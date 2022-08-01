ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas man killed by same bullet he shot at woman: cops

A man died this weekend in Dallas after he was struck by the same bullet he had fired at a woman, police said.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to an address in the 2200 block of Medical District just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

“When officers arrived, they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment,” officials said Sunday. “No one was located inside the apartment.”

Around the same time, there was another call about a man and a woman who were found in a car suffering from gunshot wounds.

A subsequent investigation has determined, according to the police, that 26-year-old Byron Redmon had shot the woman in the neck.

The bullet exited the victim’s body and struck Redmon in the leg. He later died at a hospital.

Dallas Morning News reported that the female shooting victim was treated and released that same day. She has not been named as of Monday, and police have not revealed a motive behind the deadly incident.

