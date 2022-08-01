St. Louis man pleads guilty in death of man during 2019 carjacking attempt

Read on www.kmov.com
Woman beaten to death by son in apartment, source reports
ST. LOUIS — A woman was beaten to death by her son inside the Phyllis Wheatley Apartments on Locust Avenue Friday morning, a source told 5 On Your Side. The victim's son walked to police headquarters and told security officers he had killed someone in the apartment complex, according to a source.
Truck located, no arrest made after teen’s death in St. Louis hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS – Police have located a pickup truck in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in front of Ted Drewes last weekend in St. Louis City. Matthew Nikolai, 17, lost his life on July 29 when he was hit by a truck in the 6700 block of Chippewa Street while trying to cross the street.
22-year-old charged with six felony counts, including second-degree murder
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man was charged with six felony accounts, including second-degree murder. Chappelle Taylor, of Castle Point, has been charged with counts related to the shooting of the mother of his child and the death of the woman's father. On Aug. 1, Taylor confronted a...
Man killed, another hurt in north St. Louis shooting
One man has died and another man is hurt after a shooting Wednesday evening in north St. Louis.
KMOV
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals gun from Affton gun store
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for a man seen stealing a gun from a St. Louis County store in mid-July. On July 19, a man walked into a gun store in Affton at 4:30 p.m. and stole a semi-automatic handgun. Police said the man hid the gun in his shorts before walking out.
KMOV
Two wounded in North City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and another victim were wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Friday afternoon. The shooting happened near the intersection of Salisbury and 21st Street around 3:00 p.m., police tell News 4. A 19-year-old man was shot in the face and was not conscious or breathing when he was taken to a hospital. A second victim later showed up at a hospital.
St. Louis police investigate double shooting in north St. Louis city
Police are investigating a double shooting Friday in north St. Louis city.
Man charged in shooting that left his girlfriend critically injured, her father dead
Chappelle Taylor allegedly started shooting during an argument. He shot and critically injured his girlfriend, and killed her father. His daughter was also present during the shooting.
Man charged after 2 shot, 1 killed in University City
A man faces several felony charges in connection with a homicide investigation in University City.
KMOV
1 dead after shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Thursday, police said. The man, 57, got shot in the neck and was not conscious or breathing when police arrived, who found him inside an apartment building. The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. The homicide division is investigating. He was later identified as Royce Cole, of North City.
kttn.com
Missouri man who robbed two cell phone stores at gunpoint sentenced to more than 16 years in prison
U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber on Thursday sentenced a St. Louis man who robbed two cell phone stores in 2019 to 16 years and eight months in prison. Deangelo Winston, 43, of Jennings, has also become notorious in local jails for misconduct, attacking inmates and guards, making improvised weapons, throwing urine and feces, and damaging property, according to court testimony during Thursday’s sentencing hearing.
Vehicle wanted in teen’s hit-and-run death in St. Louis
Police are looking for a pickup truck in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in front of Ted Drewes Friday in St. Louis City.
Crash kills passenger in south St. Louis, driver charged
ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter after allegedly driving double the speed limit, losing control, and crashing thus killing his passenger. A court document said Gregg Anthony Washington, Jr., 41, crashed on August 7, 2021 at 5:13 a.m. in the 2200 block of Gravois Avenue. Lakisha Whitfield was in […]
KMOV
University City teen helps rescue 5-year-old trapped in floodwaters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A video taken from the second floor of an apartment building in University City shows a 15-year-old, John Trotter, trudging through floodwaters. “The quick thing was to go save the kid because I didn’t want the kid to get hurt,” said Trotter. It was...
Shooting in Hamilton Heights leaves one dead Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Blackstone shortly after 3:15 a.m. Police said they found a man laying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound....
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
KMOV
Double shooting in Baden neighborhood leaves at least 1 dead
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were shot and at least one of them died after an incident at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Wednesday, police said. The shooting happened in the Baden neighborhood around 8:40 p.m. One of the victims was shot in the head and the other in the back. Police did not specify which one died of their injuries, but the homicide unit was requested.
17-year-old boy dies after shooting near Carr Square in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Carr Square early Tuesday morning. Jamari Adams, of St. Louis, was identified as the victim by St. Louis police Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Cass Avenue, according to...
Off-duty police officer arrested after Belleville shooting Sunday night injures 3
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Police said three people were hurt in a fight that escalated to a shooting Sunday morning in Belleville, and police say the suspected shooter was an off-duty Illinois police officer. The Belleville Police Department is investigating what happened near Main Street at about 2 a.m. that...
KMOV
End of Watch Memorial stops through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three local police officers killed in the line of duty were honored Friday. It was part of the “End of Watch-Ride to Remember 2021.”. the memorial stopped at St. Louis County Police headquarters. Former Officer Antonio Valentine was killed in 2021 when a suspect evading police crashed into his undercover vehicle. Valentine is one of hundreds of fallen first responders on the memorial.
