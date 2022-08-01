Nelson Named USA Today Boys Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Year

Read on www.kbtx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Abadie places eighth at World Athletics U20 Championships
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field sophomore Heather Abadie finished eighth in women’s pole vault at the World Athletics U20 Championships Thursday afternoon at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero. Abadie, representing Canada, cleared 13-5.25/4.10m to record her second career top 10 finish in as many...
KBTX.com
Cathy Capps named to Texas A&M 2022 Hall of Honor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cathy Capps, longtime assistant athletics director and executive director of the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association, has been named the 2022 Hall of Honor recipient. The Texas A&M Hall of Honor recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond in contributions and support of the athletic programs at Texas A&M.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M releases women’s basketball non-conference schedule
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 campaign on Friday which features seven home games and five marquee road matchups. The Taylor era is set to begin at home against A&M-Corpus Christi on Nov. 10, marking the...
KBTX.com
Schwartzman Finishes 10th at World Athletics U20 Championships
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field All-American Ashton Schwartzman placed 10th in the men’s 400m semifinals at the World Athletics U20 Championships Wednesday evening at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero. Following a three-hour weather delay, Schwartzman clocked 46.50 falling outside of the automatic qualifying spot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Softball welcomes Madison Preston
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madison Preston has been added to the Texas A&M softball roster for the 2023 season, head coach Trisha Ford announced Thursday. Preston brings in 140 innings of Division I experience in the circle. “Madison is a southpaw with the extraordinary ability to miss barrels,” Ford said....
KBTX.com
Day two of Texas A&M fall camp concludes with healthy competition battles
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The grind has begun. The Texas Aggie football team will have six days of practice under their belts before they have a day off. Time is of the essence with the season less than a month away. The team was back at work Thursday afternoon for...
KBTX.com
Aggie Football holds third practice of fall camp
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football continues to roll through fall camp with their third practice in the books. The Aggies are entering year five fo the Jimbo Fisher era with high expectations coming off the number one rated recruiting class in modern history. On Friday afternoon, the...
KBTX.com
Sports Director Darryl Bruffett celebrates 35 years at KBTX
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the past 35 years Darryl Bruffett has been sharing highlights, scores, and stories from the sports world here in the Brazos Valley and beyond. To celebrate the milestone anniversary, the City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney proclaimed Wednesday, August 3, 2022 “Darryl Bruffett Day.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Weaver announces 2022-23 women’s tennis schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis and head coach Mark Weaver announced the Aggies’ 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday, highlighted by 14 dual matches and one fall tournament at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. “We are excited to release our schedule for the 2022-2023 season,”...
KBTX.com
Aggies welcome Gracyn Coleman to softball program
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball program added catcher Gracyn Coleman, one of the top high school prospects from California, to its roster Wednesday. “Gracyn is a premier receiver that pitchers love to throw to,” head coach Trisha Ford said. “She will add some depth to our roster behind the plate and she also has the ability to play the corners of the infield.”
KBTX.com
Aggie football to host open practice Sunday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M football officially began preparations for the 2022 season Tuesday as the team reported for fall camp. Practice begins Wednesday and will continue through the weekend with the team hosting an Open Practice presented by St. Joseph Health at Kyle Field on Sunday, Aug. 7.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M holds first camp of 2022 fall practice
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team reported for the start of fall camp on Tuesday and today held their first practice in preparation for the 2022 season. The Aggies enter their fifth training camp under head coach Jimbo Fisher and have plenty of starters to replace from last season that are gone because of the NFL Draft, graduation, the transfer portal, and injury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Stretch Lab opens location in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re someone into fitnesses, you know how important stretching is for your body. A new business in College Station can now help with that. Stretch Lab is opening its first location in the Brazos Valley on William D Fitch in College Station near...
KBTX.com
Legends Event Center continues making progress, on track for completion
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At $40 million, the new 65,000-square-foot Legends Event Center will be hard to miss in Bryan. The project is on track to open this year with completion around November. This week, crews of over 100 people are working hard laying flooring, finishing electrical and doing some cosmetic details.
KBTX.com
From The Ground Up: Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course hopes to inspire future farmers and ranchers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 2022 Beef Cattle Short Course saw over 2,000 people come together at Texas A&M University. A lot has changed in the event’s 68 years but Texas A&M Professor & Beef Cattle Specialist Jason Cleere believes their message about agriculture’s positive impact on the world will always stay the same.
KBTX.com
95% of Brazos County in Extreme Drought
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As expected, drought conditions continue to worsen across the state of Texas with Thursday’s update. A summer that has brought historic dry weather to Brazos County (a combined less than quarter inch at Easterwood Field for June and July) continues to worsen in the drought department.
KBTX.com
Bridge Ministries’ 4th annual school supplies giveaway kicked off
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As kids head back to school, organizations in the area are working hard to make sure students are prepared for success. This means making sure a family has school supplies, food and hygiene products. The Bridge Ministries is running its fourth annual school supplies giveaway through the month of August.
KBTX.com
College Station’s Hullabaloo Diner set to hit the big screen next year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of Hullabaloo Diner have done it again! The diner is hitting the big screen after already being featured on Food Network and in a music video. The diner was recently used for a scene in an upcoming movie called “The Long Game,” and...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Aggieland Humane pup finds his forever family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After waiting at Aggieland Humane Society to be adopted for over 151 days, Hippity Hop finally found his happy ending. The former KBTX pet of the week was taken home by a staff member to get a break from the kennels. Little did she know Hippity Hop would be the perfect addition to her family. Less than 24 hours later it was official, Hippity Hop had a home.
KBTX.com
Forest services from across the country assist with Brazos County wildfires
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With over 60 wildfires reported in Bryan in the last two months, the Bryan Fire Department has needed to call in extra help from forest services across the country. Robert Williamson, Bryan Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall, said as a firefighter, its common knowledge that firefighters will...
Comments / 0