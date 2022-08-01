ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Happy Birthday to Our Forever President: 33 Photos Of Barack Obama & His Cheesy Smile

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aTlF_0h0m23sY00

Happy Birthday to our forever President Barack Obama ! Things just haven’t been the same since he left the White House. Today, we celebrate with our favorite smiling photos of Barack Obama inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jauy9_0h0m23sY00

Whenever you’re downing the dumps about life and the turmoil our country faces today, just think of our former Chief Of Staff, Barack Obama .

Barack always seems to have a smile on his face, and he’s the main President who actually would be justified in walking around mad and moppy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyv3J_0h0m23sY00

He’s dealt with more in his Presidency than the current Head Of State could ever fathom.  From school shootings to dealing with racism at the hands of Congress, Barack has seen it all, yet his charming smile remained unchanged.

Michelle Obama once said, “When I’m happier and healthier, my family is happier and healthier, and it affects how I interact with my friends and the people I work with. So I’ve freed myself to say, yes, I can make choices that make me happy, and that will ripple out and be good for the people I love as well.”

Looks like her hubby agrees. Let’s honor a time when it wasnt so difficult to crack a smile. Check out these sweet and swagging photos of Barack Obama’s grinning it up.

Check out a gallery of our forever President to celebrate his 60th birthday below:

1. Look Up, Barack! Say Cheese!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYoXS_0h0m23sY00
Source:Getty

2. Hat’s Off to His Smile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZGFl_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

3. SMILE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aiWZ9_0h0m23sY00
Source:Getty

4. A Charming Leo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AW5sI_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

5. Full of Life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nPj4_0h0m23sY00
Source:Getty

6. A Man of the People

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SBbr_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

7. Obama’s Dashing Smile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knueM_0h0m23sY00
Source:Getty

8. In His Happy Place

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uojUI_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

9. Cheesing With the Bidens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKJIL_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

10. His Fave Pose With A Dash of Smile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25POHR_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

11. Happy With His Eldest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRbG3_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

12. *Jadakiss Laugh*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Gc77_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

13. Happy Wife, Happy Life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGTnu_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

14. Love to See It

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAA9N_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

15. Caught in the Moment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQGKO_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

16. Bundled Up, Still Smiling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJZK2_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

17. Even In Business, He’s Cheesing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yrr6f_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

18. The Many Faces of Barack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVaNs_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

19. Smiling Hard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVfWt_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

20. Joking With MJ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1vUX_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

21. In NYC, Smiling…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a8nTO_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

22. Even With This Guy, He’s All Smiles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3FO8_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

23. Dashing Once Again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPPxr_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

24. Happily Handing Out Medals to Tom Hanks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQ0lh_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

25. Barack’s NWTS Cover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVCR6_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

26. Shaking Hands, Smiling Faces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OsYiz_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

27. All Smiles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGsFT_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

28. Obama Cheesing With Bill Clinton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBn2f_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

29. On the Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZMr3_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

30. Touring the Great Sights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsyPW_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

31. On Air With A Big Grin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPZsI_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

32. Even Through the Hard Times, He’s Happy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzAJu_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

33. Happy, Happy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sm6cI_0h0m23sY00 Source:Getty

Comments / 0

Related
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy