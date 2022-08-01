ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsRadio WFLA

Florida Schools Prep For New School Year & New State Laws

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZa0u_0h0m2ZnJ00
Photo: Getty Images

As Florida school districts get ready for a new year, there are new laws that will have to be followed.

Among them is the Parental Rights in Education law. During Monday's Back-To-School Kickoff press conference, Palm Beach County Superintendent Michael Burke addressed that.

"We've gone through a lot of process to review all of our curriculum. But at the end of the day, there's not really a seismic change."

He says there won't be any real curriculum changes needed.

"I know teachers are apprehensive. There's some anxiety around that because everyone's afraid they're going to get sued. But I think the more that we've broken it down to provide that guidance. You kind of come to the conclusion that this isn't really going to have a huge impact or dramatically change what we're doing."

Burke says there are a few things that schools will have to be careful of around kids in grades kindergarten through third grade.

He cites a few books that have been removed from those classrooms and will now be available to older students in the campus libraries.

Burke and others with the school district also addressed things like security and hiring efforts during the summer.

We'll be following some of those items this week on-air and online.

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Florida still needs 9,000 teachers before students return

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida school districts are facing a staffing crisis, with thousands of teacher vacancies still open and less than two weeks left until school starts. According to the Florida Education Association, districts across the state are still looking to hire a total of about 9,000 teachers with the first day of school scheduled for August 10 in most districts.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Law#New Laws
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy