Miami Gardens Man Kills Girlfriend's Dog During Fight Over Cellphone

Police arresting a man in Miami Gardens after they say he killed his girfriend's dog during a fight. Beaubrun Stevenson's girlfriend tells police the two got into a fight over a cellphone. She says Stevenson punched her in the face as the couple's child watched. When she asked about the whereabouts of her dog, she says Stevenson picked up a garbage bag with the Yorkie inside and slammed it to the ground -- killing the pup.

Police found the dog's body in a dumpster before arresting Stevenson on charges of battery and animal cruelty.