Albany, GA

'Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure' coming to Albany in November

By FOX 31 STAFF
wfxl.com
 4 days ago
Related
Albany Herald

GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Aug. 5-7

Live music, from country to R&B to 80s rock is on tap this weekend in Albany, kicking off with a live concert outdoors for the monthly Fridays on the Flint series. Other events include an outdoor movie for kids and "Meet the City," which will introduce Albany residents to the workings of their government and services it provides.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Museum of Art encourages SPLOST VIII intergovernmental agreement

Today, Albany Museum of Art Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf, Ph.D., on behalf of the Museum and its Board of Trustees, sent a letter via email to Albany and Dougherty County Commissioners encouraging them to reach an Intergovernmental Agreement on Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax VIII. Dear Albany and...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Nottingham Way widening project for new Aldi to begin this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The paving phase of a widening project for a new grocery store in Albany will begin on Sunday. Jim Boyd Construction will start paving Nottingham Way for the new Aldi grocery store. “During the construction, either the two outside lanes or the two inside lanes of...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany runner brings home the gold

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Olympian in the making. Marianna Wright, a rising sophomore at Monroe High School came home with the gold this week after winning the 400 meter high hurdles at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics held at Sacramento State University in California. “I was kind...
ALBANY, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Albany, GA
Entertainment
City
Albany, GA
WALB 10

Albany’s ‘Meet the City’ event scheduled for Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Orson Burton, the coordinator for the City of Albany Community and Economic Development, joined WALB’s Jim Wallace Monday. You have a big event coming up Saturday that everybody in Albany needs to think about attending. “Yes sir, we have the first ever “Meet The City”...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Flint River Entertainment Complex announces new general manager

OVG360, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex announced the facility’s new general manager. Beginning July 11, Victor Landry will oversee all aspects of facility operations, including booking, marketing, ticketing, vendor relations, sponsorship sales, and financial management, at the Albany Civic Center, Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheater.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mega Millions lottery is well over a billion dollars. On Friday, WALB’s Gabrielle Taite visited several gas stations, and many of them had a decent amount of customers waiting to buy their lottery tickets!. Angela Milledge works at the Shell gas station on Highway...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Fire Department collects school supplies for local students

The Albany Fire Department has stocked up on school supplies for local students in the area. In partnership with Molson Coors the department collected 127 book-bags filled with school supplies. These will be given out at different local events gearing up for the school year. Deputy Chief Sebon Burns says...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. police announce ‘National Night Out’ plans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is hosting its biggest event of the year. National Night Out will be Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Middle School. Captain Whitlock of Dougherty County Police said the entire community is stepping up for the event. “We try...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Colquitt Co. elementary schools to provide telehealth services

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County School District is partnering with Colquitt Regional Medical Center to expand telehealth services. This partnership will save parents time and money. If your child is feeling sick, the school nurse can schedule a telehealth visit with a local physician. Just a phone call...
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

727 students celebrated at Southern Regional Technical College's commencement ceremony

Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) celebrated 727 students’ academic accomplishments during a summer commencement ceremony on July 28. The commencement ceremony was held at SRTC-Bainbridge in honor of the graduates who completed their programs during the spring and summer semesters of 2022. Degrees, diplomas, and certificates were bestowed upon...
MOULTRIE, GA
The Albany Herald

ASU Student Spotlight: Nia Williams works cybersecurity internship

ALBANY — Nia Williams, a Jackson, Miss., native, is a sophomore computer science major at Albany State University. This summer, she is completing an internship with CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity technology company. She also participated in the Battle of the Brains, an academic competition funded by the National Football League. The competition was held in Austin, Texas, and Williams received a $5,000 scholarship from Home Depot for her participation.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning. The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

New Phoebe primary care facility opens in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - People in Americus now have a new option for getting primary care without having to go out of town. Wednesday, WALB’s Fallon Howard was told most people had to get in the car and drive to get care, but this new facility opens the door to getting care within walking distance.
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

Southwest Ga. fugitive captured in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fugitive from Albany was captured in Macon County Friday. In a post on Facebook, the Montezuma Police Department says they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany could be in their area. Investigators were able to track down Scott Lee Bodiford at the Dollar General in Oglethorpe. Bodiford was considered armed and dangerous.
MACON COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman

ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
wfxl.com

Albany native supports the future of the Navy

One Albany native is supporting the future of the Navy. Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and at Recruit Training Command (RTC), otherwise known as “boot camp,” these skills are taught by hard-charging, Navy professionals who transforms civilians into disciplined, qualified U.S Navy sailors.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Vehicle stolen from Tallahassee recovered in Albany

On Saturday, July 30, Albany Police Officers responded to Family Dollar in the 200 Block of E Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a suspicious automobile. According to APD, SIRIUSXM Radio received notification that a stolen white Subaru forester was showing at the location. The vehicle was stolen from Tallahassee, Florida.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Study links areas of poverty with DUI's in the City of Albany

On Tuesday morning at the Albany City Commission Meeting, commissioners were presented with an alcohol study conducted in the city. The study's focus was the placement of alcohol establishments in residential neighborhoods, as it's been thought that alcohol establishments can be detrimental to neighborhoods. The results were presented to commissioners...
ALBANY, GA

