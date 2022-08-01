'Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure' coming to Albany in November

Read on wfxl.com
Albany Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Aug. 5-7
Live music, from country to R&B to 80s rock is on tap this weekend in Albany, kicking off with a live concert outdoors for the monthly Fridays on the Flint series. Other events include an outdoor movie for kids and "Meet the City," which will introduce Albany residents to the workings of their government and services it provides.
wfxl.com
Albany Museum of Art encourages SPLOST VIII intergovernmental agreement
Today, Albany Museum of Art Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf, Ph.D., on behalf of the Museum and its Board of Trustees, sent a letter via email to Albany and Dougherty County Commissioners encouraging them to reach an Intergovernmental Agreement on Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax VIII. Dear Albany and...
WALB 10
Nottingham Way widening project for new Aldi to begin this weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The paving phase of a widening project for a new grocery store in Albany will begin on Sunday. Jim Boyd Construction will start paving Nottingham Way for the new Aldi grocery store. “During the construction, either the two outside lanes or the two inside lanes of...
WALB 10
Albany runner brings home the gold
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Olympian in the making. Marianna Wright, a rising sophomore at Monroe High School came home with the gold this week after winning the 400 meter high hurdles at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics held at Sacramento State University in California. “I was kind...
WALB 10
Albany’s ‘Meet the City’ event scheduled for Saturday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Orson Burton, the coordinator for the City of Albany Community and Economic Development, joined WALB’s Jim Wallace Monday. You have a big event coming up Saturday that everybody in Albany needs to think about attending. “Yes sir, we have the first ever “Meet The City”...
wfxl.com
Flint River Entertainment Complex announces new general manager
OVG360, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex announced the facility’s new general manager. Beginning July 11, Victor Landry will oversee all aspects of facility operations, including booking, marketing, ticketing, vendor relations, sponsorship sales, and financial management, at the Albany Civic Center, Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheater.
WALB 10
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mega Millions lottery is well over a billion dollars. On Friday, WALB’s Gabrielle Taite visited several gas stations, and many of them had a decent amount of customers waiting to buy their lottery tickets!. Angela Milledge works at the Shell gas station on Highway...
wfxl.com
Australian Shepard survives home fire after hiding under mattress for two hours
The rescue of a dog that survived for two hours inside a burning house and escaped without any burns can only be described as a "miracle". Australian Shepard, Nellie, was at home with family members when the fire swept through the house in Climax, on Tuesday, August 2. The homeowners...
wfxl.com
Albany Fire Department collects school supplies for local students
The Albany Fire Department has stocked up on school supplies for local students in the area. In partnership with Molson Coors the department collected 127 book-bags filled with school supplies. These will be given out at different local events gearing up for the school year. Deputy Chief Sebon Burns says...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. police announce ‘National Night Out’ plans
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is hosting its biggest event of the year. National Night Out will be Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Middle School. Captain Whitlock of Dougherty County Police said the entire community is stepping up for the event. “We try...
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. elementary schools to provide telehealth services
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County School District is partnering with Colquitt Regional Medical Center to expand telehealth services. This partnership will save parents time and money. If your child is feeling sick, the school nurse can schedule a telehealth visit with a local physician. Just a phone call...
wfxl.com
727 students celebrated at Southern Regional Technical College's commencement ceremony
Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) celebrated 727 students’ academic accomplishments during a summer commencement ceremony on July 28. The commencement ceremony was held at SRTC-Bainbridge in honor of the graduates who completed their programs during the spring and summer semesters of 2022. Degrees, diplomas, and certificates were bestowed upon...
ASU Student Spotlight: Nia Williams works cybersecurity internship
ALBANY — Nia Williams, a Jackson, Miss., native, is a sophomore computer science major at Albany State University. This summer, she is completing an internship with CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity technology company. She also participated in the Battle of the Brains, an academic competition funded by the National Football League. The competition was held in Austin, Texas, and Williams received a $5,000 scholarship from Home Depot for her participation.
WALB 10
Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning. The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.
WALB 10
New Phoebe primary care facility opens in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - People in Americus now have a new option for getting primary care without having to go out of town. Wednesday, WALB’s Fallon Howard was told most people had to get in the car and drive to get care, but this new facility opens the door to getting care within walking distance.
wfxl.com
Southwest Ga. fugitive captured in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fugitive from Albany was captured in Macon County Friday. In a post on Facebook, the Montezuma Police Department says they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany could be in their area. Investigators were able to track down Scott Lee Bodiford at the Dollar General in Oglethorpe. Bodiford was considered armed and dangerous.
southgatv.com
Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman
ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
wfxl.com
Albany native supports the future of the Navy
One Albany native is supporting the future of the Navy. Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and at Recruit Training Command (RTC), otherwise known as “boot camp,” these skills are taught by hard-charging, Navy professionals who transforms civilians into disciplined, qualified U.S Navy sailors.
wfxl.com
Vehicle stolen from Tallahassee recovered in Albany
On Saturday, July 30, Albany Police Officers responded to Family Dollar in the 200 Block of E Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a suspicious automobile. According to APD, SIRIUSXM Radio received notification that a stolen white Subaru forester was showing at the location. The vehicle was stolen from Tallahassee, Florida.
wfxl.com
Study links areas of poverty with DUI's in the City of Albany
On Tuesday morning at the Albany City Commission Meeting, commissioners were presented with an alcohol study conducted in the city. The study's focus was the placement of alcohol establishments in residential neighborhoods, as it's been thought that alcohol establishments can be detrimental to neighborhoods. The results were presented to commissioners...
