Happy Birthday to Our Forever President: 33 Photos Of Barack Obama & His Cheesy Smile

Happy Birthday to our forever President Barack Obama ! Things just haven’t been the same since he left the White House. Today, we celebrate with our favorite smiling photos of Barack Obama inside.

Whenever you’re downing the dumps about life and the turmoil our country faces today, just think of our former Chief Of Staff, Barack Obama .

Barack always seems to have a smile on his face, and he’s the main President who actually would be justified in walking around mad and moppy.

He’s dealt with more in his Presidency than the current Head Of State could ever fathom. From school shootings to dealing with racism at the hands of Congress, Barack has seen it all, yet his charming smile remained unchanged.

Michelle Obama once said, “When I’m happier and healthier, my family is happier and healthier, and it affects how I interact with my friends and the people I work with. So I’ve freed myself to say, yes, I can make choices that make me happy, and that will ripple out and be good for the people I love as well.”

Looks like her hubby agrees. Let’s honor a time when it wasnt so difficult to crack a smile. Check out these sweet and swagging photos of Barack Obama’s grinning it up.

Check out a gallery of our forever President to celebrate his 60th birthday below:

1. Look Up, Barack! Say Cheese!

2. Hat’s Off to His Smile

3. SMILE!

4. A Charming Leo

5. Full of Life

6. A Man of the People

7. Obama’s Dashing Smile

8. In His Happy Place

9. Cheesing With the Bidens

10. His Fave Pose With A Dash of Smile

11. Happy With His Eldest

12. *Jadakiss Laugh*

13. Happy Wife, Happy Life

14. Love to See It

15. Caught in the Moment

16. Bundled Up, Still Smiling

17. Even In Business, He’s Cheesing

18. The Many Faces of Barack

19. Smiling Hard

20. Joking With MJ

21. In NYC, Smiling…

22. Even With This Guy, He’s All Smiles

23. Dashing Once Again

24. Happily Handing Out Medals to Tom Hanks

25. Barack’s NWTS Cover

26. Shaking Hands, Smiling Faces

27. All Smiles

28. Obama Cheesing With Bill Clinton

29. On the Green

30. Touring the Great Sights

31. On Air With A Big Grin

32. Even Through the Hard Times, He’s Happy

33. Happy, Happy!

Source:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:GettySource:Getty