Golden North Salmon Derby slated for Aug. 12, officials advise change to Auke Bay weigh-in station

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to ongoing construction, two Juneau school campus closures are in effect until Aug. 15. The Kax̱dig̱oowu Héen Elementary School (formerly Riverbend Elementary School) campus will be closed to the public until Aug. 15. A temporary school office is open in the Mendenhall Valley Public Library, located at 3025 Dimond Park Loop, Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO