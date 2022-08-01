ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Top Chef to film latest season of award-winning cooking show in London

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOz3L_0h0m64u700

Bravo’s Emmy -winning series Top Chef is going international for the first time ever in its forthcoming 20th season.

The reality competition show, which typically sees 15 promising and aspiring chefs from across America compete for the title of “Top Chef America”, has announced its newest iteration will be a “World All-Stars” series.

Filming will begin this month in London, and the season will feature 16 contestants from across Top Chef’s 29 international versions.

The contestants will be comprised of winners and finalists from past seasons and will be announced in January 2023, ahead of its premiere.

Bravo has announced that host Padma Lakshmi and judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons “will be joined by distinguished judges from the international versions, as well as esteemed global culinary experts”.

“We’ve always wanted to do a season of Top Chef with winners, finalists and frontrunners, but to take that concept for the 20th season one step further with cheftestants from localised versions across the world has been a dream come true,” said Ryan Flynn, senior vice president, current production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“And what better place to host World All-Stars than London, a global stomping ground and renowned food city, offering our cheftestants access to the UK’s exceptional ingredients and international flavours.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYwoz_0h0m64u700

Top Chef won an Emmy in 2010 for Outstanding Reality Competition and most recently received six nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards, including for competition host and programme.

Find the full list of Emmy 2022 nominees here .

Top Chef season 20 will premiere in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Strictly 2022: Comedian and Alma’s Not Normal star Jayde Adams joins line-up

Comedian Jayde Adams is the latest star to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2022.The stand-up comic has released her own special on Prime Video, presented Crazy Delicious and Snackmasters and starred in Alma’s Not Normal.She is currently performing at the Edinburgh Fringe with her new show Men, I Can Save You.On Saturday (6 August), it was announced that Adams would be competing on Strictly this autumn.“Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly,” she said. “I cannot...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Christina Ricci recalls Johnny Depp explaining to her ‘what homosexuality was’ as a child

Christina Ricci has opened up about a childhood memory, which involved Johnny Depp explaining to her “what homosexuality was”.The Yellowjackets actor was nine when she co-starred alongside Depp’s then-girlfriend Winona Ryder in 1990 romance drama Mermaids.“There was something going on on set and someone was not being nice to someone else. And they were like, ‘Oh, well, he might be homophobic,’” Ricci explained to Andy Cohen during a recent appearance on his SiriusXM radio show. “And then I was like, ‘Well, I don’t understand what that is,’” she continued. “And I was in Winona’s trailer and she was like,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Batgirl: Warner Bros Discovery CEO explains why he cancelled release of $90m movie

Warner Bros has explained why it cancelled Batgirl’s film release.The film studio came under fire this week following the news that it was shelving the movie despite the fact its $90m (£73.7m) shoot had been completed earlier this year.Lerslie Grace, who starred in the lead role of Barbara Gordon, and the film’s directors, Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, expressed their shock at the news in respective statements.There were several rumours surrounding Warner Bros’ decision, with a spokesperson saying at the time: “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Colicchio
Person
Gail Simmons
Person
Padma Lakshmi
The Independent

Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot

Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Judith Durham, Australia's folk music icon, dies at 79

Judith Durham, Australia's folk music icon who achieved global fame as the lead singer of The Seekers, has died. She was 79.Durham died in Alfred Hospital in Melbourne on Friday night after suffering complications from a long-standing lung disease, Universal Music Australia and Musicoast said in a statement on Saturday. She made her first recording at 19 and rose to fame after joining The Seekers in 1963. The group of four became the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the U.K. and the United States, eventually selling 50 million records. International hits included “The...
MUSIC
The Independent

27 celebrities who were born with very different names, from Whoopi Goldberg to Tom Cruise OLD

It’s not uncommon for celebrities to change their names on their way to fame – so much so that fans usually aren’t aware that their favourite artists used to go by another moniker.Some have elected to make the change official by legally taking on a new name, while others simply go by their chosen aliases.Bob Dylan, for example, was born Robert Zimmerman but legally changed his name in 1962.Portia de Rossi was once known as Amanda Lee Rogers, but like Dylan, she legally changed it, in her case at the age of 15.In 2019, Rocketman documented Reginald Dwight’s decision...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Chef#Cooking Show#Emmy Awards#Nbcuniversal Television
The Independent

Voices: There’s one thing that could destroy the future of cinema – other people

Could it be that cinema-goers are the biggest risk to the future of cinema? No, I haven’t lost my marbles. Allow me to explain.It was on the hottest day of the year that I took in Sergio Leone’s classic spaghetti western Once Upon a Time in the West. Seeing old movies in the medium they were made for is a joy. The prospect was almost as enticing, on that particular day, as sitting in an air-conditioned room when the temperature outside was hot enough to equate to a medieval description of hell.“No teenagers, that’s what’s good about this. They...
MOVIES
The Independent

The 49 best closing lines in movies, from Alien to Apocalypse Now

"I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.""This is Ripley, last survivor of the Nostromo, signing off." "I'll be right here."‘Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads!’"After all, tomorrow is another day."You may not have seen the films these closing lines are in, but chances you you've heard them many times before, so ingrained are they in cinematic lore.Below is a list of all the films that have the greatest closing lines in cinema history.Scroll through the gallery to see what made the list. Other galleries you might like:21 actors who took their roles so seriously it out of hand 37 best film twists of all time Read More Greenwich bridge closed after armed police shoot man with firearm25 books that should have never been made into films35 best movies to see before you die
MOVIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘split after nine months of dating’

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have split up after nine months of dating, reports claim.The couple have decided to go their separate ways due to their demanding work schedules, with a source telling E! News that they still have “a lot of love and respect for each other”.Kardashian and Davidson got together after the businesswoman - previously married to Kanye West - appeared on Saturday Night Live last October.Davidson has recently been working in Australia shooting a new film, while Kardashian remained in the US.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More F1: Lewis Hamilton set to become co-owner of Denver Broncos NFL franchiseGrandmother, 93, flies on fifth wing walk to raise money for hospice careTaylor Lautner and his fiancee say they will include rescue puppies in their wedding
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy