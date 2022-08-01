A new youth baseball league in Dane County aims to level the playing field

Read on spectrumnews1.com
Florenzo Cribbs
4d ago
I am a coach in that league and I love it! Baseball saved my life growing up in Chicago. I played and I love teaching baseball and other love lessons. My three younger children play and I coach one of my sons team. Please come out and support it’s an amazing ok good time.
Native Spirit
4d ago
My Grandson is one of the youngest(3 years and 4 months old) playing T-Ball and his Dada helps out while Momma watches. He is soooo happy to see his "friends" every Saturday. I really want to Thank this Coalition of Men for putting this together. It's beautiful to see Dads, Moms, Grandparents and siblings show up, support and enjoy another sport!! I hope it returns year after year!
