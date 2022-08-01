Master’s of Disaster! EDM Alumnus Jason Perez MPA’22 hosts “Disaster Class” with Former Classmate Sherry Henderson MPA’22

A Message from Charles E. Armstrong, Chair, MCNY Board of Trustees. 2021 was a challenging year. The COVID-19 pandemic altered —perhaps forever —the way we function as a college, as individuals, and as a society. Adjusting to a new normal of how we can best serve our students and amidst all the change, we continue to strive to build an ever-more equitable and inclusive environment in which all can thrive. The Board of Trustees unanimously supports the College’s mission and leadership, and we remain unwavering in our commitment to delivering a truly Purpose-Centered Education.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO