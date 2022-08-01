ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The King of Union Square Hospitality Relinquishes His Crown

By Erika Adams
Eater
 4 days ago
Eater

Caracas Arepa Bar Bows Out of Williamsburg With a Yard Sale — and More Closings

More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher and will likely take months or even years to assess.
Eater

The Cantankerous Fight to Stop Outdoor Dining Rages On

The cantankerous fight to rid New York City’s streets of outdoor dining sheds rages on. A group of outdoor dining opponents called Cue-Up — ahem, Coalition United for Equitable Urban Policy — has accused Mayor Eric Adams of executive overreach in a lawsuit filed in the State Supreme Court in Manhattan, according to the New York Times. Few issues have raised as much ire among New Yorkers as the outdoor dining sheds that now line city streets.
Eater

Seeking Cake in Queens

What’s a good bakery, ideally in Queens, for a baby shower cake? We live in Queens Village so I was thinking Martha’s Country Bakery, but I’m open to others!. I was in this exact situation just three years ago for my own baby shower, and I’m back on the hunt for a (persistently requested) unicorn cake for my daughter’s birthday.
Eater

A Beloved Brooklyn Bodega Cat Has Been Abducted

A Brooklyn bodega cat with a local social media following has allegedly been abducted. Abdulmajeed Albahri, an owner of Green Olives Deli & Grocery in Park Slope, tells Eater that on Friday, July 29 he noticed that his beloved Boka, a gray cat he adopted from a friend back in January, had gone missing from his storefront located at 309 Seventh Avenue, at Eighth Street. During the weekend, he had hoped the cat would return, since Boka sometimes wanders off, but by Monday, he says that he checked the security cameras and found footage of a person seemingly waiting outside the bodega for Boka this past Friday around 4:34 p.m., and then stealing the cat. Albahri tells Eater he filed a police report on Monday as well.
