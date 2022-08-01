The Ring Of Wedding Bells? Kylie Jenner 'Absolutely Sees Herself Marrying' Travis Scott

mega

Keeping up with the Kardashians' ... upcoming weddings?

Just months after Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker earlier this summer, it seems there may already be another Kar-Jenner wedding on the horizon — one between Kylie Jenner and longtime partner, Travis Scott .

As evident through their recent parade of steamy social media snaps, it seems Jennner and Scott, who have dated on-and-off since 2017, appear to be most certainly on again . But when they’re not busy igniting our Instagram feeds , the two are reportedly considering taking their romance to the next level, contemplating taking a trip down the aisle , according to an anonymous insider.

Although the source states that “there hasn't been a grand proposal yet,” Jenner and Scott have allegedly “discussed marriage and are on the same page,” a seemingly promising omen considering that "Kylie absolutely sees herself marrying Travis.”

“They've redefined their relationship and spend more time together than ever," the insider explained, noting that “Kylie and Travis already call each other hubby and wifey” and allegedly want to keep their relationship exclusive as they “don't want to be with anyone else."

This new attitude towards saying “I do” seemingly represents a notable shift from where Jenner and Scott stood on the subject just a few months earlier. Back in May, another unnamed source told Us Weekly that although marriage was still on the table, the couple had allegedly avoided "the topic for years,” choosing to focus on their family rather than a wedding.

"The priority has been about taking care of the kids," the insider said of Jenner and Scott, who share two children, 4-year-old Stormi and a 6-month-old son whose name has been kept under wraps. “Keeping things between themselves calm and chilled and setting up boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long term.”

Us Weekly was the first news outlet to cover this story.