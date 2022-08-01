ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ring Of Wedding Bells? Kylie Jenner 'Absolutely Sees Herself Marrying' Travis Scott

By Carly Tennes
 4 days ago
Keeping up with the Kardashians' ... upcoming weddings?

Just months after Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker earlier this summer, it seems there may already be another Kar-Jenner wedding on the horizon — one between Kylie Jenner and longtime partner, Travis Scott .

As evident through their recent parade of steamy social media snaps, it seems Jennner and Scott, who have dated on-and-off since 2017, appear to be most certainly on again . But when they’re not busy igniting our Instagram feeds , the two are reportedly considering taking their romance to the next level, contemplating taking a trip down the aisle , according to an anonymous insider.

IS KYLIE JENNER ENGAGED TO TRAVIS SCOTT? WHY FANS ARE FREAKING OUT OVER HER LATEST PHOTOS

Although the source states that “there hasn't been a grand proposal yet,” Jenner and Scott have allegedly “discussed marriage and are on the same page,” a seemingly promising omen considering that "Kylie absolutely sees herself marrying Travis.”

“They've redefined their relationship and spend more time together than ever," the insider explained, noting that “Kylie and Travis already call each other hubby and wifey” and allegedly want to keep their relationship exclusive as they “don't want to be with anyone else."

This new attitude towards saying “I do” seemingly represents a notable shift from where Jenner and Scott stood on the subject just a few months earlier. Back in May, another unnamed source told Us Weekly that although marriage was still on the table, the couple had allegedly avoided "the topic for years,” choosing to focus on their family rather than a wedding.

WEDDING BELLS? KYLIE JENNER & TRAVIS SCOTT HAVE 'NOT RULED OUT' AN ENGAGEMENT BUT KIDS ARE 'PRIORITY' RIGHT NOW

"The priority has been about taking care of the kids," the insider said of Jenner and Scott, who share two children, 4-year-old Stormi and a 6-month-old son whose name has been kept under wraps. “Keeping things between themselves calm and chilled and setting up boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long term.”

Us Weekly was the first news outlet to cover this story.

Comments / 18

Norma Torres
4d ago

She see’s herself marrying Travis but does he see himself marrying her? If he really loved her he would have married her after the first kid was born.

Reply
7
Happy cat
4d ago

Well the Kardashian/Jenner clan aren't known for their intelligent choices. 🙄

Reply
19
Yvonne Morales
4d ago

then do it so you can divorce in 5 years, find someone else, have kids with that one, and on and on!!

Reply
6
