‘The Flash’ Ending With Shortened Season 9

By Greta Bjornson
 4 days ago
The Flash is coming to an end at The CW. The superhero series is set to end after nine seasons on the network, Entertainment Weekly reports. The final season of The Flash will also speed by viewers more quickly than past installations; it will only include 13 episodes.

The Flash Season 9 will begin filming next month and is expected the premiere on The CW sometime in 2023, per EW.

Showrunner Eric Wallace shared a statement with EW confirming the end of his series. Wallace stated, “Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle.”

He continued, “And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

The Flash‘s ending was to be expected, according to Deadline, which pointed to series star Grant Gustin‘s one-year contract to return to the show. The actor, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash, signed a 15-episode deal in January.

The CW also left The Flash‘s upcoming season out of its fall schedule and planned to debut the show at midseason instead, per Deadline.

Along with The Flash ending, another hit CW series is also getting the axe at the network. Riverdale, which first debuted on The CW in 2017, will come to an end in 2023 with its seventh season. Earlier this year, the CW canceled Charmed; Dynasty; Roswell, New Mexico; The 4400, In the Dark and Naomi, while adding new series Gotham Knights, Walker: Independence and The Winchesters.

