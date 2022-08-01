ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen Tim Scott claims he is ‘absolutely not’ running for president despite his new book saying so

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fbBi_0h0m68R100

Senator Tim Scott told The Charleston Post & Courier that he is not planning on running for president --despite his memoir saying otherwise.

Mr Scott’s book, which will be released in two weeks, indicates in small font that the book should be catalogued in the Library of Congress.

“Senator Scott is a rising star who sees and understands the importance of bipartisanship to move America forward. This book is a political memoir that includes his core messages as he prepares to make a presidential bid in 2022.”

Mr Scott sounded surprised when he was asked about it, saying “That’s fascinating that that’s the copy on the book.”

“It certainly is my opportunity to share my story — the pain and the promise of my story — with the American people without any question”, he said. “I hope that it goes beyond the borders of South Carolina, but it is absolutely not the beginning of a presidential election.”

Mr Scott is currently running for reelection for his seat in November. As the only Black Republican Senator, he’s become a leading figure for the GOP’s outreach to people of color, often discussing his own trajectory.

Thomas Nelson, an imprint of HarperCollins, sent out a statement after the Post & Courier published the story acknowledging the error.

“The description on the copyright page was our error and is not accurate. It was not done at the direction or approval of the Senator or his team. We are working to correct this immediately”, the statement said.

Mr Scott’s book is set to be released on 9 August.

Comments / 104

AP_000727.9d0e99a9bb5b400c88fc40
4d ago

I hope he resign from the senate , he never done anything for Black people. Actually he and Clarence Thomas think they are WHITE!!!

Reply(26)
45
k417
4d ago

I hope he does run for president, it will be funny to see that no one will support him. He’s done nothing for South Carolina but now he wants to lead this country. 😂

Reply(8)
20
willie wonka
3d ago

Run for president and lose that cushiony job he has as the house boy? No way will this Clarence Thomas brother ever do more than what he's doing now, NOTHING!!

Reply(2)
7
