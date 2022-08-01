Rumer Willis Sparks Romance Rumors Again After Being Spotted With Musician Derek Richard Thomas

mega;@derekrichardthomas/instagram

Does Rumer Willis have a new man? The famous offspring was spotted out for a second time this summer with musician Derek Richard Thomas , sparking rumors that the two are more than friends.

According to photos , Willis and the "How Many Years" vocalist visited a local farmers market in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 31, where they appeared to be making each other laugh as they picked out fresh fruits and vegetables.

The House Bunny actress stunned in a checkered peasant dress as she pushed a cart full of goods. As for Thomas, he rocked a tan tank top under a baby blue button up shirt he paired with black pants.

Willis has shared many social media posts with the rocker over the past few months, including a sweet video of the pair singing his song "How Many Years" on stage during his "Jam In The Van" show. The alleged duo was also spotted enjoying a lunch date together in June.

Despite having similar passions and spending quite a bit of time together, neither party has confirmed their relationship status.

And as the Dancing With the Stars alum seems to be focusing on her love life, she also has her eyes on her mom Demi Moore 's. The G.I. Jane actress' relationship boyfriend Daniel Humm continues to heat up, but the Sorority Row star, as well as sisters Scout and Tallulah , have been skeptical of their romance.

"Her daughters and the rest of her inner circle are all concerned that Humm's just using her for fame. They’re pleading with their mother not to get carried away, but she’s beyond smitten," the insider exclusively dished to OK!.

“Trouble is, Daniel is known in Manhattan circles for being a major player , and with her history, that’s the last thing Demi needs," the source close to More noted, adding that she, “has only been dating him for a few months, but she already thinks they could have a long-term future together."