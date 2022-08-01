Fiesta 2022 Opening Ceremonies This Wednesday

Read on www.edhat.com
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?Vishnu
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at The Santa Barbara waterfront this year
Spectators set up their chairs early n the morning for the Old Spanish Days parade in Santa Barbara. Thousands are expected. The post El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at The Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Our Lady of Guadalupe mercado opens for Fiesta 2022
Local church families will be gathering to serve authentic Spanish food during Fiesta week called Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado. The post Our Lady of Guadalupe mercado opens for Fiesta 2022 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
Santa Barbara Summer: Angelenos’ Best Beach Town Getaway
Summer travel 2022 is in full swing, even as erratic weather, COVID surges, gas gouges, and frequent flight cancellations make things challenging. We might all want to forget the reality of our surroundings and jaunt far, far away, but it’s just not practical for a lot of us, financially or mentally. And that’s where shorter jaunts and road trips come in. Last Summer, LA Weekly published practical, up-to-date travel guides for pandemic times, focused on Las Vegas and San Diego. This year, our concerns may have shifted a bit, but we still want escapism made easy. So it’s time for another dive into one of our favorite nearby getaways: Santa Barbara.
streetfoodblog.com
Gates open on the primary Ventura County Honest in 3 years
Robert Church and Mimi Macumber had shared the Ventura County Honest yearly for 3 a long time. The long-dating seniors would take a look at the table-setting displays in dwelling arts, gawk at livestock animals and binge on favourite meals: cheese pizza for him, curly fries for her. Then the...
Ventura County Fair returns after pandemic absence with food, music, rides
From funnel cakes to Ferris wheels, the Ventura County Fair has returned after cancellations caused by the pandemic.
Santa Barbara County Probation completes successful Operation Safe at Home
Santa Barbara County Probation officers delivered back-to-school supplies to youth on community supervision as part of a successful countywide Operation Safe at Home on Wednesday. The post Santa Barbara County Probation completes successful Operation Safe at Home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Introducing Goleta’s Newest Board and Commission Members
The City of Goleta is excited to introduce our newest Board & Commission members! Vacancies were recently filled with new members on three City of Goleta Boards and Commissions: Design Review Board, Library Advisory Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission. Thank you to everyone who applied and congratulations to those selected.
Santa Barbara Independent
Christy Lozano Attempts to Launch a ‘Pod’ School
A new “pod” school led by Christy Lozano hit a snag on Tuesday, August 2, when a Thursday meeting to discuss opening the school at the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club building was abruptly canceled. Michael Baker, CEO of the nonprofit, and Lozano have different impressions of...
Ventura County Fair opened late Wednesday morning
The Ventura County Fair kicked off at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Wednesday after two years of COVID-19 cancellations and impacts. The post Ventura County Fair opened late Wednesday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
It's going to be a Banana-rama on South Coast!
The South Coast will once again be going bananas this September. After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Port of Hueneme’s Banana Festival will be back this year. It’s set for Saturday, September 24th, and will feature banana-themed food and drink, as well as entertainment, port tours, and harbor boat rides.
Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of an approximately one-acre vegetation fire in Goleta on Thursday afternoon. The post Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Eater
A Beachside Sushi Spot Brings an Upscale Omakase to Santa Barbara
An upscale new sushi spot has made its way to Montecito: Rosewood Miramar Beach has opened Ama Sushi inside the resort, located at 1759 South Jameson Lane. The restaurant is an homage to Japan's Edomae tradition and named for women who used to venture into the ocean to collect seafood for their village ("ama" loosely translates to "women of the sea"). The restaurant joins Caruso's, the Manor Bar, and the Revere Room as dining options at the upscale beachfront resort.
Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out shed fire in Goleta
Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out a shed fire that broke out in Goleta on Friday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out shed fire in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC Los Angeles
Mark ‘805 Day' at Ventura Harbor Village
People from parts elsewhere do love to marvel at how Southern Californians put a "the" in front of the numbers of our freeways, suggesting that visitors take the 405 to the 10 to the 110, with every single "the" included for local emphasis. But fewer people seem to talk about...
Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
Santa Maria Joint Union High School staff had a busy 'summer break' as they have been working on designing, improving, and constructing new facilities for the more than 9,200 students in the district. The post Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Where does our green waste go? Behind the scenes at Ventura County's green recycler
Another truck turns into the Agromin headquarters in Oxnard to dump out its load – a load which started its journey being collected from our green waste containers, before being taken here - to one of the biggest green recycling facilities in Ventura County and the State. "People just...
kclu.org
Smarter than the average bear! Bear gets into Santa Barbara County home, enjoys drink of water
An adventurous bear is the talk of a Santa Barbara County community, after making itself an uninvited house guest. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, in the Cuyama Valley. A resident found the bear in a laundry room. The bear apparently broke a water line, and used the leaking...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Montecito Estate is the Perfect Ocean View Oasis
Situated on two acres of lush grounds in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California, this exquisite Mediterranean style home enjoys breathtaking panoramic views of the ocean and the Santa Ynez mountains. The elegant luxury home features 12,805 sq. ft. of living space in the main house and 794 sq. ft. in the...
sitelinesb.com
Midcentury Style on Two Prime Montecito Acres
Noteworthy new listings…. Even though the 1956 house needs work—definitely surfaces and possibly more, seeing as how it hasn’t changed hands in nearly thirty years—555 Valley Club Road ($10.95 million) seems destined to find many interested buyers. The single-level floor plan is solid, and the 2.11-acre lot, in a highly desirable location, is Schwing City. P.S. The structure in the last photo is an observatory.
Noozhawk
Viva La Fiesta! Old Spanish Days Returns with Full Schedule of Parades, Performances
Fiesta is back this week with all of its traditional events, including the historical horse parade, mercados, the rodeo, and an array of dance and musical performances. Old Spanish Days, with events Wednesday through Sunday, is a tradition that dates back to 1924 with a parade to celebrate the reopening of the Lobero Theatre, according to Santa Barbara Fiesta. This year’s theme is “Todos Juntos en Familia,” or “All Together as a Family.”
