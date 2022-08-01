Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Related
Community of Laurel remembers their lost neighbors
In the small town of Laurel, everyone knows everyone, and some citizens spoke about memories of those that were recently taken from them.
News Channel Nebraska
Sweet lemonade to fight the sour effects of cancer
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- An east central Nebraska business was helping raise money on Thursday -- with a little help from lemonade. Northwestern Mutual in Columbus was partnering with the Hudnall family, which founded Lemon Smiles in 2008, to raise money to battle neuroblastoma. Lemon Smiles was inspired by the Hudnalls'...
News Channel Nebraska
Lucy: The Pet of the Week
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Meet Lucy!. Lucy is a five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. If you're looking for a new pet with a big heart, Lucy is the one for you. She has a lot of love to give to her next human. Lucy loves going for walks and going on adventures.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk artist paints mural for new downtown business
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A local artist is putting the finishing touches on a mural in northeast Nebraska. Tess Petersen, a Norfolk native, painted a mural for the new River Point Inn. The mural spans across two walls on the patio of the inn and features a waterfall and large lettering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Escape room making its way to Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- If you have ever been to an escape room before and happened to enjoy it, one will be making its way to the town of Wayne. ‘Wayne Escapes’ will be the name and the business is set to open downtown at 110 Main Street. The owner...
KETV.com
Here's what we know about the four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb. — A total offour people were found dead early Thursday morning at two separate homes in a northeast Nebraska town. James A. Jones, 42, was taken into custody in Laurel, Nebraska, and is being treated at a Lincoln hospital for severe burns. The motive for the homicides is unknown at this time.
kscj.com
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce man drives into Corporation Gulch, gets DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities cited a Pierce man with a DUI after driving into a ditch Tuesday night. The Norfolk Police Division said they and Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle accident around 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 2. NPD said that the accident happened in the 1000 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
norfolkneradio.com
Nebraska State Patrol updates Laurel situation
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release new information and urges public vigilance as the investigation into four deaths in Laurel continues. After fire suppression efforts were successful at the scene in the 500 block of Elm Street in Laurel, investigators have been able to examine the crime scene and now identify that gunfire is suspected to have played a part in the incidents at both homes.
4 people found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska; arrest made
LAUREL, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has made an arrest in a case where four people were found dead in two burning homes. The discovery was made in the small town of Laurel, Nebraska, about 100 miles northwest of Omaha, The Associated Press reported. The neighborhood is said to...
Nebraska State Patrol names suspect, victims in Laurel homicides
Four individuals were found dead Thursday in two homes in Laurel, Nebraska, a small community in northeastern Nebraska.
iheart.com
Multiple fatalities reported in Laurel, Nebraska
(Laurel, NE) -- Multiple fatalities are being reported in a northeast Nebraska town. A large police presence has been seen in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. The Nebraska State Patrol says there are multiple deaths involving multiple scenes but no other information has been released. The state patrol will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Four people killed at two different Laurel homes
LAUREL, Neb. – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel early Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in the Cedar County community and is an active investigation. At a press conference Thursday, NSP Col. John Bolduc said that there were...
WOWT
‘This doesn’t happen here’: Rural Nebraska community reacts after 4 found dead on same block
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - Members of this small town told 6 News on Thursday that they were worried after four people were found dead overnight in separate homes on the same street. “This doesn’t happen here,” says Cathryn Newton, who lives just a few houses down from one of the...
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Hall of Fame nominee has connection to Albion
A prominent Nebraska landscape architect, who has a connection to Albion, is one of the nominees for induction into the Nebraska Hall of Fame in 2024. Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission members are currently holding hearings for eight individuals who were nominated for possible selection as the next Nebraska Hall of Fame inductee.
News Channel Nebraska
Macy man sentenced for assaulting officer
OMAHA, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for assaulting an officer. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell, 56-year-old Patrick Walker of Macy, was given 37 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After Walker’s release from federal prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
kfornow.com
UPDATED BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Identified in Laurel Multiple Homicide Investigation
State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc briefing reporters in Laurel Thursday. (KFOR NEWS August 5, 2022) (NORFOLK, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a suspect in connection with four homicides that occurred in Laurel early Thursday morning. The investigation included two scenes on Elm Street in Laurel. Each scene included a residence with a fire.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP announces arrest of suspect in Laurel homicides; Suspect lived on same street
LAUREL, Neb. -- A suspect is in a Lincoln hospital awaiting booking in connection to four homicides in Laurel. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the suspect was apprehended Friday morning. At a press conference Thursday, NSP Col. John Bolduc said that there were two incidents involving fire that occurred...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE FATALITY INCIDENT IN LAUREL
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING A SITUATION WITH MULTIPLE FATALITIES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING. THE SITUATION INCLUDES MULTIPLE SCENES IN LAUREL AND IS AN ACTIVE INVESTIGATION. THE STATE PATROL WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION LATER THIS AFTERNOON. Photo provided.
norfolkneradio.com
Area adjacent to 275 bypass declared blighted, substandard
The Norfolk City Council helped a multi-family housing developer to clear the first hurdle in its quest to acquire tax-increment financing, by declaring an approximately 100-acre area adjacent to the Highway 275 bypass as blighted and substandard. With tax-increment financing, or TIF, the additional property taxes generated from a new...
Comments / 0