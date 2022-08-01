ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
borregosun.com

From Sandra Hansberger, Chair of the Borrego Health Board of Trustees

Hansberger comments on the Borrego Health’s federal lawsuit:. “Borrego Health believes the complaint is a necessary step toward holding wrongdoers responsible and recouping losses sustained by the organization due to the wrongdoers’ actions. Also, as Borrego Health operates under the watchful eye of state-appointed compliance monitors, the organization continues to fully cooperate with authorities in other ongoing investigations with the hope that those who have broken laws will face criminal penalties.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SANTEE ADOPTS CANNABIS ORDINANCE

August 1, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee is the latest city in San Diego County to permit cannabis businesses including sale of marijuana within its borders, following a 3-2 vote at its most recent City Council meeting July 27. The vote to approve a community benefits agreement, a type of development...
SANTEE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY EXPANDS SUPPORT FOR PEOPLE LEAVING JAIL AND RETURNING TO THEIR COMMUNITIES

August 1, 2022 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego was awarded $6 million in Proposition 47 grant funding that will be used to help people returning to their communities after serving time in County jails. The financial support is earmarked for those leaving custody who have a history of behavioral health needs and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The County will also leverage an additional $4 million for a total program of $10 million.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
borregosun.com

BWD NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Borrego Water District (“DISTRICT”) invites and will receive sealed Bids up to but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 806 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, California 92004, for the furnishing to DISTRICT of all labor, equipment, materials, tools, services, transportation, permits, utilities, and all other items necessary for the Tanks Replacement and Diesel Engine Upgrade Project (the “Project”). At said time, Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the DISTRICT Office. Bids received after said time shall be returned unopened. Bids shall be valid for a period of 60 calendar days after the Bid opening date.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
KPBS

New youth gang and drug program

A new mentor program in San Diego County aims to help youth stay away from gangs and drugs. In other news, the compromise climate legislation is getting mixed reactions from local experts. Plus, San Diego has some new regulations for shared electric scooters and bikes.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
borregosun.com

SVPs – Here We Go Again

Two weeks ago, Judge Gill closed the initial review of the proposed placement of SVP Martinez with the promise that he would visit Borrego Springs and view the house on Running M Road for suitability. Since then, the neighbors have hoped to see the Judge and ensure that he sees them and their children. Judge Gill said he wanted to be objective and not influenced by neighbors being present when he views the location.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor White
borregosun.com

COVID-19: Could A Mask Mandate Return?

Indoor mask mandates are knocking slowly at our doors once again, as the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. Health officials are recommending people to wear masks indoors, as the Centers for Disease Control said the risk of transmitting COVID-19 in San Diego County is high. With...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Biden's COVID-19 'rebound' case throws isolation guidelines into question

"The CDC guidelines are completely wrong. They're not evidence based," Topol said. "Unfortunately, the current CDC guidelines that are now so many months [old] and so wrong are helping to spread the virus." The questions over COVID-19 safety guidelines come as San Diego County declares monkeypox virus a public health...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Overdose Deaths#Drugs#Gpa
kusi.com

Placement hearing for SVP Douglas Badger set for Friday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday is the proposed placement hearing for sexually violent predator Douglas Badger. Badger, who has a history of assaults on young men, was released briefly in 2006 to live in a trailer outside the gates of Donovan State Prison. He went back to a state hospital for medical reasons, but now he’s about to be set free.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NBC San Diego

San Diego Residents Learn to Live Life with COVID Risks

The Ludacka family had been long awaiting their first big vacation since the pandemic: a 10-day Disney cruise to Australia. The trip had been on hold for two years due to pandemic restrictions. “Lost family time,” is what Megan Ludacka describes it as. So this summer, they weren’t going to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

alcohol sting La Mesa

August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
LA MESA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy