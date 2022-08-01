Top Chef to film latest season of award-winning cooking show in London

Bravo’s Emmy -winning series Top Chef is going international for the first time ever in its forthcoming 20th season.

The reality competition show, which typically sees 15 promising and aspiring chefs from across America compete for the title of “Top Chef America”, has announced its newest iteration will be a “World All-Stars” series.

Filming will begin this month in London, and the season will feature 16 contestants from across Top Chef’s 29 international versions.

The contestants will be comprised of winners and finalists from past seasons and will be announced in January 2023, ahead of its premiere.

Bravo has announced that host Padma Lakshmi and judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons “will be joined by distinguished judges from the international versions, as well as esteemed global culinary experts”.

“We’ve always wanted to do a season of Top Chef with winners, finalists and frontrunners, but to take that concept for the 20th season one step further with cheftestants from localised versions across the world has been a dream come true,” said Ryan Flynn, senior vice president, current production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“And what better place to host World All-Stars than London, a global stomping ground and renowned food city, offering our cheftestants access to the UK’s exceptional ingredients and international flavours.”

Top Chef won an Emmy in 2010 for Outstanding Reality Competition and most recently received six nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards, including for competition host and programme.

Top Chef season 20 will premiere in 2023.