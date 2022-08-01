ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Maryland ‘makes conscious decision’ not to show scenes of sexual violence

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UcSH_0h0m65mq00

Binge or Bin ’s Annabel Nugent says the BBC adaptation of Maryland loses none of the urgency, pertinence, or spontaneity of the stage show.

The TV adaptation of Lucy Kirkwood ’s script-in-hand play, written in response to the murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa , follows the story of two women’s fraught experiences reporting cases of sexual assault to the police.

Annabel says the conscious decision not to show scenes of sexual violence makes it “no less upsetting to watch” and cautions viewers before watching.

The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

CCTV shows final moments of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte playing in street before fatal stabbing

Police have released CCTV footage of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street moments before she was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.The nine-year-old can be seen playing with a hula hoop alongside her younger sister just ten minutes before the shocking attack last Thursday (28 July).Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save her.A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lilia and appeared in court earlier this week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dev Patel speaks with police in Adelaide after trying to break up fightPolice say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-oldMurder investigation launched after nine-year-old girl dies from suspected stab wound
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UK court bars parents from moving comatose boy to hospice

A British court has rejected a request from the parents of a comatose boy to allow them to move their son to a hospice when hospital doctors withdraw his life-support treatment.Barring any further legal action, the decision would open the door for doctors at the Royal London Hospital to end life-sustaining treatments for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee. He has been in a coma since early April and doctors believe he is brain dead.“I return to where I started, recognizing the enormity of what lays ahead for Archie’s parents and the family. Their unconditional love and dedication to Archie is a...
HEALTH
The Independent

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger’s partner reportedly arrested over alleged assault

The partner of reality TV personality Lauren Goodger has reportedly been questioned by police over an alleged assault of the former The Only Way Is Essex star.Charles Dury, 25, was arrested and taken into custody following an incident in Upminster in the early hours of Thursday, according to The Sun.Goodger, 35, was reportedly taken to hospital with facial injuries and later interviewed by police officers before being released on bail.The incident comes shortly after the couple held a private funeral for their baby daughter Lorena, who died last month, The Sun reported.Goodger revealed the news via Instagram, saying she “could...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

£10,000 reward offered for information to trace suspect on anniversary of murder

Police have offered a £10,000 reward for information to trace a suspect wanted in connection with a murder as the victim’s family appealed for help on the anniversary of the “barbaric” killing.Detectives are looking for Ryan Igbinovia, 26, after 23-year-old Michael Fadeyibi was stabbed to death on Henniker Road in Newham, east London, on August 6 2021.One man has already been convicted of Mr Fadeyibi’s murder but Igbinovia has still not been located, the Metropolitan Police said.He has links to the Stratford area of east London, south-east London and Birmingham.I can’t imagine how terrified he must have been during his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy