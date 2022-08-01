ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

A tiny or moderate amount of stress could actually help improve mental health and improve resilience￼

By Alexandru Micu
zmescience.com
 4 days ago
Fortune

Stress, not laziness, is behind procrastination. Here are 3 ways to ‘retrain your brain’

Our brains are hardwired to approach tasks we find enjoyable and avoid those that produce negative feelings. If you wait until the last minute to complete a task, you’re not alone. According to research, 20% of U.S. adults are chronic procrastinators, meaning they procrastinate at home, at work, in relationships, and more. Another survey found that 88% of people procrastinate at least one hour a day. But why? As it turns out, if you’re feeling stressed, you may be more likely to procrastinate, says Alicia Walf, a neuroscientist and senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.
YOGA
psychologytoday.com

Borderline Personality Disorder and the Drive Toward Self-Destruction

An inherent aspect of those with BPD is the drive to self-destruct, which acts as a chain to block them from success. They may act on the false belief that self-destruction will give them what they want. By tempering their self-destructive issues, people with BPD can find a better life...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

If It Isn’t Serotonin, What Causes Depression?

There is little evidence supporting the hypothesis that depression is caused by a deficit in serotonergic function. Effective antidepressant medications may influence one or more of at least five different neurotransmitters. Neural networks underlying depressive symptoms can be perturbed by a variety of genetic and environmental factors. For decades, some...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

When OCD Is Invisible

What is Pure-O? Pure Obsession, or Pure OCD, is a term used to describe an Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder manifestation where the obsessions take place covertly inside your mind or body. The term originally was used to describe someone who seemingly does not have any compulsions. Instead, they reported only excessive or continuous rumination or only “obsessions.”
MENTAL HEALTH
#Stress#Brain Research#Human Brain Project#Brain Science#The University Of Georgia
psychologytoday.com

3 Essential Anti-Rumination Practices

Ruminators, those who overthink things or have repetitive unwanted thoughts, can benefit from anti-rumination practices. Anti-rumination practices include getting clarity on locus of control and embracing a "what is" mindset. We can learn to toggle away from haunting thoughts and cognitive distortions through reframing and building a positive emotional repertoire.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Are The Four Goals of Psychology?

Similar to other scientific disciplines, psychology aims to achieve a set of goals in research and practice. Psychology is a scientific discipline dedicated to understanding human behavior. Throughout history, the study of human behavior was initially considered solely a philosophical pursuit. However, in 1879 German professor Willhelm Wundt implemented science...
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Psych Centra

All About Catatonic Depression

Depression with catatonic features shares symptoms of both major depression and catatonia but symptoms are manageable. If you have both major depressive disorder (MDD) and symptoms of catatonia, you may be diagnosed with MDD with catatonic features — sometimes just called catatonic depression. Historically, catatonia was thought of as...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

5 Practices for Calming Racing Thoughts

If your mind is racing, it feels like your thoughts are swirling so fast that you can’t latch onto them. Here are 5 ways to calm your mind. Although racing thoughts are common, they can be tough to shake. These thoughts might be repetitive (rumination), going over the same...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Ultimate Mind Hack Flips Emotional Reactivity Into Calm

Getting curious about one's own mental schema can buffer reactivity. Mind-reading, or assuming what others are thinking, often leads to misinterpretation. Letting go of expectations and observing one's own attachments and reactions fosters equanimity and openness. I vividly remember the time a client came to see me and was very...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Does It Mean to Be Touch Starved?

Touch starvation occurs when you go without skin-to-skin contact for long periods. Over time, it can impact your mental health and well-being. Being touch starved — aka touch deprived or skin hungry — can happen when you have had little to no touch from other living things. As...
HEALTH
Parade

Doctors Break Down Exactly What Causes Belly Fat In Women

Belly fat is a problem area for many of us. Despite our best efforts and hours spent at the gym, losing weight in our midsection can be a challenge. For many women, gaining weight occurs with age. Metabolism slows down, and since your body doesn’t burn as many calories, the pounds may start to gradually pile on. Along with age, there are a variety of factors that play a role. Here’s everything you need to know about the development of belly fat and how to lose it.
WEIGHT LOSS
psychologytoday.com

The Surprising—and Transformative—Truth About Defensiveness

We defend ourselves not because we feel wrongfully accused. We're afraid our accuser might be right, confirming our judgments of ourselves. Defensiveness predictably fails to get us what we're really after, which is connection. Being open to criticism and willing to be vulnerable can help quash our defensiveness and strengthen...
MENTAL HEALTH
Salon

Cognitive rehab may help older adults clear COVID-related brain fog

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Eight months after falling ill with COVID-19, the 73-year-old woman couldn't remember what her husband had told her a few hours before. She would forget to remove laundry from the dryer at the end of the cycle. She would turn on the tap at a sink and walk away.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Finding Joy in Everyday Moments

Transcendent experiences elicit positive emotions, such as joy, peace, and wonder, as well as enhancing mental and emotional well-being. Transcendence can help us be more effective in our work and easier to get along with our co-workers. Transcendence is supported through mindful moments, quiet spaces, mono-tasking, and exposure to art...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Accepting the Unexpected

Attempting to suppress unwanted thoughts can lead to an increase in having these thoughts. Instead of pushing unwanted thoughts and feelings away, just let them be. Acceptance is an important component of mental wellness and a skill that can be developed. Here is a challenge: Don’t think about pizza for...
MENTAL HEALTH

