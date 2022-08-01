Golden North Salmon Derby slated for Aug. 12, officials advise change to Auke Bay weigh-in station

Read on www.kinyradio.com
Related
kinyradio.com
Alaska Athletes Will Push Their Limits in IRONMAN Alaska
A triathlete begins the swim leg of the Aukeman Sprint Triathlon last Sunday at Auke Lake. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sunday one of the hardest athletic events around the world will begin on the shores of Auke Lake in Juneau with a cannon blast that will signify the first official full IRONMAN race in Alaska.
kinyradio.com
NWS: 'Atmospheric river' to flow through Juneau area this weekend
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An atmospheric river will affect the northern half of Southeast Alaska Friday through Saturday night. The system will produce heavy precipitation along with gusty winds. Storm total rain amounts will range from 1 to 3.5 inches through Sunday morning, with the heaviest rain falling Friday afternoon through Saturday.
kinyradio.com
Tlingit & Haida to hold congregate meals for Juneau tribal citizen Elders
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Tlingit & Haida’s Elderly Services program will hold a luncheon on Aug. 4 and Aug. 25. Tlingit & Haida’s Elderly Services program is inviting tribal citizen Elders in Juneau to a social lunch on both days at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. The lunches will...
kinyradio.com
Hoonah first responders, US Coast Guard take part in National Night Out
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Hoonah’s annual National Night Out was held on Tuesday night. Hoonah Department of Public Safety, police, fire and ambulance personnel set up carnival type games, displays and raffles for the Aug. 2 event. Every year, first responders participate in the free event, which was held...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kinyradio.com
Juneau Assembly approves changes to taxi rates and fees
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Assembly approved changes to fees and rates for taxi services during their regular meeting Monday. The change falls under the Commercial Passenger Vehicle Class A endorsement, which covers taxi rates and fees. The flag drop rate increased from $3.40 to $4.00 and the mileage rate...
kinyradio.com
Council members, public air concerns over Hoonah police chief contract
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The City of Hoonah will hold a special meeting to address the employment contract and personnel review of Hoonah Police Chief Eric Hurtado. The date and time of the meeting will likely be announced this week. During a lengthy Committee Acting As a Whole debate on...
kinyradio.com
District: Construction shutters 2 Juneau school campuses until mid-month
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to ongoing construction, two Juneau school campus closures are in effect until Aug. 15. The Kax̱dig̱oowu Héen Elementary School (formerly Riverbend Elementary School) campus will be closed to the public until Aug. 15. A temporary school office is open in the Mendenhall Valley Public Library, located at 3025 Dimond Park Loop, Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
kinyradio.com
Shelter for homeless youth in Juneau reaches 1 year mark
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau's Shéiyi X̱aat Hít, or Spruce Root House, has reached its one-year milestone. The Zach Gordon Youth Center, Juneau Parks and Recreation, and Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority partnered to open the facility to serve as an emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth in the community.
kinyradio.com
Property assessment appeal accepted by Juneau Assembly, question of jurisdiction arise
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Amid the scores of appeals on assessments of commercial properties in Juneau, one appeal has moved in a different direction. The typical process has been owners appealing to the Board of Equalization, and then taking their appeals to Superior Court, as provided in state law. However,...
kinyradio.com
NOTN 8-5 AM
A Juneau resident was arrested Wednesday for alleged theft and arson, in connection to Monday's structure fire on La Perouse Ave. Former Gov. Bill Walker and his running mate for Lt. Gov., Heidi Drygas, sat down for an interview this week with the Alaska Landmine. An Alaska newspaper reports that...
kinyradio.com
CCFR responds to structure fire on Glacier Highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A late afternoon fire on Wednesday saw Capital City Fire Rescue attend to an incident near Fred Meyer. According to CCFR Assistant Chief Ed Quinto, a small fire broke out inside Juneau Christian Center just after 3 p.m. Quinto said CCFR received a report from a...
kinyradio.com
Tax abatement for new housing development comes before CBJ Finance Committee
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau held an Assembly Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday night. One of the items discussed was expanding tax abatement for new housing development. In a memo to the committee from CBJ Finance Director Jeff Rogers, he related that a motion was...
Comments / 0