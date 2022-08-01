ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Fiesta 2022 Opening Ceremonies This Wednesday

By Old Spanish Day
Santa Barbara Edhat
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.edhat.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Santa Barbara Summer: Angelenos’ Best Beach Town Getaway

Summer travel 2022 is in full swing, even as erratic weather, COVID surges, gas gouges, and frequent flight cancellations make things challenging. We might all want to forget the reality of our surroundings and jaunt far, far away, but it’s just not practical for a lot of us, financially or mentally. And that’s where shorter jaunts and road trips come in. Last Summer, LA Weekly published practical, up-to-date travel guides for pandemic times, focused on Las Vegas and San Diego. This year, our concerns may have shifted a bit, but we still want escapism made easy. So it’s time for another dive into one of our favorite nearby getaways: Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
streetfoodblog.com

Gates open on the primary Ventura County Honest in 3 years

Robert Church and Mimi Macumber had shared the Ventura County Honest yearly for 3 a long time. The long-dating seniors would take a look at the table-setting displays in dwelling arts, gawk at livestock animals and binge on favourite meals: cheese pizza for him, curly fries for her. Then the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Rodeo, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Introducing Goleta’s Newest Board and Commission Members

The City of Goleta is excited to introduce our newest Board & Commission members! Vacancies were recently filled with new members on three City of Goleta Boards and Commissions: Design Review Board, Library Advisory Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission. Thank you to everyone who applied and congratulations to those selected.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Christy Lozano Attempts to Launch a ‘Pod’ School

A new “pod” school led by Christy Lozano hit a snag on Tuesday, August 2, when a Thursday meeting to discuss opening the school at the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club building was abruptly canceled. Michael Baker, CEO of the nonprofit, and Lozano have different impressions of...
GOLETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Opening Ceremonies#Opening Ceremony#Fiestas#Volunteers#Mercado De La Guerra#Mercados#Old Spanish Days#Todos Juntos En Familia#De La Guerra Plaza#The Mission Arts#Crafts Show
kclu.org

It's going to be a Banana-rama on South Coast!

The South Coast will once again be going bananas this September. After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Port of Hueneme’s Banana Festival will be back this year. It’s set for Saturday, September 24th, and will feature banana-themed food and drink, as well as entertainment, port tours, and harbor boat rides.
PORT HUENEME, CA
Eater

A Beachside Sushi Spot Brings an Upscale Omakase to Santa Barbara

An upscale new sushi spot has made its way to Montecito: Rosewood Miramar Beach has opened Ama Sushi inside the resort, located at 1759 South Jameson Lane. The restaurant is an homage to Japan's Edomae tradition and named for women who used to venture into the ocean to collect seafood for their village ("ama" loosely translates to "women of the sea"). The restaurant joins Caruso's, the Manor Bar, and the Revere Room as dining options at the upscale beachfront resort.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC Los Angeles

Mark ‘805 Day' at Ventura Harbor Village

People from parts elsewhere do love to marvel at how Southern Californians put a "the" in front of the numbers of our freeways, suggesting that visitors take the 405 to the 10 to the 110, with every single "the" included for local emphasis. But fewer people seem to talk about...
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Santa Maria Joint Union High School staff had a busy 'summer break' as they have been working on designing, improving, and constructing new facilities for the more than 9,200 students in the district. The post Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
idesignarch.com

Timeless Montecito Estate is the Perfect Ocean View Oasis

Situated on two acres of lush grounds in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California, this exquisite Mediterranean style home enjoys breathtaking panoramic views of the ocean and the Santa Ynez mountains. The elegant luxury home features 12,805 sq. ft. of living space in the main house and 794 sq. ft. in the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Midcentury Style on Two Prime Montecito Acres

Noteworthy new listings…. Even though the 1956 house needs work—definitely surfaces and possibly more, seeing as how it hasn’t changed hands in nearly thirty years—555 Valley Club Road ($10.95 million) seems destined to find many interested buyers. The single-level floor plan is solid, and the 2.11-acre lot, in a highly desirable location, is Schwing City. P.S. The structure in the last photo is an observatory.
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Viva La Fiesta! Old Spanish Days Returns with Full Schedule of Parades, Performances

Fiesta is back this week with all of its traditional events, including the historical horse parade, mercados, the rodeo, and an array of dance and musical performances. Old Spanish Days, with events Wednesday through Sunday, is a tradition that dates back to 1924 with a parade to celebrate the reopening of the Lobero Theatre, according to Santa Barbara Fiesta. This year’s theme is “Todos Juntos en Familia,” or “All Together as a Family.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy