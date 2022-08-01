ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golden North Salmon Derby slated for Aug. 12, officials advise change to Auke Bay weigh-in station

Alaska Athletes Will Push Their Limits in IRONMAN Alaska

A triathlete begins the swim leg of the Aukeman Sprint Triathlon last Sunday at Auke Lake. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sunday one of the hardest athletic events around the world will begin on the shores of Auke Lake in Juneau with a cannon blast that will signify the first official full IRONMAN race in Alaska.
NWS: 'Atmospheric river' to flow through Juneau area this weekend

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An atmospheric river will affect the northern half of Southeast Alaska Friday through Saturday night. The system will produce heavy precipitation along with gusty winds. Storm total rain amounts will range from 1 to 3.5 inches through Sunday morning, with the heaviest rain falling Friday afternoon through Saturday.
Hoonah first responders, US Coast Guard take part in National Night Out

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Hoonah’s annual National Night Out was held on Tuesday night. Hoonah Department of Public Safety, police, fire and ambulance personnel set up carnival type games, displays and raffles for the Aug. 2 event. Every year, first responders participate in the free event, which was held...
Juneau Assembly approves changes to taxi rates and fees

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Assembly approved changes to fees and rates for taxi services during their regular meeting Monday. The change falls under the Commercial Passenger Vehicle Class A endorsement, which covers taxi rates and fees. The flag drop rate increased from $3.40 to $4.00 and the mileage rate...
Council members, public air concerns over Hoonah police chief contract

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The City of Hoonah will hold a special meeting to address the employment contract and personnel review of Hoonah Police Chief Eric Hurtado. The date and time of the meeting will likely be announced this week. During a lengthy Committee Acting As a Whole debate on...
District: Construction shutters 2 Juneau school campuses until mid-month

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to ongoing construction, two Juneau school campus closures are in effect until Aug. 15. The Kax̱dig̱oowu Héen Elementary School (formerly Riverbend Elementary School) campus will be closed to the public until Aug. 15. A temporary school office is open in the Mendenhall Valley Public Library, located at 3025 Dimond Park Loop, Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Shelter for homeless youth in Juneau reaches 1 year mark

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau's Shéiyi X̱aat Hít, or Spruce Root House, has reached its one-year milestone. The Zach Gordon Youth Center, Juneau Parks and Recreation, and Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority partnered to open the facility to serve as an emergency shelter for runaway and homeless youth in the community.
NOTN 8-5 AM

A Juneau resident was arrested Wednesday for alleged theft and arson, in connection to Monday's structure fire on La Perouse Ave. Former Gov. Bill Walker and his running mate for Lt. Gov., Heidi Drygas, sat down for an interview this week with the Alaska Landmine. An Alaska newspaper reports that...
CCFR responds to structure fire on Glacier Highway

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A late afternoon fire on Wednesday saw Capital City Fire Rescue attend to an incident near Fred Meyer. According to CCFR Assistant Chief Ed Quinto, a small fire broke out inside Juneau Christian Center just after 3 p.m. Quinto said CCFR received a report from a...

