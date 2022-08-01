ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready to tailgate? Brach’s debuts hot dog- and hamburger-flavored candy corn

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( WXIN ) — If you have been waiting impatiently for the first tailgate of the season, you may be able to get a temporary fix in the candy aisle.

Brach’s is embracing the flavors of football with its new Tailgate Candy Corn.

The candy comes in five flavors: hamburger, hot dog, popcorn, vanilla ice cream, and fruit punch.

Candy company to pay $100K to be its official taste tester

The candy corn will only be sold at participating Walgreens stores until the end of October.

The 11-ounce bags will sell for $3.49 to $3.69, according to a Brach’s spokesperson.

A 2021 survey of the top states in candy corn consumption found California, Texas, and Florida in the top three.

Brach’s says it’s releasing more candy corn surprises in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

