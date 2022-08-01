St. Louis man pleads guilty in death of man during 2019 carjacking attempt

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were shot and at least one of them died after an incident at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Wednesday, police said. The shooting happened in the Baden neighborhood around 8:40 p.m. One of the victims was shot in the head and the other in the back. Police did not specify which one died of their injuries, but the homicide unit was requested.

