ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Psychiatrist shares heartbreaking fallout of Sandy Hook shooting during Alex Jones defamation trial

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494Mue_0h0m631O00

The mother of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim sleeps with a gun, a knife and pepper spray near her bed due to the harassment campaign unleashed by Infowars founder Alex Jones , a psychiatrist testified at his defamation trial on Monday.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was murdered along with with 19 students and six teachers in the 2012 tragedy, live in constant of fear of being attacked by Jones’ supporters, forensic psychiatrist Roy Lubit told the court, according to the Associated Press.

Mr Heslin had shots fired at his home and been accosted in the street. Ms Lewis was afraid of passing cars and didn’t like turning on the air conditioning, in case it masked the sound of an intruder, Dr Lubit said.

“They are very, very frightened of someone, some follower of Jones trying to kill them,” he said.

The parents are suing Jones for $150m for his false smears that the Sandy Hook school shootings was a hoax. A judge has already ruled that Jones defamed the Connecticut couple.

Both parents suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, said Dr Lubit, who was testifying as an expert witness on their behalf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkPSf_0h0m631O00

The overwhelming grief of losing their son had been amplified by the attacks on them and crazed denials that their son had been killed. They had largely isolated themselves from their former friends and colleagues, he said.

“The overwhelming cause of their pain is what Jones is doing,” Dr Lubit said.

Jones, a sporadic presence at the trial, was not in court on Monday morning. The parents and their older child JT Lewis, who was in middle school at the time of the attacks, may testify during the afternoon.

The company that owns Inforwars, Free Speech Systems, was placed into bankruptcy late last week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuit

Alex Jones was told to “shut your mouth” during a tense exchange with a lawyer of a Sandy Hook family.The InfoWars host approached representatives of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the massacre, after they gave testimony on Tuesday.Jones accused lawyers of feeding the jury “fake videos” during his defamation trial, sparking a response from one of the attorneys.“Oh shut your mouth,” the lawyer told Jones as he walked away.“That’s what you’re trying to do, shut my mouth, you’ll never succeed,” Jones responded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Alex Jones 'never intentionally meant to hurt' Sandy Hook family suing for defamationAlex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorneySteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding Fathers
POLITICS
The Independent

Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney

Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Spits – Literally – on ‘Appalling’ Austin Newspaper That Leaked Uvalde Shooting Videos

Whoopi Goldberg unleashed some fury during Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” scolding the Austin American-Statesman for publishing edited versions of video from inside Robb Elementary School during the horrific shooting that happened there in May. On Tuesday, the Austin newspaper published portions of surveillance video showing the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
The Independent

Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court

Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Parkland school killer Nikolas Cruz hides face as horrific videos of massacre played at death penalty hearing

When Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February, 2018, armed with a high-powered assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition that he would use to commit one of the worst mass shootings in US history, he warned a passing student to leave. “Something bad is about to happen,” he told them.Memories of that horrific day came flooding back on Monday as a Florida court considered whether to give Cruz, now 23, the death penalty, for killing 17 students and teachers and wounding 17 others. Prosecutors played cellphone video of the shooting, where shots could...
PARKLAND, FL
Daily Mail

Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'

Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#School Shooting#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

‘Honor Killing’ Dad Molested Girls Years Before Allegedly Shooting Them, Mom Testifies

The Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of his taxi in an “honor killing” allegedly sexually assaulted the two girls years prior—and then threatened to kill their mother if they didn’t recant their claims to police.The shocking accusation against Yaser Said came during testimony by his ex-wife, Patricia Owen, in Dallas County Court on Thursday during his capital murder trial. Breaking down several times on the stand, Owens testified that her daughters, Sarah and Amina, told her in 1998 that Said had touched them.After learning about the allegations, Owens said that she went with the...
DALLAS, TX
wegotthiscovered.com

Alex Jones loses phone records, court case, and his damn mind

Unlike what you see in films and TV, in an actual court case you will almost never see a lawyer catch a defendant in a lie by springing a surprise witness or piece of evidence on them. And yet, the bizarre case of disgraced podcast host Alex Jones, who is being sued for defamation by the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, took another bizarre turn today when Jones was caught in a lie on the witness stand. And the evidence against him turned out to be his own phone’s text records that his lawyers had accidentally sent to the attorneys representing the families suing him.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy