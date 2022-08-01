Read on ocracokeobserver.com
A first ride across the ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge
I admit it, curiosity got the better of me. So one day after the delayed opening of the Jug Handle Bridge for traffic — the first vehicle traveled across shortly before noon on Thursday, July 28 — I decided to make the journey. After years of driving to...
WITN
Two Carteret Co. roads to get new drainage pipes
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Two sections of roads north of Beaufort are scheduled to be closed for drainage system improvements. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the work on U.S. 70 (Live Oak Street), north of North Harbor Drive will take place from Aug. 15-18. Work on Merrimon Road,...
WITN
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
OTWAY, N.C. (WITN) - A rural Eastern Carolina community is now without a pharmacy after the area’s only one closed abruptly in July. The closure of Express Care Pharmacy in Otway means many people in the Carteret County community have to travel at least a half hour to get their medications.
WITN
‘It means so much’: Support continues for Beaufort Co. emergency services director
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The health of the Beaufort County emergency services director is continuing to improve after he was injured in a devastating motorcycle crash in June. Carnie Hedgepeth, who turned 48 this week, was flown to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta last Thursday. The emergency services director...
WITN
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
ocracokeobserver.com
Lightning strike silences all island communication services
Local residents and visitors were awakened in the wee hours Sunday morning by two hours of intense thunder and lightning. That by itself wasn’t unusual. What happened next was definitely out of the ordinary. Sunny skies returned by the time local church services began at 11 a.m. Ocracoke United...
outerbanksvoice.com
Water main break in Manteo
Shortly before noon on Aug. 3, the Town of Manteo released this short statement about a water main break currently being worked on. The Town of Manteo Water and Sewer Department is currently responding to a water main break on Barlow Street. Many of our water customers may be impacted as we work to isolate the break and make the repair.
ocracokeobserver.com
Wireless broadband project in trial phase on Ocracoke
Two power outages in the spring and another over the weekend that knocked out internet cell service and phone land lines got some locals rattled enough to rally. The first two outages (reported online) resulted when fiber cables were accidentally cut during repairs in two different locations in Dare County. A lightning strike on the island caused the one over the weekend.
Port of Morehead City looking to expand
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – With constant imports coming in by train, barge, and truck, the Port of Morehead City is looking into a new warehouse facility to help keep up with the constant demand. Port Operations Manager Chip Killmeier said since 1952 the warehouses have served their purpose but upgrades and space are needed. […]
Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run
The victim was hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. on southbound US 158 near Peachtree Street, in Jarvisburg.
WITN
Cherry Point to usher in new leadership
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning. After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks. Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic...
WITN
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard has joined the search for a missing boater that Carteret County deputies announced was missing Wednesday. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hess, of Buxton, left the South River boat ramp around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t returned. The...
Swimming advisory issued for ocean side site in Dare citing high levels of bacteria in water
Local health officials issued a swimming advisory for parts of Dare County for high bacteria levels in the water.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk to buy former Sentara Healthcare property
Pasquotank County attorney Mike Cox confirmed Tuesday morning that the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to accept a $4.1 million bid from Town of Kitty Hawk officials to buy a 6-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. Pasquotank has owned the Dare County property since...
ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
Plane loses power, lands safely on North Carolina highway
CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) — A small plane lost power Monday morning and made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 64 outside Creswell. No one was hurt when the plane was forced to land on the highway near Creswell just outside Plymouth, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the aircraft’s landing gear was […]
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
ocracokeobserver.com
Ocracoke Fig Festival starts today through Saturday
The 9th annual Ocracoke Fig Festival begins tomorrow afternoon (Aug. 4) with a sold out dinner with guest Restaurateur and Chef Ricky Moore, of Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham. Chef Ricky was recently named the 2022 James Beard Foundation “Best Chef in the Southeast.” He will judge the Fish ‘n’...
WMAZ
Wow! White loggerhead sea turtle hatches on Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina
HATTERAS, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 2021. It's baby sea turtle season on the Outer Banks, and as if that wasn't already the cutest time of year, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted about a particularly special hatchling on Monday. One of...
ECU commit Parker Byrd has below-the-knee amputation, follow-up surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd underwent a successful below-the-knee amputation Thursday evening, his mother announced. Byrd has now undergone eight surgeries after suffering serious leg damage in a Beaufort County boating accident in July. “Parker did well through surgery,” his mother, Mitzi Byrd, wrote in a Facebook post. “Dr. […]
