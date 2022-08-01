www.borregosun.com
Related
Voiceof San Diego
Illegal Commune in Foreclosed Escondido Home Evicted, Residents Now Homeless
A group of previously homeless and low-income residents who lived illegally in a foreclosed Escondido home, turning it into a community that other residents decried as an eyesore, was evicted last month when a court ruled they had no legal right to live there, leaving many facing homelessness once again.
borregosun.com
From Sandra Hansberger, Chair of the Borrego Health Board of Trustees
Hansberger comments on the Borrego Health’s federal lawsuit:. “Borrego Health believes the complaint is a necessary step toward holding wrongdoers responsible and recouping losses sustained by the organization due to the wrongdoers’ actions. Also, as Borrego Health operates under the watchful eye of state-appointed compliance monitors, the organization continues to fully cooperate with authorities in other ongoing investigations with the hope that those who have broken laws will face criminal penalties.
eastcountymagazine.org
SANTEE ADOPTS CANNABIS ORDINANCE
August 1, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee is the latest city in San Diego County to permit cannabis businesses including sale of marijuana within its borders, following a 3-2 vote at its most recent City Council meeting July 27. The vote to approve a community benefits agreement, a type of development...
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY EXPANDS SUPPORT FOR PEOPLE LEAVING JAIL AND RETURNING TO THEIR COMMUNITIES
August 1, 2022 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego was awarded $6 million in Proposition 47 grant funding that will be used to help people returning to their communities after serving time in County jails. The financial support is earmarked for those leaving custody who have a history of behavioral health needs and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The County will also leverage an additional $4 million for a total program of $10 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
borregosun.com
BWD NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Borrego Water District (“DISTRICT”) invites and will receive sealed Bids up to but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 806 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, California 92004, for the furnishing to DISTRICT of all labor, equipment, materials, tools, services, transportation, permits, utilities, and all other items necessary for the Tanks Replacement and Diesel Engine Upgrade Project (the “Project”). At said time, Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the DISTRICT Office. Bids received after said time shall be returned unopened. Bids shall be valid for a period of 60 calendar days after the Bid opening date.
KPBS
New youth gang and drug program
A new mentor program in San Diego County aims to help youth stay away from gangs and drugs. In other news, the compromise climate legislation is getting mixed reactions from local experts. Plus, San Diego has some new regulations for shared electric scooters and bikes.
Local mayors to address homelessness crisis
Sixteen out of the 18 mayors in San Diego County will meet to address the growing homelessness crisis. The meeting will take place at the San Diego Rescue Mission Monday afternoon.
borregosun.com
SVPs – Here We Go Again
Two weeks ago, Judge Gill closed the initial review of the proposed placement of SVP Martinez with the promise that he would visit Borrego Springs and view the house on Running M Road for suitability. Since then, the neighbors have hoped to see the Judge and ensure that he sees them and their children. Judge Gill said he wanted to be objective and not influenced by neighbors being present when he views the location.
RELATED PEOPLE
borregosun.com
COVID-19: Could A Mask Mandate Return?
Indoor mask mandates are knocking slowly at our doors once again, as the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. Health officials are recommending people to wear masks indoors, as the Centers for Disease Control said the risk of transmitting COVID-19 in San Diego County is high. With...
pacificsandiego.com
Free state park passes can be checked out at public libraries across the county
San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out. San Diego-area libraries have free California State Parks passes for vehicle day use that can be checked out like a book. Library card holders can place a parks pass on hold through...
KPBS
Biden's COVID-19 'rebound' case throws isolation guidelines into question
"The CDC guidelines are completely wrong. They're not evidence based," Topol said. "Unfortunately, the current CDC guidelines that are now so many months [old] and so wrong are helping to spread the virus." The questions over COVID-19 safety guidelines come as San Diego County declares monkeypox virus a public health...
NBC San Diego
Oceanside Development Plans to Bring the Waves Inland With Massive Surf Pool, Housing & a ‘Glamp'-Ground
It's an interesting concept that some would question: Why would we build a wave pool just miles from the Pacific Ocean where the waves are infinite? But for arguably one of California's most surf-centric cities, it could soon be a reality after gaining the full support of the Oceanside Planning Committee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kusi.com
Placement hearing for SVP Douglas Badger set for Friday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday is the proposed placement hearing for sexually violent predator Douglas Badger. Badger, who has a history of assaults on young men, was released briefly in 2006 to live in a trailer outside the gates of Donovan State Prison. He went back to a state hospital for medical reasons, but now he’s about to be set free.
NBC San Diego
Many Seniors Live on a Fixed Income. These Organizations in San Diego Can Help
Inflation has many people struggling with their budget. The higher prices are especially hard for retirees or others on a fixed income. If you're looking for ways to help your older family members, local organizations can step in. "It's critical to make sure they don't fall through the cracks," said...
Jury awards San Diego man $4.5 million in trip and fall case
SAN DIEGO — A jury in San Diego ordered the city to pay $4.5 million dollars to a man for injuries he sustained after tripping over a raised sidewalk in Pacific Beach in 2018. According to the lawsuit, Brownlee fell on a raised section of sidewalk on the 1600-block...
San Diego rent can increase up to 10% after CA law
A law passed in 2019 kicked back into effect on Aug. 1, because the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 drug seizures executed within 90 minutes at San Ysidro Port of Entry
Officers with the United States Customs and Border Protection executed three searches resulting in drug seizures within hours of each other at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Residents Learn to Live Life with COVID Risks
The Ludacka family had been long awaiting their first big vacation since the pandemic: a 10-day Disney cruise to Australia. The trip had been on hold for two years due to pandemic restrictions. “Lost family time,” is what Megan Ludacka describes it as. So this summer, they weren’t going to...
eastcountymagazine.org
alcohol sting La Mesa
August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
SD Humane Society Reduces Adoption Fees for Monthlong ‘Clear the Shelters’ Campaign
The San Diego Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for dogs, cats, kittens and small pets during a month-long national campaign to “Clear the Shelters,” it was announced Monday. In conjunction with NBC Universal and Telemundo, adoptions of dogs, cats or kittens are available for $20, or a...
Comments / 0