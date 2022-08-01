ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcstudio.org

Bird Fleming: The joy and power of drumming

Bird Fleming, musician and artistic director, Traditional Music Society (photo by Mike Strong) Through his Traditional Music Society, the Kansas City Musician shares his love and knowledge of the instrument to build pride and self-esteem. “Even before civilizations were created and established, our ancestors have been using percussion instruments, as...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

Kansas City Zoo to Open Aquarium in 2023

A world-class aquarium is coming to the Kansas City Zoo in 2023. The aquarium will enhance visitors’ experience and open new pathways to ocean conservation, education and research. Zoo visitors will enjoy an up-close and personal experience, beginning at the warm-water shore habitat and traveling “deeper” through mangrove forests,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy