the meeting will likely be announced this week. During a lengthy Committee Acting As a Whole debate on...
Tlingit & Haida to hold congregate meals for Juneau tribal citizen Elders
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tlingit & Haida’s Elderly Services program will hold a luncheon on Aug. 4 and Aug. 25. Tlingit & Haida’s Elderly Services program is inviting tribal citizen Elders in Juneau to a social lunch on both days at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. The lunches will...
Shelter for homeless youth in Juneau reaches 1 year mark
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau's Shéiyi X̱aat Hít, or Spruce Root House, has reached its one-year milestone. The Zach Gordon Youth Center, Juneau Parks and Recreation, and Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority partnered to open the facility to serve as an emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth in the community.
Juneau Assembly approves changes to taxi rates and fees
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Assembly approved changes to fees and rates for taxi services during their regular meeting Monday. The change falls under the Commercial Passenger Vehicle Class A endorsement, which covers taxi rates and fees. The flag drop rate increased from $3.40 to $4.00 and the mileage rate...
Kicked off their cruises, COVID-positive tourists are going home on Alaska flights and ferries
COVID-positive travelers say they were not allowed to board their cruise ship in Skagway this week. Instead, they say that Holland America helped them book travel on a state ferry and then an Alaska Airlines flight out of Juneau — the day after their positive tests. Diana and Larry...
NOTN 8-5 AM
A Juneau resident was arrested Wednesday for alleged theft and arson, in connection to Monday's structure fire on La Perouse Ave. Former Gov. Bill Walker and his running mate for Lt. Gov., Heidi Drygas, sat down for an interview this week with the Alaska Landmine. An Alaska newspaper reports that...
CCFR responds to structure fire on Glacier Highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A late afternoon fire on Wednesday saw Capital City Fire Rescue attend to an incident near Fred Meyer. According to CCFR Assistant Chief Ed Quinto, a small fire broke out inside Juneau Christian Center just after 3 p.m. Quinto said CCFR received a report from a...
Tax abatement for new housing development comes before CBJ Finance Committee
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau held an Assembly Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday night. One of the items discussed was expanding tax abatement for new housing development. In a memo to the committee from CBJ Finance Director Jeff Rogers, he related that a motion was...
Jager completes international professional 'Fire Marshal' designation process
Chantilly, Virginia (KINY) - Juneau Fire Marshal Dan Jager has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Fire Marshal” on an international level. The Commission on Professional Credentialing met on Aug. 2 to confer the designation. Fire Marshal Jager becomes one of only 228 such...
Voting FAQ: Things to know about what may be Alaska’s most confusing election
It’s August, and what is surely the most confusing election in Alaska history is just two weeks away. Early voting has begun in the primary election and special U.S. House race. Got questions? We’ve got answers. Am I going to get a mailed ballot?. Only if you apply...
Affordable housing concerns prompt Juneau Assembly to take stock of short-term rental market
If you browse websites like Airbnb and Vrbo for overnight rentals in Juneau, there are dozens and dozens of listings. Many have only a handful of reviews or none at all, suggesting they only recently went on the market as vacation rentals. City officials are concerned these listings may be...
Update: Authorities investigating Tuesday morning fire involving 5 cars
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A fire involving five cars occurred Tuesday morning in the Juneau Valley, an investigation by Capital City Fire and Rescue and Juneau Police is underway. On Tuesday morning at about 5 am, CCFR received a report of a vehicle fire on Alpine Street in the parking...
