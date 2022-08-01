Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

powerboise.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Delray Beach, FL
Related
Kodak Black Prescribed Oxycodone Pills He Was Arrested With, Lawyer Says
The dozens of Oxycodone pills Kodak Black was recently arrested with were prescribed to the rapper, according to his attorney. On Wednesday (July 20), Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to XXL that the Oxycodone pills Yak had when he was arrested on July 15 were prescription pills he was told to take by a doctor for chronic pain as a result of being shot earlier this year. Kodak also still deals with pain from allegedly being assaulted by prison guards back in 2020. Cohen says he has provided proof of the pills' legality to the prosecution in the hopes of having the matter resolved sooner than later.
Judge Orders Kodak Black To Take Random Drug Tests, Banned From Drinking While Out On Bond
Kodak Black has been ordered to submit to random drug tests and report to a court official multiple times a month following his recent arrest, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge presiding over Kodak’s new case in Florida imposed a strict set of rules that Kodak must follow.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Arrested In Florida With 31 Oxycodone Pills + At Least $50K In His Car
Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Kodak Black is reportedly in trouble with the law again. According to TMZ, the Pompano Beach native was arrested on Friday (July 15) as he was cruising Ft. Lauderdale in a Dodge Durango, which police believed had a little too much tint. Once Kodak was...
Rapper Kodak Black arrested during a traffic stop in Florida
Rapper Kodak Black was arrested during a traffic stop in Florida, authorities said Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Black inmate is suing a Kentucky prison after he says guards forced him to cut his dreadlocks so he'd have 'searchable hair'
Carlos Thurman's "religious liberty and expression" were violated, according to the ACLU of Kentucky. Northpoint Training Center, in Boyle County, Kentucky, instituted a policy for inmates' hair to be "searchable." Thurman, a Rastafarian, had filed a grievance against the prison's policy, arguing it was unconstitutional.
Memphis Rapper Pleads Guilty And Faces 20 Years After Bragging In Music Video About Scamming For COVID Relief
Nearly two years ago, Memphis rapper, Fontrell Antonio Baines was arrested and faced federal charges after bragging in a YouTube music video about how he gamed the government by applying for and receiving federal aid. Using a stolen identity, Baines fraudulently applied and received $1.2 million in benefits from a...
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Reacts To Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Claiming She's His Wife
Dallas, TX – Chris Brown is trying to figure out why he has so many stalkers these days. C Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 26) to address the creepy individuals messing with his personal life. “I don’t know what’s in my fucking music, but I...
Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting
Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Former corrections officer charged with running massive drug trafficking ring in Florida
A former Florida prison officer has been charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation in the state.Authorities say that Christina Guess of DeLand, Florida, was allegedly in charge of a ring that smuggled 24 pounds of methamphetamine into the US from Mexico.“This drug is extremely addictive. It ravages families,” Chief Deputy Brian Henderson of Volusia Sheriff’s Office told WESH.Guess, who has served time previously for drug trafficking, worked for the state of Florida for 12 years, according to Chief Deputy Henderson.“We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking meth and sent her to prison, and...
Six bodies found piled in a hallway with cause of death under investigation after vicious gang battle turns fatal
SIX bodies were found in a hallway this week after a vicious street gang mysteriously killed their own members while incarcerated. Honduras police are investigating the six victims' causes of death after the horror scene was discovered inside a prison early Monday. Prison guards found six inmates belonging to the...
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nipsey Hussle's killer is found guilty of murder: Eric Holder, 32, accused rapper of spreading rumors that he was a snitch before he gunned him down in 2019
Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, has been convicted for the murder of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle on Wednesday. Holder was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in the 2019 shooting of Hussle, 33, outside the singer's Los Angeles clothing store. Meeting for less than an hour on...
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
Ex-cop who held George Floyd's legs as Derek Chauvin pinned him down is sentenced to 30 months in prison for violating Floyd's civil rights
A former Minneapolis police officer who held George Floyd's legs as Officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee to Floyd's neck was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on Thursday. Judge Paul Magnuson called Thomas Lane's role in Floyd's death 'a very serious offense in which life was lost.'. '[The] fact...
7-year-old victim’s message to rapist at sentencing: ‘Go die’
HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted in the kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of a young girl had nothing to say to the victim in court during his sentencing, but a victim’s advocate brought a simple message from the victim in the case: “Go die.”. Charles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Breaks Silence On The Death Of Police Officer Who Saved His Life
Lil Wayne issued a heartbreaking statement on Instagram following reports of the death of Robert Hoobler, better known as Uncle Bob, the police officer who saved the rap legend's life when he was 12 years old. Wayne shared a photo on Instagram of Hoobler at the steps of his childhood home where he rescued the then-12-year-old rapper after he suffered from a self-inflicted gun wound to the chest.
White Texas Kroger Security Guard Who Dragged, Pepper-Sprayed, Racially Profiled Black Women, Fired
A Kroger store in Houston has parted ways with a security guard accused by multiple customers of racially profiling Black women. Several Black women shared their traumatic experiences with the since-terminated security guard. Kamesha Sterling was the first to record her April 13 encounter where the guard verbally and physically abused her cousin, Stephanie Teal, who is special needs, Click 2 Houston reports.
Police officer who used the n-word claims she's been 'desensitised' to it because of music
A police officer in the US was caught using the N-word - and tried to blame it on being “desensitised” to it because of music. The officer from Cincinnati has been temporarily stripped of her duties after body-worn camera footage showed her using the word on duty. An...
JayDaYoungan Shot Dead at 24: Police Explain What Happened to Rapper
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan—real name Javorius Scott—was killed on Wednesday in a shooting in his hometown Bogalusa.
Power 105.5 Boise
Boise, ID
739
Followers
452
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT
Boise's Hip Hop and R&B Station. Listen everywhere you go on the free Power 105.5 mobile App.https://powerboise.com/
Comments / 9